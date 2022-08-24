Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Help wanted: City of Wellington sanitation-landfill supervisor
The City of Wellington is accepting applications for the Sanitation-Landfill Supervisor, who is responsible for the supervision and operations of the refuse collection services, transfer station, construction and demolition landfill, and the City recycling center. High School diploma/GED. required, college coursework in Bus. Management, Environmental Science preferred with equivalent education/experience considered. Ks. Driver’s License needed with CDL required in 6 months and Household Hazardous Waste certification within 18 months. Positive attitude, and self-starters with Supervisory experience are encouraged to apply. Please apply at www.cityofwellington.net, Employment tab by 5:00 pm, September 2, 2022. EOE, Drug-free environment. Salary range is $20.52 to $31.44 DOQ w/ benefits.
classiccountry1070.com
Sedgwick County commissioner under fire after dispute at local bar
Sedgwick County commissioners have issued statements in response to a situation that happened last weekend involving 4th District Commissioner Lacey Cruse. Media reports said Cruse was banned from XY Bar in Wichita after a dispute with a bartender, and the bartender accused Cruse of calling her a name that was racist. Cruse issued a statement on her Facebook page on Thursday:
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita public swimming pools to close, security measures to be taken
The City of Wichita is getting ready to close its public swimming pools for the summer season. The Harvest and Minisa pools have already closed, and the Labor Day weekend will be the final one for four other pools. The Aley and McAfee pools will have their last day of...
Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Evergy customers to face rate increase because of fuel costs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Evergy customers are seeing increased rates this summer when it comes to their electric bill. The company said it had to increase its fuel charge because of the “volatile” cost of natural gas. It is something people likely see reflected in gas prices every day.
Kansas is ready for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1
KANSAS (KSNW) – Both the Cosmosphere and Kansas Aviation Museum are hosting watch parties for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket when it is set to launch on Monday. This is an astronaut-free launch. The rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will take its trip to the moon and […]
DA: Wichita used car dealership fined $159K for lying to buyers, withholding titles
In one case, the dealership lied about a vehicle’s status as a scrap car, the DA’s Office said. In the other, it sold a vehicle that had open safety recalls without disclosing them.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Wichita
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Wichita, KS Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Wichita from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WIBW
Wichita selected for new facility, to bring more jobs, investments
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita has been selected as the new home for a new manufacturing facility that will lead to more jobs and investments for the community. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly released the announcement on Wednesday, August 24, of the new facility. Governor Kelly announced that JTM Foods, LLC., selected Wichita’s ict21 industrial district to house its facility.
Wichita used car dealership banned from sales in Kansas, must pay $159k, DA says
iDeal Motors, LLC, a used car dealership in south Wichita, has been banned from doing business in Kansas
ICT21 industrial gets first tenant this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The “old eyesore,” as some have called it, is springing back to life this week with something new in Wichita. ICT21, at the old Derby refinery location of 21st Street North, is getting its first tenant on Wednesday. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears,” said Marty Cornejo. Marty […]
CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
KAKE TV
Former Wichita car dealership banned from selling cars in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - iDeal Enterprises and its owners are now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. A $159,328.41 default judgment was entered against the dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated iDeal Enterprises, LLC, doing business as iDeal Motors,...
Kansas Official Scolded by Colleagues for ‘Disturbing’ Bar Behavior
A commissioner in Sedgwick County, Kansas, was publicly scolded by her colleague’s Friday after getting thrown out of a bar last weekend for what they described as “disturbing” behavior. In a letter signed by the commission's leadership, Lacey Cruse was accused of possibly violating the ethics code while out in public, The Wichita Eagle reports. Cruse, a Democrat running for re-election, was kicked out of the XY Club, a gay bar and dance club in Old Town, after a Black bartender accused her of making racist comments that included calling her “Shaquetta.” Cruse claimed she had actually called the bartender “Sheena,” for the “Queen of the Jungle, a leopard-skin-bikini-clad white woman comic book character from the 1930s.” Cruse has since apologized. But the owner of the bar reported that this was the third time she has been kicked out of XY Club. “This demonstrates to us, as elected officials that we must be ever-present and ever-vigilant to always have positive interactions with our community,” Cruse's colleagues wrote in their letter, calling the incident “disappointing and disturbing.” Read it at The Wichita Eagle
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Thursday, August 25, 2022. •6:56 a.m. Officers took a Miscellaneous Report in the 200 block N. C St, Wellington. •7:50 a.m. Richard D. Nicholson, 35, Wellington, was issued a notice to appear for brake lights. •8 a.m. Officers took a theft report in the 1100 block E....
Applebee's helping raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area Applebee's Restaurants will be holding a special fundraiser in September to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program. Locations for the September 27th event include Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. This is for dine in or carry out orders.
KWCH.com
Kansas activist sues for statewide recount on abortion-amendment vote
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount...
classiccountry1070.com
Flags to Be Flown Half-Staff in Honor of Rep. Gail Finney
Governor Laura Kelly directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities in honor of Kansas Representative Gail Finney. Finney represented Kansas House District 84 of Wichita for 13 years. Rep. Finney will be interred after funeral services on Friday, September 2nd. Flags will remain...
msn.com
Wichita GOP club holds straw poll for 2024 presidential race. Where did Pompeo finish?
Aug. 26—Days after former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would run for president in 2024 "no matter who all decides to get in," a crowd of his most die-hard supporters signaled he is not the early hometown favorite. Pompeo finished third Friday afternoon in an informal...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas Chiropractor Indicted for PPP Loan Fraud
WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita indicted a Kansas man on multiple charges for alleged crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which is a federal law providing financial relief to businesses suffering economic losses because of the COVIID-19 pandemic. Under the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration (SBA) is authorized to grant businesses forgivable loans for payroll, utilities, rent, and other expenses through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
