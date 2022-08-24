Read full article on original website
Related
City of Muskegon, Michigan regulators resolve concerns over restaurant expansion
MUSKEGON, Mich. — What began as a simple expansion project of The Deck Restaurant in Muskegon, led to a state audit, which has now been resolved, according to documents seen by 13 ON YOUR SIDE. The issue went public in March of 2022 when several viewers alerted us to...
Reactions to student debt forgiveness in W MI mixed
The reactions to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan has been mixed.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
7 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are seven Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ferris State University React to New Federal Loan Forgiveness Program
As President Joe Biden announced his plan to forgive thousands in student loan debt for millions of Americans, local college students are wondering how this plan will affect their own student loans. “There’s a tremendous impact on young people that have a burden of student loan debt,” said Ferris State...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Fish dying in droves in Ionia County creek
The creek's picturesque view is currently being ruined by a strong stench of dead fish. People who live nearby say this die-off has been going on for nearly a week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Michigan automotive company names new president, CEO
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Jonathan Husby has been named president and CEO of ADAC Automotive, a Cascade Township-based supplier of access systems, mechatronic products and sensing technologies for the auto industry. He will replace Jim Teets, the company’s CEO since 2007.
Consumers Energy looks at retirement process for fleet of hydro electric dams
Consumers Energy is looking at three options to move forward with its 13 dams across the state. The company held its first town hall discussion Wednesday night.
Kent County Sheriff’s Office reminding drivers of new school bus law
With most schools now back in session, the Kent County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers about a new law involving school buses.
recordpatriot.com
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface
The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPMATTERS
Video: Michigan driver rescued from burning car
LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan police say video released on Thursday shows the heroic actions of a state trooper and citizens who rescued a trapped 73-year-old driver. It happened on Monday around 12:55 p.m. on W. River Road near Horton Road in Laketon Township. A 73-year-old woman from...
It’s back: Tittabawassee River flowing through Sanford Dam once again
SANFORD, MI - Progress is being made after a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc back in 2020 and caused the catastrophic failure of dams in Midland County. Efforts to restore the failed Sanford Dam reached a new milestone as the water started to flow again. The Four Lakes Task Force announced...
Police warn shoppers to protect purses following recent thefts
Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after a recent streak of purse thefts in parking lots across the Kent County area.
1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Isabella County (Isabella County, MI)
Michigan State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a woman’s life in northwest Isabella County. The unidentified woman’s body was found in a ditch on Weidman road east of Gilmore road. Her body was lying there was several hours and was found shortly [..]
UPDATE: MSP Arrest Barryton Man in Isabella County Hit-and-Run
Michigan State Police have arrested a Barryton man who allegedly hit and killed an elderly woman in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township. Troopers say a resident found the body of the woman on the edge of the road on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road Thursday morning. On Friday, troopers arrested...
Top Headlines: Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run in Nottawa Township, and More
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run that was reported Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore Road in Isabella County’s Nottawa Township. Read more. One of the two men who plead guilty to planning to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer should get a break on...
By the numbers: See what was hauled out of Muskegon River during annual cleanup
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – One would think that after 11 years of annual cleanups, there wouldn’t be much more trash to pull out of the Muskegon River.
Sheriff: driver hospitalized after hitting tree, not wearing seat belt
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was hospitalized Wednesday after she hit a tree while not wearing a seat belt.
Comments / 0