theadvocate.com
Carencro's rushing attack proves too much for St. Martinville in Kiwanis jamboree
Carencro High School is confident it will be able to throw the football, but during Thursday’s Kiwanis Jamboree against St. Martinville, the Bears stuck to what they do best. Run the ball. Behind a trio of ball carriers — quarterback Chantz Ceaser, running backs Kennon Ryan Jr. and Cashmire...
New Roundabout Coming, and It's Not in Youngsville
You are asked to remain patient and aware during the construction phase of the roundabout as crews are expected to be on-site from 7am - 5pm, Monday - Friday.
Ahead of the games: 70th Annual Kiwanis Jamboree
KATC's Taylor Toole talks with Kiwanis Club of Lafayette and restaurant partner Raising Cane's on Congress ahead of the 70th Annual Kiwanis Jamboree which kicks off Thursday night.
Eunice News
Collier clothed many in Eunice
It was a morning to celebrate Friday because Eunice Manor resident Mary Collier would turn 100 years old on Sunday. Collier, born on Aug. 21, 1922, in Ville Platte, is last surviving child from her family. Mary Tate Collier had an older sister Ethel Tate, and an older brother Kearney Tate, who was an attorney in Eunice. According to family friend Margaret Frey, “Mary had two other sisters, Margie…
theadvocate.com
STM, Notre Dame, Acadiana claim wins at Kiwanis jamboree
The St. Thomas More Cougars appeared to be firing on all cylinders against Cecilia in the Kiwanis football jamboree on Friday. Although the coaching staff won’t be thrilled with the interceptions by their quarterbacks Sam Altman and Will Taylor, overall, turned in solid performances en route to leading the Cougars to a 34-6 rout of the Cecilia Bulldogs.
theadvocate.com
Think all offensive linemen are alike? Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers' story might change your mind
Drey Trosclair knew Jayden Rogers was different the first time they met. “He came up to me, shook my hand and looked me straight in the eye,” Trosclair said. “It was a firm handshake. You just don’t see that much with kids today. "Most of them are...
KPLC TV
Ben Terry honored by National Weather Association
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry was honored Wednesday by the National Weather Association. Ben was awarded a Special Achievement Award given for an outstanding contribution to the science or practice of meteorology. Terry was recognized for his work keeping the public informed during Hurricane Laura despite...
kadn.com
Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children coming to Lafayette
Lafayette, La (KADN)- For over twenty-one years, civil rights groups, Families and Friends of Louisiana's Incarcerated Children, have been working to transform the juvenile system that puts children at risk of prison. The organization is looking to help families here in Acadiana, starting a chapter in Lafayette for those in...
Savoy family treehouse opens at Moncus Park
The Savoy Family Treehouse at Moncus Park is now open according to a press release distributed by Moncus Park.
The Most Louisiana Portion of the Luke Bryan Cajundome Show [Videos]
About halfway through Luke's set was one of my favorite portions of the evening.
Public Service Commissioner plans town hall in New Iberia
The event is set for September 19 at 5:30 p.m. at 129 East Main Street, New Iberia. The general public is invited to attend.
KLFY.com
Meet Your Neighbor: Acadiana Kings of Comedy
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Acadiana Kings of Comedy are putting on a show this Saturday. Get tickets here.
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with
Four Louisiana Men Arrested for Simple Robbery After Allegedly Stealing Money from Someone they Were Involved in a Car Crash with. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 13 at around 2:30 p.m., deputies from the CPSO were dispatched to a home on Perry Lane in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in reference to a robbery.
DOTD says parts of I-10 will close to 1 lane for a year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Can you imagine parts of I-10 shut down to just one lane for a full year?. It was learned on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that’s the plan for a huge upcoming construction project. The slow, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic on I-10 is anything but pleasant. Relief...
theadvocate.com
QuikTrip, one of the nation's most popular convenience stores, buys land for Lafayette store
QuikTrip, often tabbed as one of the most popular convenience store chains in the country, has purchased land in Lafayette for its first south Louisiana store. The Oklahoma-based company finalized its purchase of property at the northwest corner of Louisiana Avenue and Interstate 10 from Castille Development at an undisclosed price, land records show.
evangelinetoday.com
A pair of turtledoves with one stone
Fr. Guidry celebrates 25 years of priesthood on OLQAS’ patronal feast. Stories of growing up together in Church Point and entering the seminary together were shared as Fr. Mark Thibodeaux, SJ, delivered the homily during an anniversary Mass for his friend Fr. Mitch Guidry, pastor of Our Lady, Queen of All Saints Church in Ville Platte. The 25th anniversary of Fr. Guidry’s ordination was on Monday, August 22, the parish’s patronal feast day of The Memorial of the Queenship of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
4 arrested after following man home and robbing him
Four men have been arrested after allegedly following a man home and robbing him in Lake Charles, La.
Power Rankings: The Best Fried Chicken In SW Louisiana
Deep-fried foods are so magical and they're also a staple of SWLA cuisine. Last week we ranked a subject near and dear to SWLA's heart, Louisiana Beers. How did your favorite beer fair? Click here to find out. We thought it would be fun to Power Rank SWLA Fried Chicken...
Arrest made in shooting on MLK last week
A woman was shot multiple times at an apartment on Martin Luther King Drive, police said at the time.
Geese Have Taken Over Downtown Lake Charles
Have you been in downtown Lake Charles lately? If you haven't then you have no clue that a ton of geese have taken over the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds and the downtown part of Lake Charles. Lately, as I drive through downtown Lake Charles, I have seen hundreds of...
