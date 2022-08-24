Overland sculpture garden showcases student work with historic backdrop

In the shadow of the Overland smokestack and the bygone era it symbolizes, revitalization is the name of the game at Overland Industrial Park.

Once an empty field, the North Toledo property, which once was a parking lot for the former Willys-Overland Jeep plant, where millions of vehicles rolled off the assembly line, is now home to a solar field. And now, a series of metal sculptures created by students at the Toledo School for the Arts.

The drive toward revitalization of the area began in 2019. It was then that the Greater Toledo Community Foundation came up with the idea to make it into a solar field, with power going to the nearby Dana campus and profits reinvested into the surrounding Library Village neighborhood.

Eventually, the Toledo School for the Arts got on board with the project. Students have created a series of metal sculptures in assorted geometric shapes to beautify the area surrounding the field, placed along Jeep Parkway.

Joy Carson, the graphic design teacher at the Toledo School for the Arts, plays a role in collaborating with the students as they go through the sculpture program, in partnership with Waterville-based metal fabricator QSI. The agreement between the school and the fabricator was founded in 2018.

“I was one of a few teachers that were involved at the very beginning because we all had students in it,” she said. “I ended up taking over the project because it just ended up that way, but I really liked the whole concept of these kids creating something out of steel, when most college students do not even get a chance to do that.

“I saw it as very beneficial in their educational process,” she said. “It is unbelievable because of the cost and the process of making it and QSI has been so willingly giving of their time and energy.”

The plan is to have nine sculptures, ranging from near-to-ground to 8-to-10 feet tall, on display at any given time. The Toledo School for the Arts metalworking program features a yearlong process of planning and execution of a project. The plan initially called for the final sculptures to be displayed at Williams Park in Gibsonburg. Now, every so often sculptures will be rotated from Williams Park to Overland and back.

An additional aspect of the sculpture program is that the students are taught how to weld, which Ms. Carson feels is a very valuable skill.

“Some of these students come from other teachers’ studios,” she said. “The challenge we put out is, ‘Would you like to learn how to weld, and would you like to have the chance to make a 3D sculpture. Number two, would you be available and would you get it done on time if we choose you. The only thing after that is ‘give us your design.’”

The school has had between four and eight students take part in the program in each year of its existence, often devoting their Saturdays at QSI to getting the project completed. Students will sit down with technicians at QSI who teach them, usually through computer-assisted design, best practices for design and for welding.

Ms. Carson noted that in her years at the Toledo School for the Arts, the school has carried out various community outreach initiatives such as sidewalk drawing in downtown Toledo. This partnership with the Greater Toledo Community Foundation, however, has taken on a different tenor from those previous efforts, she said.

“I think this is a wonderful scenario regarding the neighborhood and where the garden is at,” Ms. Carson said of the reinvestment aspect of the program. “That is terrific and it is just another venue for art, which is always good in my mind. With respect to the school, I like that we are able to show the community what our kids can do. They will never get a better experience in sculpture.”

Keith Burwell, president of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation, has felt that the property needed that extra something special that the sculptures provide, ever since the solar array went up.

“We own the solar array, and we thought it would be nice if we put something there that was educational but also inspirational,” Mr. Burwell said. “We contacted the Toledo School for the Arts and they already had students making these outdoor art pieces.”

Referencing the Ottawa River that runs past the property, Mr. Burwell said the area in which the solar array sits was once a floodplain and great care was taken to ensure that it stays that way. Efforts include raising the panels 4 feet off the ground to allow water to run underneath them. Dirt was even taken out on one side of the solar array to help with downriver flooding.

“These kids came up with how they wanted to interpret things in their art pieces,” Mr. Burwell said. “When you go to the site you will see ways to pull down information about the pieces themselves, that is the education side. Our mission is to build a better community and we had a partnership with Dana to buy the power that will give us an ongoing source of funding for neighborhood work for the next 25 years.”

More specifically, Mr. Burwell said the money generated from the project will be used for making grants, doing good things and building that better community. The area is described as fully operational.

The project will be done as soon as the Toledo School for the Arts implants small QR codes by each of the sculptures to tell about the piece and the artist, Mr. Burwell said.

“It is no different than putting stocks in the market and letting them grow,” he said. “The nice thing is people can walk down there on their lunch break, look at the sculptures, pull up the QR codes, and learn more about what is going on. It is a nice bonus feature.”