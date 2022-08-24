Read full article on original website
Staff update: Will Ainsworth taps Jess Skaggs as new Chief of Staff
Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth announced that he has tapped Jess Skaggs to be his new Chief of Staff starting October 1. Skaggs will replace current Chief of Staff, Judy Miller. Miller was the first woman to hold the position of Chief of Staff to the Lieutenant Governor and has been in the position since 2019.
Kay Ivey awards $26.6 million to communities to expand broadband access
Gov. Kay Ivey announced today that more than $26 million in state funds have been awarded to provide broadband services in numerous locations throughout Alabama. The nine grants were awarded to broadband providers across the state. Once work is completed, the expanded broadband service will provide the capability to serve nearly 15,000 additional households, businesses, and public facilities, including schools and police, and fire services in areas without access to broadband service. Broadband providers supply access to broadband service, but households and businesses must still pay for connecting to the service.
Alabama investing in safety of state troopers
Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are expected to benefit from a new investment. Alabama has awarded a $20,365 grant to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey said, that will be used to buy new bulletproof vests. The grant funding comes from dollars awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.
John Merrill: Let’s acknowledge how far we have come
When discussing voting rights, some individuals and special interest groups focus on the Alabama of 1962, but they never acknowledge the Alabama of 2022 and the great progress we have made in our state. They attempt to use our state’s troubled past as justification for their present political agenda.
