Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Cecil Alton Burlison
NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Cecil Alton Burlison, 73, of Crosby, MS, who died Aug. 18, 2022, at his home in Crosby, MS will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at McNeely Church of God in Natchez, MS at 10 a.m. with Bro. Brian Monehan officiating; burial will follow at Rosetta Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker
MANCHESTER, TN – Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker, age 60, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Teresa was born in Natchez, Mississippi on April 16, 1962, to her late parents Pernell and Flora Mae Flowers. She relocated to Manchester in 2013. Teresa was the cornerstone of a blended family. She could comfort a grumpy grandchild, find deductions on your taxes that you didn’t even know existed, and make the best fettuccine Alfredo you’ve ever had and still have daylight left to put on her floppy straw hat and cruise around the yard on the mower. Teresa had a love for all animals, especially horses and dogs. You never knew what furry friend she was going to rescue and bring home next. She was a serial shopper and could spot a markdown tag at 50 yards. She used that talent to excel at being the most thoughtful gift-giver.
Natchez Democrat
No one does fall like Natchez
Football, food, music and more await in the coming months and we can’t wait. After Hallmark Christmas movies were filmed here, some have boasted of Natchez being one of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in America. We would venture to say that Natchez might be the Number One place to be in the fall.
Natchez Democrat
Billy Joe Overby
Billy Joe Overby, 86, was born on March 27, 1936, in Quentin, Mississippi, and died on Aug. 19, 2022, in Natchez, Mississippi. He graduated from Meadville High School in 1954. He then went on to join the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1967 which gave him the opportunity to work on his beloved airplanes. He became a Bomb Navigator Technician on B-52 Bombers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Snapshots: Bulldogs vs Wildcats
NATCHEZ — Wilkinson County fell 55-0 to Natchez Friday night. Here is a video gallery set to the soundtrack of the schools bands.
Natchez Democrat
Under the Lights: Natchez vs Wilkinson County
NATCHEZ — It was a great night for the Bulldogs as they opened their season with a 55-0 win over Wilkinson County High School. Here are some highlights from the action if you missed it.
Natchez Democrat
Carter leads Rebels past Yellow Jackets with four touchdowns
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School sophomore quarterback Coleman Carter threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the MAIS Class 4A Rebels stunned the Class 5A Oak Forest Academy Yellow Jackets 31-14 Friday night at Bobby Marks Stadium. Carter completed 13 of 18 passes for 179 yards...
Natchez Democrat
Generous donation from Natchez native will mean new barn for city cemetery
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Cemetery Association has received a donation of $400,000 to construct a new barn facility. Grace Augusta Manning died Aug. 12, 2020, at her home in Dallas. She was born in Natchez in 1927. Manning left the donation to the cemetery association, specifying it be used...
RELATED PEOPLE
Natchez Democrat
Claiborne could make immediate impact for Jefferson County
FAYETTE — Jefferson County opens its 2022 season with a home game against Amite County Friday night. Amite went 3-6 last season and lost its season opener to the Tigers 34-8. The Trojans might be looking to spoil the home opener in Fayette but they will have to slow down JJ Claiborne who transferred from Adams County Christian School this year. Claiborne was a tank for the Rebels last season.
Natchez Democrat
Tigers come out on top in slugfest, mud bath
A week of heavy rain turned the field at Centreville Academy into a pit of muck, and the action on the field Friday night matched the setting perfectly. Centreville assistant coach Brian Stutzman said the two teams were locked into a defensive struggle. Tyler Wooley scored the game’s only touchdown...
Natchez Democrat
Davis earns first win, Walton shines under center
NATCHEZ — An ice cold Gatorade bath awaited Natchez Head Coach Steve Davis as the running clock ticked away during the final minutes of the Bulldogs 55-0 defeat of Wilkinson County on Friday. Davis’ son ran onto the sidelines and scooped him up with a smile as Davis won...
Natchez Democrat
U.S. Colored Troops monument committee chooses designer
NATCHEZ — A Vicksburg native has been selected as the artist who will design the U.S. Colored Troops monument in Natchez. Robert Pernell, who chairs the monument committee, presented information about Thomas Jay Warren of Warren Sculpture Studios and photos and information of Warren’s work to the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
NEW LIFE: Funds secured by Williams Dumas Building Foundation for revitalization project
NATCHEZ — On the side of the buildings addressed 707 and 709 Franklin St, faded paint on the decaying mortar reads “Dumas Drug Store.”. This is what the building is known as to the community. Rosalind Williams, who has owned 707 and 709 since the Dumas family had...
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: Mother’s Natchez celebrates grand opening and ribbon cutting
Mother’s Natchez, located at 520 Franklin Street, celebrated an official ribbon cutting and grand opening with the Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce on Friday evening. Mother’s Natchez, previously located in the loft at Conde Contemporary, now has a store filled with natural scents and self-care items and fun...
Natchez Democrat
Tigers look to bounce back against Flashes
CENTREVILLE — Bowling Green handed Centreville Academy (1-1) its first loss of the season last week in a 26-18 defeat and the Tigers will look to rebound this week. They are playing the St. Aloysius Flashes (1-0) Friday night in Centreville. St. Al beat Park Place Christian 12-0 last...
Natchez Democrat
Vision for the Basilica: Several restoration projects are underway at historic Natchez landmark
NATCHEZ — Many St. Mary Basilica parishioners are unaware of the concerning state of the third floor of the church’s rectory, Rev. Aaron Williams said. Above the carefully maintained halls and offices of the rectory is an abandoned story that seems to have decayed over several decades. Parts of the ceiling are falling apart and deep cracks crawl up the walls. A space that formerly provided three bedrooms is now unsuitable for human habitation, Williams said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez Democrat
Taking Aim: Dream Hunt holds annual fundraiser at Honey Brake
JONESVILLE — Last year the Dream Hunt Foundation Miss-Lou Chapter took 12 kids on a hunt at Rifle Point Hunting Club. All 12 enjoyed the hunt of a lifetime and harvested a deer, providing meat for their families. In order to raise funds for another hunt, the foundation is...
Natchez Democrat
NAPAC museum awarded mini-grant for map of civil rights sites in Natchez
NATCHEZ – The Mississippi Humanities Council recently awarded $1,450.00 through a mini-grant to the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture for the creation of a map of the civil rights movement in Natchez. The map will be a joint project between the museum and the Natchez Civil...
Natchez Democrat
Now that’s a melon! Natchez grower produces 109-pounder
NATCHEZ — Alvin Hawkins grinned as he opened up the back of his SUV to show off his first 109-pound watermelon. The Natchez resident said he dreamed about growing the novelty-size watermelon called a Carolina Cross, which can grow larger than 200 pounds. This year, he decided to try.
Comments / 0