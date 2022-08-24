The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that sent the driver to an Evansville hospital for treatment. According to a news release, deputies responded to Old Wilson Warehouse Road around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an accident in which the driver was trapped inside the vehicle with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, they determined that 40-year-old Joshua Rowlands of Princeton had been attempting to navigate a curve on Old Wilson when for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road.

