Georgia State

Americus Times-Recorder

Horsley named Accounting Technician at South Georgia Tech

AMERICUS – Jacqueline Horsley of Preston, GA, has been hired as an Accounting Technician for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus, announced SGTC President John Watford recently. She will report to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe. Horsley worked for Cooper Lighting Solutions in Preston, Ga as...
AMERICUS, GA
wrbl.com

Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner: Akeya Byrd

(WRBL – Columbus, GA) – A new school year is underway and Kinetic Credit Union wants to celebrate the best educators in the Chattahoochee Valley!. Our first Golden Apple of the 2022-2023 school year is presented to Akeya Byrd of Key Elementary school, here in Columbus. The 5th-grade teacher and graduate of Columbus State University says that teaching is really her passion. Surrounded by her colleagues and students, she happily accepted her award. She was nominated by Ezekiel Byrd, who had these nice words to say about her:
COLUMBUS, GA
msn.com

Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Columbus government hiring for 500+ positions at career fair

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) —  In partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Columbus Consolidated Government will hold a recruitment and hiring event at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 500 jobs with the city government will be available in multiple departments. Visitors don’t have to register ahead of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Ga. Health Dept. to issue eWIC vouchers to West Central counties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “As a mother, and I have 6 kids, it will be more convenient for me,” says Omeshia Lockhart. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children that provides free health services such as a breastfeeding peer counselor, health screenings, and even Hemoglobin checks to name a few. WIC also includes vouchers for free, healthy foods at approved retailers.
COLUMBUS, GA
capitalbnews.org

How LaTosha Brown Is Rewriting the Playbook for Engaging Black Voters

LaTosha Brown has spent the last quarter century focused on community organizing and other political work in the South. Brown is the 51-year-old voting rights activist and multitasking grandmother from Selma, Alabama, who co-founded Black Voters Matter in 2012 along with fellow activist Cliff Albright. BVM is a nonpartisan voting rights and community empowerment organization that engages and mobilizes Black folks to help increase their electoral power, particularly in the South.
SELMA, AL
Cadrene Heslop

Social Benefits Programs To Give You Up To $350

The state of Georgia plans to do more for its citizens. The state has tax refunds set for eligible taxpayers. And the Governor wants to do more to help other residents. This one-time financial support will go to Georgian citizens in social benefit programs. This direct payment aims to help people with inflation and other economic challenges.
GEORGIA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

The Excellence of Opelika Main Street

OPELIKA — Opelika was awarded six prestigious Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence during the 2022 Main Street Alabama LAB Conference. During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator, Mary Helmer Wirth, and Assistant State Coordinator, Trisha Black, honored projects and individuals that made tremendous impacts in their respective communities. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority sponsored the event.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Online threat made against Harris County High School

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were discovered on multiple chat websites late Thursday night, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and administrators from HCHS and the Harris County School District (HCSD) soon responded to eliminate the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 14-count indictment charges 12 Georgia residents in alleged armed multi-drug trafficking operation

MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced that 12 Georiga residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their involvement in the armed distribution of substantial quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other controlled substances.  According to a press release from the attorney’s office, arrest […]
opelikaobserver.com

Russell County Seeking Help to Restore Historic Church

RUSSELL COUNTY — The Russell County Historical Commission is asking for the surrounding community’s help in its endeavor to restore the historic Uchee Chapel Methodist Church. Located directly on the historic Old Federal Road (now known as Russell County Road 22), the earliest record of the church’s congregation...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL

