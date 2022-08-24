ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, NJ

NJ.com

Another N.J. town edges toward launching legal weed store

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring ma. Curaleaf is expected to go before a state panel in two weeks to obtain final approvals to expand its 1 ½-year old medical dispensary in Bordentown Township and begin selling adult recreational weed.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian, 20, fatally struck on Garden State Parkway

A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a car early Saturday morning while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County, police said. The Jeep Compass was traveling northbound on the parkway when it hit the pedestrian, according to Brandi Slota, spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police Department.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County announces initiative for broadband networks

The Burlington County Commissioners are taking action to help bridge the digital divide and make Burlington County into one of America’s most connected destinations. The commissioners voted to adopt a resolution directing the County Department of Information Technology to embark on a new initiative to upgrade and expand broadband infrastructure throughout the county with the goal of helping residents access affordable and reliable high-speed internet.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

5-Building Cherry Hill Office Center Sold

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Cherry Hill Office Center, a five-building suburban office campus located 10 miles from Downtown Philadelphia in Cherry Hill. The property sold for $21.4 million. “More than 90%...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
News Break
Politics
PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Earlier today there was an accident at Route 37 and Northampton. We have no additional information available at this time. NextATLANTIC CITY: LITTLE EGG HARBOR PD MOTORCYCLE UNIT ASSISTED. About The Author. Jon Buckler on August 24, 2022 - 18:19 at 18:19. I’m sure that they were on their cellphones...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Police To Pick Up Crossing Guard Duties Amid Shortage at NJ School District

Police may have to pick up the slack for Trenton Public Schools if 30 crossing guard positions aren't filled in less than two weeks, school officials and authorities say. The district's typical 70-person crossing guard force now lists just 40 members less than two weeks before classes are set to start again, according to school officials. School and city leaders have noted the difficulty of getting crossing guards back on the job since the COVID-19 pandemic moved students online.
TRENTON, NJ

