Marion County, TN

Repair Work Prompts Rolling Roadblocks on I-24 in Marion County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Beginning at 8:00 am ET on Sunday, August 28, 2022, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will perform rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at mile marker 163 in Marion County for the Tennessee Valley Authority to repair damaged power lines. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and seek an alternate route during this time.
Concrete Work Prompts Overnight Lane Closure on I-24 in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – As part of the Interstate 24 interchange improvements project at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews must close the left lane of I-24 East from mile marker 176 to mile marker 178 beginning at 9:00 pm ET on Friday, August 26, 2022, to no later than 10:00 am ET on Saturday, August 27, 2022, to pour concrete footers for new overhead signs. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route through the area during this time.
East TN Elder Justice Coalition

Zack Nitzschke, Division of Consumer Affairs Assistant Director and Anna Smith, Division of Consumer Affairs Outreach Coordinator, will speak at the East TN Elder Justice Coalition & Sevier County Information Fair. Anna will give a presentation on Scams that often target seniors and both will give updates on scams trending in TN.
Statement From Gov. Bill Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
