(WRBL – Columbus, GA) – A new school year is underway and Kinetic Credit Union wants to celebrate the best educators in the Chattahoochee Valley!. Our first Golden Apple of the 2022-2023 school year is presented to Akeya Byrd of Key Elementary school, here in Columbus. The 5th-grade teacher and graduate of Columbus State University says that teaching is really her passion. Surrounded by her colleagues and students, she happily accepted her award. She was nominated by Ezekiel Byrd, who had these nice words to say about her:

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO