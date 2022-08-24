ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
UPMATTERS

Video: Michigan driver rescued from burning car

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver. It happened on Monday around 12:55 p.m. on W. River Road near Horton Road in Laketon Township. A 73-year-old woman from...
LAKETON TOWNSHIP, MI

