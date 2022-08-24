CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As part of the Interstate 24 interchange improvements project at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews must close the left lane of I-24 East from mile marker 176 to mile marker 178 beginning at 9:00 pm ET on Friday, August 26, 2022, to no later than 10:00 am ET on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to pour concrete footers for new overhead signs. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route through the area during this time.

