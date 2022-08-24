ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Plateauberfests 2nd annual event coming soon

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Plateau Brewing Co. is a locally-owned, Texas-centric Brewery and beer distribution operation rooted deep in West Texas and the business’s second annual Plateauberfest event is coming back to San Angelo in September. Plateauberfest takes a West Texas spin on the traditional German Oktoberfest. Attendees can look forward to a variety of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

‘Plateauberfest’ set to return to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A locally-owned and operated brewery is looking to get San Angelo hoppin’. Plateau Brewing Co. will host the business’s second annual ‘Plateauberfest’ event on Saturday, September 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at 214 South Chadbourne Street and in the adjacent parking lot. A nod to the traditional German Oktoberfest, the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Horror on the Texas Frontier

How do you sleep at night with all the windows shut in the middle of a hot Texas summer? It had to be done, you had to suffer through it, or risk having your throat slit by Comanches lurking in the darkness - just awaiting their opportunity to kill you.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

The Mysterious Disappearance of One of the “Sic Em Cats” Flags

SAN ANGELO, TX — The decades’ old tradition at all San Angelo Central Bobcat football games is the running of three flags, each with separate words, “Sic,” “Em,” and “Cats.” The flags promote spirit and are used to celebrate scores. Every score features three flag bearers running the length of the Bobcat side of the stadium. At the Killeen Shoemaker game Friday night, the flag bearers were missing the third flag that read “Cats.”
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, TX
101.5 KNUE

28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
TEXAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

The 5 Smallest Towns In Texas – Could You Live This Remote?

Let me say this upfront, I like where I live. Texarkana may not be centrally located within my state but it's in a spot where some beautiful parts of our country are just not very far away. So, the question came up, how small could you get, town-wise? Personally, I think I'm there. But the urge to get small strikes a note with a lot of people. So, other than a piece of land all by yourself, here are the "5 smallest towns in Texas."
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

TxDOT addresses banner hung on overpass

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a sign pretty hard to miss and while the message was about love, it could also be a distraction for drivers. Hung high above traffic, on full display at the overpass by Guadalupe Street, hung a banner with words of affection directed to someone.
TEXAS STATE

