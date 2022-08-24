ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shepherdexpress.com

Creating the Mural ‘Homage to Bronzeville: A Legacy in Paint’

Not long ago, I attended the outdoor Bronzeville Art Festival on North Avenue and ML King Drive. At the corner, I encountered Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) Professor Brad Anthony Bernard and his four student interns. They were focused on painting a spectacular 8 ft by 24 ft mural, Homage to Bronzeville, A Legacy in Paint. The colorful collage celebrates the history of Black and brown artists in Milwaukee, their art, music and culture.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Get Saucy and Sausages at The Vanguard

The Vanguard (2659 S Kinnickinnic Ave) opened in fall of 2014 and truly embraced the beer and sausage culture ever-present in Milwaukee but took everything to a more hip level. While we all love a classic Wisconsin-made bratwurst soaked in beer and served on a bun with sauerkraut and whatever...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

August Restaurant News

Popular Bay View restauranters launched a new breakfast-lunch spot, and Milwaukee says farewell to two establishments with ties to our brewing heritage. Sabrosa’s Frank Sanchez and Ruben Piirainen opened their new breakfast-lunch spot, Sisu Cafe, at 2121 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The restaurant features a bakery case with pastries, breakfast specialties served all day, a deli cooler with soups and salads, sandwiches and lunch specialties.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,799 New Cases, One Death

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,799 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,482 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,045 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,476 cases per day. In 2020, 753 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 676 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy