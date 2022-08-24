Read full article on original website
TCSAR responds to two callouts yesterday, busiest year in history
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue released information this afternoon about two, almost simultaneous callouts yesterday, Aug. 25. The agency responded to a number of callouts last weekend as well. Yesterday’s callouts make six calls for help in the span of seven days. “This has been...
Pet of the Week: Meet Sarge
DRIGGS, Idaho — Attention! You need Sarge in your life!. Sarge is a young pointer mix with lots of energy. He will make a wonderful exercise partner and enjoys being social with other dogs. He was recently transferred to PAWS of Teton Valley from the Idaho Falls shelter due...
A first look at 1325 S Hwy 89, 318
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
SNAPPED: Construction underway for Snow King’s new observatory
JACKSON, Wyo. — Construction for the new, and first-of-its-kind planetarium and observatory atop, Snow King Mountain is underway. It is the first observatory at the top of a ski area in North America and the first public education-focused observatory with a one-meter telescope. The facility will also include an eight-meter digital planetarium with capacity for 30, a classroom/theater space, galleries with interactive exhibits and event space.
Spring Gulch to close next week
JACKSON, Wyo. — Spring Gulch Road will close next week for continued improvements to the newly paved section of the road. Motorists should anticipate using an alternative route. Spring Gulch Road, from Riva Ridge Road and Bar BC Road, will be temporarily closed Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 8 a.m....
Local anglers to share fly fishing tales at museum
JACKSON, Wyo. —The Jackson Hole Historical Society & Museum (JHHSM) will welcome guest speakers and longtime local anglers Boots Allen, Paul Bruun and Jay Buchner for an evening Beers & Banter conversation on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. The trio will talk about their experiences fly fishing in...
Several season pass options already sold out at JHMR
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — You heard that right. Several season pass options at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) have sold out. Last the calendar read, it’s August, but it appears that everyone is already JH dreaming. The popular Grand Pass, Grand Bypass and 10 Day Plus Pass have...
Expect bears snacking as berry season arrives
JACKSON, Wyo. — In late August and into the fall, berries are plentiful along popular trails in Jackson and within the park. But where there are berries, there are also bears. It’s always a good idea to carry bear spray on the trails, even right next to town. Bear...
Fed Reserve to discuss economic policy in Jackson Hole this weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — A prominent gathering of the world’s A-list bankers is set to begin today in Jackson Hole. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City will host dozens of central bankers, policymakers, academics and economists from around the world at its annual economic policy symposium at the Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park from Aug. 25-27.
Keller Williams and The Hillbenders deliver Grateful Grass
JACKSON, Wyo. — Since 2008, Keller Williams has been shredding Grateful Dead music with some of the top instrumentalists in progressive bluegrass. Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass now features The Hillbenders, following a tradition that has also staged The Keels, Jeff Austin, The Infamous Stringdusters, and Vince Herman. Through...
Local authorities seek help identifying burglary suspects
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is looking for two suspects involved in a set of crimes that occurred on Tuesday. Both JPD and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of auto burglaries and stolen credit/debit cards from vehicles on Aug. 23. At the...
Concert on the Commons finale: Isaac Hayden, Lonesome Gold, and The Experts
TETON VILLAGE, WYO – The 12th season of the free, family-friendly Concert on the Commons will wrap-up this Sunday. The triple-bill will feature two stellar local acts—Lonesome Gold and Isaac Hayden—as well as Boston-based cover band, The Experts. Isaac Hayden is an understated Teton County songwriter that...
