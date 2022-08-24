Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Passenger Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 287
A back-seat passenger died following a chain-reaction crash on Route 287, New Jersey State Police said. The elderly victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern following the crash on the northbound highway in Mahwah shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, responders said.She succumbed to her injuries, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota said.
Car Fire Shuts Down Palisades Parkway Stretch In North Rockland
This story has been updated. A busy roadway in the Hudson Valley is closed due to a car fire. The closure, reported just before 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, is on the northbound Palisades Interstate Parkway in Northern Rockland County between Seven Lakes Drive/Route 6 (Exit 18) and Seven Lakes Parkway/Exit 19.
Victim Ejected, Killed In Route 1&9 Crash
One person died in a crash on Route 1&9 early Saturday, Aug. 27 in Newark, authorities said. The male driver struck a guard rial near Haynes Avenue, causing his vehicle to overturn around 5:30 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was transported to University Hospital,...
Pre-Dawn Fire Destroys Lodi Home
Fire engulfed a home in Lodi overnight. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which apparently was ignited outside the rear of the 2½-story home on Blueridge Road shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Firefighters were forced into an exterior attack as flames quickly spread through the house,...
NBC New York
Trio Turn Themselves in After Leaving NYC Woman, 69, to Die at Red Light T-Bone Crash
Three men accused of stealing catalytic converters were arrested late Thursday after turning themselves in for the early morning deadly crash outside the front gates Yankee Stadium. Police say that just after 5 a.m., a woman two blocks from her home was driving on River Avenue with the green light...
Virginia Man Killed In Palisades Parkway, New York Crash
State Police are seeking witnesses following a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation following a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on the Palisades Interstate...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Passenger stabbed by another on Thruway bus (video)
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A fight on a commercial bus traveling south on the Thruway at around 7 p.m. Friday resulted in two men being injured, one of whom was taken into custody. The bus, en route from Albany to New York City, had about 30 passengers onboard when the physical altercation broke out, State Police reported.
NewsTimes
Police: Driver fled after hitting child in New Fairfield
NEW FAIRFIELD — State police say a driver fled after hitting a child Thursday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, state police said the pedestrian “ran out of his yard and into the roadway” at Westview Trail. He was then hit by a car traveling north on the...
Scarsdale Resident ID'd As Second Victim In Double-Fatal NJ Turnpike Rush-Hour Crash
Police have identified a Westchester County resident as the second victim of a double-fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike last week. Seyed Tarighati, age 69, of Yonkers, the driver, and his passenger, Robert Birnbaum, age 85, of Scarsdale, both died in the crash Friday, Aug. 19 during afternoon rush hour, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
New Rochelle Duo Busted In Stolen Rental Car From FL, Police Say
A stolen rental car went from Florida all the way to Westchester County before two local men were busted by police, authorities said. Police in New Rochelle received a call from Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Miami at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, informing them that one of the company’s stolen vehicles was believed to be in the area.
Four-Alarm Fire Crashes Wedding At Popular Bergen County Venue, No Injuries Reported
A wedding was underway when a boiler fire broke out at a popular Bergen County event venue early Thursday night, authorities said. The four-alarm fire extended to the second floor of The Rockleigh on Paris Avenue after igniting in the boiler room shortly before 6 p.m., Northvale Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.
23-Year-Old Accused Of Starting Fire That Damaged Saugerties Home
A 911 call about a fire burning at a Hudson Valley home ended with a 23-year-old man behind bars for arson. In Ulster County, emergency crews in Saugerties were called at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, with reports of a fire burning in the backyard of a home near the Glasco Turnpike and Town Road.
talkofthesound.com
Rental Car Stolen in Florida is Geolocated in Downtown New Rochelle, Arrests Made
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 25, 2022) — Enterprise Rent-A-Car Miami asked the New Rochelle to help get one of its cars back on Wednesday afternoon. Why it matters: This is the second high profile of suspects at Huguenot 360 since last summer. Police Narrative:. On August 24th, 2022, at...
bananatreenews.today
Tree limb falls on a walker
An adult male visitor of the Saddle River County Park, Glen Rock Area was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital late Thursday afternoon, 08/25, after sustaining non-life threatening injuries when a tree limb fell on him while he was walking along a paved path. Glen Rock PD, Glen Rock EMS, and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office personnel rushed to the park’s Prospect Street, Glen Rock entrance to aid the victim.
Police Identify Spring Valley Man Stabbed To Death Walking Home From Family Event
Police have released the identity of a 21-year-old Hudson Valley man stabbed and killed while walking home from a family event. Rockland County resident Stalin De La Cruz, of Spring Valley, was killed around 3:40 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20 on Van Orden Avenue. De La Cruz was discovered when a...
Alert Issued For Missing NY Man Now Believed To Be In Cornwall
A 56-year-old upstate New York man has gone missing and authorities are alerting the public they believe he is in the Hudson Valley. David C. Rasmussen was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Tonawanda, New York, just outside of Buffalo. He is described as being 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with...
Uber Driver, Accomplices Stage Knifepoint Holdup Of Passenger At Saddle Brook Hotel: Prosecutor
An Uber passenger was robbed at knifepoint outside a Saddle Brook hotel by a man who’d conspired with the female driver and another accomplice to hold him up, authorities said. Uber driver Karina Eremyan, 30, of Fair Lawn was behind the wheel when ex-con Antonio Bowen, 28, of Fair...
Brandywine Woman Arrested For Running Over Boyfriend With Car, Killing Him
A Brandywine woman has been charged after running over her boyfriend with her car over the weekend, killing him, authorities say. Udele Burno, 38, is accused of causing the death of Riverdale resident Shamatto Clarke, 40, after intentionally striking him outside of a home in the 6100 block of Floral Park Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Prince George's County Police.
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
Morris County Employer Burglarized At Gunpoint By Disgruntled Former Workers, Police Say
Several suspects were arrested after burglarizing their former employer’s Morris County home while armed with a handgun, authorities said. Officers responded to the burglary report at a home on Ridgedale Avenue in East Hanover on Thursday, Aug, 18, a release from the local police department said. Upon arrival, officers...
