Biggest takeaways from Titans' joint practice with Cardinals
By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans held their 17th practice of training camp on Wednesday, which featured a joint session with the Arizona Cardinals.
Tennessee and Arizona were originally slated to practice together for two days, but head coach Mike Vrabel revealed earlier this week that the two teams would only hold one practice instead.
“Just from a health standpoint, [Cardinals head coach] Kliff [Kingsbury] and I decided that was best for our football teams,” Vrabel said, per Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com.
Among the highlights of the day was the performance of quarterback Malik Willis, who was tabbed as having his best day of practice by one beat writer. Willis received some praise from head coach Mike Vrabel as well.
Also of note: offensive tackle Dillon Radunz worked at left guard for the second straight practice, while fellow tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere worked at right tackle.
Those are just two of the biggest takeaways from Wednesday. Here are the rest.
Non-participants
Players returning
Treylon Burks leaves early
No filming of one-on-ones
Derrick Henry debuts in team drills
Up-and-down day for Dez Fitzpatrick
NPF at RT, Radunz at LG again
Malik Willis shines, but throws a pick
Titans' defense shines in red-zone seven-on-sevens
Randy Bullock misses one, Ryan Stonehouse holds
Stonehouse crushing punts
Punt returners (and Philips struggles)
Ryan Tannehill feeding Kyle Philips
Both teams struggled in two-minute period
DeAndre Hopkins loses to Caleb Farley, beats Roger McCreary
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers completed a winless 2022 preseason Saturday night, dropping their exhibition finale to the Indianapolis Colts, 27-10. After the game, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles and quarterback Tom Brady met with the media to discuss the game, as well as looking ahead to the start of the regular season:
After a 2021 season in which he was waylaid schematically by his coaches, and injuries limited his effectiveness, leading to a trade from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers, it appears that Baker Reagan Mayfield is feeling dangerous once again. Mayfield easily wrested the starting job from Sam Darnold...
The Seahawks will begin a new season two weeks from Monday. No matter who they choose to start at quarterback, their former franchise guy is going to cast a long shadow over what they do. Russell Wilson isn’t helping matters by taking subtle shots at his former team. Speaking today...
The massive fight that ended practice early between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams didn’t feature head coaches Zac Taylor or Sean McVay really commenting on it. There also wasn’t any video due to team rules. Except, of course, onlookers are not restricted by those rules. Folks...
Going into joint practices between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, there was some concern from both parties about potential fights after seeing so many break out at other joint practices around the NFL. There wasn’t any of that in a tackle-free session between the teams on Wednesday in...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was not playing in his team’s preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, because Dak already has his job sewn up. But for the Seahawks, there is a level of quarterback uncertainty not seen since before the team selected Russell Wilson with the 75th pick of the 2012 draft. Now that Wilson is in Denver after a blockbuster trade, Pete Carroll has to decide (and pretty quickly) between Geno Smith and Drew Lock.
The Chicago Bears ended the preseason with a 21-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Chicago finished the preseason undefeated for the first time since 1994, a year where they also advanced to the postseason. The Bears starters saw significant action in the first half, which was huge for Chicago’s starting...
When the Raiders surprised the NFL and acquired wide receiver Davante Adams, many wondered why, exactly, Adams wanted to leave the Packers to play in Las Vegas. Was it to be closer to his family, who is from California? Maybe living in fabulous Las Vegas was a goal for Adams as well. Or perhaps he simply wanted to be reunited with his college teammate, quarterback Derek Carr.
Trey Lance’s preseason finale got better as it went along, but it was mostly lackluster. He finished the evening 7-of-11 for 49 yards in three scoreless drives. He finished 6-of-7 though after beginning 1-of-4. The raw numbers aren’t bad, especially when considering the play of the offensive line. Neither...
The Tennessee Titans closed out their preseason on Saturday night with a 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday night. The contest was the final chance for those players on the bubble and competing for starting jobs to show their stuff, as the Titans will cut their roster down to the final 53 on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up the preseason Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium with a 27-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The starters for the Colts played just a little bit into the second quarter while Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ starters played just one drive. Football now...
Indianapolis Colts safety Armani Watts will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a severe ankle injury during the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watts was injured on the opening kickoff of the game Saturday night and had to be carted off the field. Head coach...
The Eagles sat 33 players ahead of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins, and it showed on the scoreboard as Philadelphia trailed 27-0 at the half. Gardner Minshew started the contest and went 6-9 for 48-yards before being pulled for Reid Sinnett, while Philadelphia’s reserve-filled defense was gashed to almost 300 total yards from Miami in the first half.
Bruce Smith knows all too well how much of a difference a Hall of Fame pass rusher can make on a team. He was exactly that for the Buffalo Bills, after all. But Smith sees similar potential for the team with Von Miller. The future Hall of Famer signed on...
49ers wide receiver Malik Turner made a loud entrance into Thursday’s preseason finale in Houston when he thumped the Texans’ punt returner on San Francisco’s first punt of the game. The collision didn’t draw a flag, but it was likely the impetus for a $5,750 fine levied against him by the NFL.
On Friday night, Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold—in his first official outing as a Carolina Panthers backup quarterback—was carted off the field during third quarter of the 2022 preseason finale. And as of now, the outlook isn’t particularly great for the 25-year-old. According to NFL Network...
The New York Giants entered the 2022 season with lots of optimism. They hired a young, forward-thinking general manager in Joe Schoen who, in turn, brought in the offensive-minded, player-oriented Brian Daboll as his head coach. At the NFL draft, the Giants had two selections in the first seven and...
It’s extremely rare for a starting quarterback in the NFL to take a couple of weeks away from his team in the middle of training camp. Tom Brady is extremely rare, which is why his decision to take 11 days away from the team for personal reasons didn’t seem to bother anyone at One Buc Place.
After an entire off-season that saw him go from a four-star quarterback prospect to five-star status and a commitment to the University of Oklahoma, Jackson Arnold finally took to the field Thursday evening to kick off the final season of his high school career. It was a dominant effort from him and his Denton Guyer team, who have state championship aspirations again after going to the state title game the last two years.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 0