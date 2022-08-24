ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastmont, WA

Crimes against children a concerning trend in Western Washington

WESTERN WASHINGTON - A growing issue is troubling law enforcement officials as thieves target children. Incidents on the rise over the last few months in Everette where an 11-year-old boy was swindled when a man paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. In Tacoma, two 10 and 13-year-old cousins were robbed...
AUBURN, WA
Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually

Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
SEATTLE, WA
Local
Washington Education
City
Eastmont, WA
Life Sentence for Robber Who Escaped Authorities Multiple Times

The slippery multi-state robber who eluded Chelan County deputies three times back in January was served a life sentence in Idaho. According to iFIBERONE, 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to his long list of charges, which include aggravated assault, robbery, and grand theft, resulting in a 106-year sentence. His sentence...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
EVERETT, WA
Alaska is expanding service from Washington state's Paine Field

Alaska Airlines will begin daily service to Anchorage from Everett, Wash., on Nov. 30. The flights will augment the carrier's more than a dozen daily flights to the largest city in Alaska from its base at Seattle-Tacoma airport, 35 miles to the south of Everett's Paine Field. With the launch,...
EVERETT, WA
12 Prime Wine Restaurants in the Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest is home to some of the United States’ best wine regions—and some of its best wine restaurants. All of the Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners across Washington and Oregon contribute to the thriving wine scene in this corner of the country, but these 12 stand out especially. From classic fine-dining experiences to casual neighborhood joints to a two-story butcher shop–restaurant space, these dining destinations offer benchmark wines while championing producers in their own backyard.
SEATTLE, WA
Deputies, Code Enforcement condemn, board Waller-area house to prevent trespassing

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Meet Inara. Until today, four-year-old Inara hasn’t been able to play in her front yard because of the nuisance property next door. The property was plagued with violence, drug activity and aggressive neighbors who have even been involved in drive-by shootings. Inara’s parents have kept her inside or in the back yard for playtime.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
This Washington Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State

Crispy, fluffy waffles are always welcome when it comes to breakfast. Top it with some butter, syrup, and other goodies, and you're sure to have an amazing meal. You can usually find waffles on the menus of restaurants serving up breakfast and/or brunch. You can even do some creative things with them, like make a sandwich or serve it with a side of chicken.
WASHINGTON STATE
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
WASHINGTON STATE
Road Trip from Seattle to Redwood National Park

Perfect for avid hikers and nature lovers, the road trip from Seattle to Redwood National Park will take you through mountain ranges, dormant volcanoes, riverside towns and cities, plus awe-inspiring national forests with stunning optional coastal detours along the way. The 500-mile road trip from Seattle to Redwood National Park...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle weather: Cool weekend and a hot workweek ahead

Enjoy the refreshingly cool weather this weekend! The summer heat returns next week to round out the month of August. Highs today will reach the low 70s. The upper 80s are back on Tuesday!. This morning, a few spots woke up to light showers. All of Western Washington dries out...
SEATTLE, WA

