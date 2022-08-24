Read full article on original website
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 am an SUV was northbound when the driver had some kind of medical issue and struck a guardrail. The driver was...
lite987whop.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash at Madisonville Rd and Bypass
An accident involving a car and motorcycle Thursday afternoon at Madisonville Road and the Bypass injured one of the drivers. Hopkinsville police investigated and determined 19-year old Brandon Smith of Hopkinsville was making a left turn from Madisonville Road onto the Bypass and drove into the path of a northbound motorcycle operated by 27-year old Christopher Terpening of Hopkinsville, who was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.
lite987whop.com
I 24 accident injures trucker, causes major traffic issues
A three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 24 near Oak Grove injured one person and caused major traffic issues. It happened just after 4 pm near the 90 mile-marker on the westbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the driver of a semi was taken to Tennova Health Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Madisonville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Madisonville Road at the intersection of Kentucky 1682 in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 27-year-old Christopher Terpening was northbound on Madisonville Road when he collided with a southbound car driven by 19-year-old Brandon Smith that was turning onto Kentucky 1682.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Vehicle Theft
A Hopkinsville man was charged with theft after a stolen vehicle investigation in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say on November 23rd 50-year-old Zachary Mallory sold a 2007 Cadillac Escalade for $260 that was taken from a vacant house that had burned. He was arrested Friday and charged with theft...
wkdzradio.com
Tennessee Woman Injured In Crash Near I-24 Welcome Center
A Tennessee woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in front of the Welcome Center in Christian County Thursday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Amanda Henry was westbound entering the construction area with traffic going down to one lane when she struck the side of a tractor-trailer. The crash caused her vehicle to run off the roadway and hit a digital information sign.
lite987whop.com
Man arrested for attempted rape, kidnapping on rail-trail
A Hopkinsville man was arrested early Saturday morning on attempted rape and kidnapping charges near the rail-trail in the area of the park at West Ninth and Seventh Street. The victim dialed 911 at about 11:30 p.m. Friday and dispatchers heard her yelling “he is going to kill me,” according to the report.
whopam.com
Princeton man injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that sent the driver to an Evansville hospital for treatment. According to a news release, deputies responded to Old Wilson Warehouse Road around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an accident in which the driver was trapped inside the vehicle with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, they determined that 40-year-old Joshua Rowlands of Princeton had been attempting to navigate a curve on Old Wilson when for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the road.
whvoradio.com
Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
wkdzradio.com
Deputies Search For Escapee In Todd County
Authorities are looking for an Elkton man after he ran away from them while being transported to a drug rehab center Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say William Wilder ran away from the Todd County Detention Center parking lot while he was being transferred to a drug rehabilitation center.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Incident Leads To School Lockdowns
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident in front of two Christian County schools Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 36-year-old Billie Taylor jumped out of the vehicle and started yelling she had a bomb inside her chest on Glass Avenue. She was reportedly under the influence of drugs. She was arrested and charged with public intoxication and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville man arrested on robbery charge
A Hopkinsville man was arrested early Thursday morning on a robbery charge after he allegedly assaulted a woman and took her phone and money. Charged with second-degree robbery is 61-year old Willis Haskins of Hopkinsville. An arrest citation alleges he shoved a 43-year old woman and took her cell phone...
wevv.com
Two arrested in Muhlenberg County after marijuana, synthetic drugs found in home, police say
Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Central City, Kentucky, after police say they found cash, marijuana, synthetic drugs, and more during the search of a home. The Central City Police Department says officers began investigating with the Cabinet of Health and Family Services after a tip was...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: ATV and truck theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crime Stoppers says on July 19, 2022 a red Chevrolet Silverado was seen at an auto dealership in Franklin. A Ford F-250 was stolen from the car lot. Later that night the red Silverado and the stolen F-250 were seen on surveillance at a Bowling...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Report Of Shots Fired In Hopkinsville
A Clarksville man was charged after a report of shots fired on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for the report of a shot being fired from a vehicle and located a vehicle matching the description driven by 32-year-old Damarcus Osborne.
Man charged with killing 1-year-old captured in Clarksville
A man has been charged in the death of a 1-year-old in Tampa, according to police.
14news.com
Ky. Family gets first look at new home since Dec. 10 deadly tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - One Dawson Springs family is getting a new home after the Dec. 10 tornadoes destroyed their home. On Friday, the Bullocks got their first look at their new home thanks to the nonprofit organization ‘God’s Pit Crew’. The volunteers worked tirelessly for...
Montgomery County family of 8 loses home to fire
Fire investigators tell the family they believe a heat lamp is what caused the fire.
KFVS12
Police chase through 2 counties leads to arrest
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Kentucky man, accused of leading McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, was arrested on several charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over 42-year-old Clinton S. Borders for traffic violations in the area of Yarbro Lane in Paducah at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.
