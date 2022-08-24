Read full article on original website
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
q13fox.com
Crimes against children a concerning trend in Western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON - A growing issue is troubling law enforcement officials as thieves target children. Incidents on the rise over the last few months in Everette where an 11-year-old boy was swindled when a man paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. In Tacoma, two 10 and 13-year-old cousins were robbed...
Washington’s Top 50 high school football teams in 2022: No. 25 Puyallup shifts offseason focus to becoming defensive juggernaut
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school teams in Washington ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Puyallup Vikings of the 4A South Puget Sound League - the No. 25 team in our countdown: 2021 IN REVIEW8-3 in 4A SPSL (third place); lost to Camas in Class 4A first round. COACH’S ...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually
Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
KING-5
Major transportation shakeup in western Washington
Drivers in Tacoma and West Seattle are about to get some relief. But the ferry system is struggling with delays.
kpq.com
Life Sentence for Robber Who Escaped Authorities Multiple Times
The slippery multi-state robber who eluded Chelan County deputies three times back in January was served a life sentence in Idaho. According to iFIBERONE, 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to his long list of charges, which include aggravated assault, robbery, and grand theft, resulting in a 106-year sentence. His sentence...
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
travelweekly.com
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field
Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
Washington to follow California in phasing out gas vehicles
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his state will follow California and prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The specific regulations for Washington state are yet to be created and the public will have the chance to weigh in, The Seattle Times reported. “This...
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
winespectator.com
12 Prime Wine Restaurants in the Pacific Northwest
The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the United States’ best wine regions—and some of its best wine restaurants. All of the Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners across Washington and Oregon contribute to the thriving wine scene in this corner of the country, but these 12 stand out especially. From classic fine-dining experiences to casual neighborhood joints to a two-story butcher shop–restaurant space, these dining destinations offer benchmark wines while championing producers in their own backyard.
The Suburban Times
Deputies, Code Enforcement condemn, board Waller-area house to prevent trespassing
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Meet Inara. Until today, four-year-old Inara hasn’t been able to play in her front yard because of the nuisance property next door. The property was plagued with violence, drug activity and aggressive neighbors who have even been involved in drive-by shootings. Inara’s parents have kept her inside or in the back yard for playtime.
iheart.com
This Washington Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Crispy, fluffy waffles are always welcome when it comes to breakfast. Top it with some butter, syrup, and other goodies, and you're sure to have an amazing meal. You can usually find waffles on the menus of restaurants serving up breakfast and/or brunch. You can even do some creative things with them, like make a sandwich or serve it with a side of chicken.
nbcrightnow.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Washington state owes light-rail attack and murder suspect $27,000, with more added daily
In April, the man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station and the murder of a Capitol Hill man was awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration”...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Seattle to Redwood National Park
Perfect for avid hikers and nature lovers, the road trip from Seattle to Redwood National Park will take you through mountain ranges, dormant volcanoes, riverside towns and cities, plus awe-inspiring national forests with stunning optional coastal detours along the way. The 500-mile road trip from Seattle to Redwood National Park...
Chronicle
New Tsunami Evacuation Tower Offers Hope as Washington Faces High Risk of Seismic Activity
Washington state has the second-highest seismic risk in America because of its location and could see dangerous earthquakes or tsunami waves up to 42 feet tall. But the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe has created the first tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States, providing a potential escape in case a deadly tsunami hits.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cool weekend and a hot workweek ahead
Enjoy the refreshingly cool weather this weekend! The summer heat returns next week to round out the month of August. Highs today will reach the low 70s. The upper 80s are back on Tuesday!. This morning, a few spots woke up to light showers. All of Western Washington dries out...
WA heat advisory in effect as Sea-Tac braces for its 12th 90-degree day in 2022
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Washington state, forecasting highs well above normal for the lower Cascade region on Wednesday and Thursday. The weather agency forecasts a chance for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to hit 90 degrees Thursday, which would make for the 12th such instance in 2022.
Stimulus money available if you rent in Washington
money in handPhoto by 401k2012 (Creative Commons) Are you a renter in Washington? If so, you know that rent is on the rise, whether it's 60 dollars or a few 100 dollars a month, that additional payment really can add up when it comes to your monthly expenses.
