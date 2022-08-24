On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,799 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,482 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,045 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,476 cases per day. In 2020, 753 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 676 cases per day.

