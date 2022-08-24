ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Biggest takeaways from Titans' joint practice with Cardinals

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans held their 17th practice of training camp on Wednesday, which featured a joint session with the Arizona Cardinals.

Tennessee and Arizona were originally slated to practice together for two days, but head coach Mike Vrabel revealed earlier this week that the two teams would only hold one practice instead.

“Just from a health standpoint, [Cardinals head coach] Kliff [Kingsbury] and I decided that was best for our football teams,” Vrabel said, per Darren Urban of AZCardinals.com.

Among the highlights of the day was the performance of quarterback Malik Willis, who was tabbed as having his best day of practice by one beat writer. Willis received some praise from head coach Mike Vrabel as well.

Also of note: offensive tackle Dillon Radunz worked at left guard for the second straight practice, while fellow tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere worked at right tackle.

Those are just two of the biggest takeaways from Wednesday. Here are the rest.

Non-participants

Players returning

Treylon Burks leaves early

No filming of one-on-ones

Derrick Henry debuts in team drills

Up-and-down day for Dez Fitzpatrick

NPF at RT, Radunz at LG again

Malik Willis shines, but throws a pick

Titans' defense shines in red-zone seven-on-sevens

Randy Bullock misses one, Ryan Stonehouse holds

Stonehouse crushing punts

Punt returners (and Philips struggles)

Ryan Tannehill feeding Kyle Philips

Both teams struggled in two-minute period

DeAndre Hopkins loses to Caleb Farley, beats Roger McCreary

Theo Jackson worked at the nickel

Tannehill ready for Week 1

Next practice: Thursday, Aug. 25

