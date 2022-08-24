Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Delayed Emergency Surgery Right Before ‘Big 4′ Show – ‘You’re Probably Not Going to Walk Again’

Read full article on original website
Dave Mustaine Reveals Which New Megadeth Song Is Their Fastest Ever
If you feel the need, the need for speed, Megadeth have always had you covered. But at nearly 40 years into their career, Dave Mustaine reveals what he thinks might be the fastest song that Megadeth have ever recorded. That descriptor goes to the recently released track "Night Stalkers." In...
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Does His Best Robert Plant Impression on TikTok
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine seems to have an affinity for TikTok, the video-sharing social platform where he frequently posts quick clips he doesn't share anywhere else. Last month, the heavy metal figurehead did just that with a seconds-long short of him exuberantly imitating Led Zeppelin icon Robert Plant's signature yowl. In...
Megadeth ‘Soldier On!’ With Ultra Catchy Third Song Off ‘The Sick, The Dying… and the Dead!’
Megadeth have debuted the ultra-catchy new song "Soldier On!" which follows the release of the two previous The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! tracks "We'll Be Back" and "Night Stalkers." Unlike that first pair of singles, the latter of which Dave Mustaine recently noted is what he believes is...
Dave Mustaine Blames Megadeth’s Former Management for Marty Friedman’s Departure
Sometimes musicians simply move on from the band that they're in, but other times, there was a catalyst that caused the split. Such was the case with Marty Friedman and Megadeth. Apparently, he reached a breaking point that caused him to quit the legendary thrash group. The story doesn't come...
Kiko Loureiro Recalls Nerves Before First Show With Megadeth
Megadeth’s long-awaited new album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!, will finally be released on Sept. 2. It’s an absolute apocalyptic thrash masterclass, and we hopped on Zoom with guitarist Kiko Loureiro to chat about working with Dave Mustaine on the record and how he felt before his very first show with the iconic group.
Some dude on the internet has erased Eddie Van Halen's keyboard parts from Jump and it's winning him no friends
For some unfathomable reason, someone has wiped the keyboard parts from Van Halen mega-hit Jump, and it sounds f**king weird, frankly
Ozzy Osbourne gave up taking acid after talking to horse for an hour
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he gave up taking acid in the ’70s after a trip left him chatting to a horse. The rock legend was speaking in a new interview about the making of his former band Black Sabbath‘s fourth album, ‘Vol. 4’, which was in the groups’s chaotic heyday.
Ozzy Osbourne Claims He Was Snubbed by Led Zeppelin Legend
Although he has had some pretty well-known collaborations over the years, Ozzy Osbourne said that he was unsuccessful in reaching out to Led Zeppelin legend Jimmy Page for a guest spot on his new album Patient Number 9. During a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Ozzy Osbourne discussed how he...
Tommy Lee Admits He Was On A ‘Bender’ When He Posted Full-Frontal Pic During Tour Break
Tommy Lee has explained the reasoning behind his full-frontal Instagram photo, which was posted on Aug. 10 and eventually removed by the social media site. The rocker took the stage with his band Motley Crue on Aug. 21, and revealed why he so confidently stripped down on social media. “A coupe weeks ago, we had like a two week break off the tour, and I went on a motherf***ing bender, bro,” Tommy admitted. “A bender! I got f***ing sideways as f*** and got naked and posted pictures of my d***.”
Sammy Hagar Says He Wrote a Song With Eddie Van Halen in a Dream
Sammy Hagar says he wrote a new song called "Thank You" using a guitar lick that Eddie Van Halen showed him in a recent dream. "I shouldn’t be hyping it now," Hagar tells UCR. "Nobody knows this but Michael Anthony, Jason [Bonham] and Vic [Johnson]. About two months ago, I had this dream and Eddie came. We were in a room like this, [with] a bunch of people around. It was just like he’d been gone. It was not like he was passed, but he had just been out of my life and we hadn’t seen each other for a while. He’s going, 'Man, let’s write some music!' I said, 'Yeah, fuck it, man. Here, let’s go!'"
The First Album Led Zeppelin Appeared on Wasn’t Their Own
Before they made their debut album, Led Zeppelin could be heard performing together on another artist's record
See Megadeth Play New Song ‘We’ll Be Back’ Live for the First Time
Megadeth unveiled the track "We'll Be Back" from their upcoming album The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! a few months ago, but they played it live for the very first time during a show earlier this week. The thrashers are currently out on the road with Five Finger Death...
How Jimmy Page Went From The Yardbirds to Led Zeppelin
Guitarist Jimmy Page had a quick transition from The Yardbirds to Led Zeppelin
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
Megadeth Is Covering Judas Priest for a Mysterious New Amazon Project
While fans count the days until Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! album emerges on Sept. 2, the metal band has got another thing coming. Speaking with Detroit radio station WRIF, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently divulged that the veteran group has recorded an as-yet-unnamed Judas Priest cover for an also yet unnamed new Amazon project, noting that "they asked us to do" it.
James Hetfield’s Wife Francesca Speaks Out on Reported Split Between the Couple
It has been reported that Metallica frontman James Hetfield and his wife of 25 years, Francesca, have intentions on getting divorced and, speaking to TMZ, Francesca lamented that the relationship had "come to this." TMZ originally alleged that a "source close to the former couple" informed them that James had...
Zac Brown's on a Mission to Get Into Best Shape of His Life: 'I Want to Be a Ripped Old Dude'
"I don't want to be alcoholic, red-faced, hunched over, can't move," he says as he shows off his workout routine. Zac Brown is committed to working out while on tour -- and Bruce "The Boss" Springsteen deserves some of the credit for making it happen. The Zac Brown Band frontman...
Kirk Hammett Explains Why New Metallica Albums Take So Long – ‘I’ve Grown to Accept That’
Metallica released four albums in the '80s despite not starting until 1983, but things don't move as quickly for the band these days. In fact, after 1997's Reload the band has been averaging about six years between each new album. So why have things slowed down? Guitarist Kirk Hammett spoke on the subject during a recent interview with Goldmine magazine.
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Rock + Metal Bands That Have Played Over 2,000 Shows
It's easy to see why a band cracking the ceiling of playing 2,000 concerts in their career is just freaking massive. In order to get there, on average, the band has got to play a 100 shows per year for 20 years. That's one show roughly every three-and-a-half days, for 20 years straight. Sure, most of the bands that have hit this milestone have stretched it out over a couple more decades, but still, the math is wild.
