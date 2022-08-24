ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eunice News

Collier clothed many in Eunice

It was a morning to celebrate Friday because Eunice Manor resident Mary Collier would turn 100 years old on Sunday. Collier, born on Aug. 21, 1922, in Ville Platte, is last surviving child from her family. Mary Tate Collier had an older sister Ethel Tate, and an older brother Kearney Tate, who was an attorney in Eunice. According to family friend Margaret Frey, “Mary had two other sisters, Margie…
EUNICE, LA
theadvocate.com

STM, Notre Dame, Acadiana claim wins at Kiwanis jamboree

The St. Thomas More Cougars appeared to be firing on all cylinders against Cecilia in the Kiwanis football jamboree on Friday. Although the coaching staff won’t be thrilled with the interceptions by their quarterbacks Sam Altman and Will Taylor, overall, turned in solid performances en route to leading the Cougars to a 34-6 rout of the Cecilia Bulldogs.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Ben Terry honored by National Weather Association

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry was honored Wednesday by the National Weather Association. Ben was awarded a Special Achievement Award given for an outstanding contribution to the science or practice of meteorology. Terry was recognized for his work keeping the public informed during Hurricane Laura despite...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kadn.com

Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children coming to Lafayette

Lafayette, La (KADN)- For over twenty-one years, civil rights groups, Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children, have been working to transform the juvenile system that puts children at risk of prison. The organization is looking to help families here in Acadiana, starting a chapter in Lafayette for those in...
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with

Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WAFB

DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down to just one lane for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief...
BATON ROUGE, LA
evangelinetoday.com

A pair of turtledoves with one stone

Fr. Guidry celebrates 25 years of priesthood on OLQAS’ patronal feast. Stories of growing up together in Church Point and entering the seminary together were shared as Fr. Mark Thibodeaux, SJ, delivered the homily during an anniversary Mass for his friend Fr. Mitch Guidry, pastor of Our Lady, Queen of All Saints Church in Ville Platte. The 25th anniversary of Fr. Guidry’s ordination was on Monday, August 22, the parish’s patronal feast day of The Memorial of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
107 JAMZ

Geese Have Taken Over Downtown Lake Charles

Have you been in downtown Lake Charles lately? If you haven't then you have no clue that a ton of geese have taken over the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds and the downtown part of Lake Charles. Lately, as I drive through downtown Lake Charles, I have seen hundreds of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

