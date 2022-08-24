Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Horsley named Accounting Technician at South Georgia Tech
AMERICUS – Jacqueline Horsley of Preston, GA, has been hired as an Accounting Technician for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus, announced SGTC President John Watford recently. She will report to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe. Horsley worked for Cooper Lighting Solutions in Preston, Ga as...
Live blog: Georgia Democrats gather in Columbus for state convention ahead of 2022 elections
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The heavy hitters of Georgia’s Democratic Party are gathering in Columbus this weekend for the state convention at the Trade Center. About 1,300 party delegates, candidates, and supporters are expected for the event that will run all day Saturday. Rebecca DeHart, executive director of the Democratic Party of Georgia says these […]
wrbl.com
Kinetic Credit Union Golden Apple Winner: Akeya Byrd
(WRBL – Columbus, GA) – A new school year is underway and Kinetic Credit Union wants to celebrate the best educators in the Chattahoochee Valley!. Our first Golden Apple of the 2022-2023 school year is presented to Akeya Byrd of Key Elementary school, here in Columbus. The 5th-grade teacher and graduate of Columbus State University says that teaching is really her passion. Surrounded by her colleagues and students, she happily accepted her award. She was nominated by Ezekiel Byrd, who had these nice words to say about her:
Georgia is the last state to take the hassle out of food benefits for millions of women and children
Julia Adele Callahan gets ready to sort through her paper WIC vouchers at the checkout line at a grocery store in Macon, Georgia, on August 17, 2022. A 2021 nationwide study in the Journal of the American Medical Association saw WIC participation increase 8% over three years in places that implemented electronic benefits.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Department of Ed Launches Employee Assistance Program for All Public-School Teachers and Staff
The Georgia Department of Education is launching a statewide Employee Assistance Program for all full-time public-school teachers and staff in the state, along with Pre-K teachers. Georgia’s Public Education Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a partnership between Kepro and GaDOE, and will be provided at no cost to districts, schools,...
msn.com
Stacey Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
Columbus government hiring for 500+ positions at career fair
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Columbus Consolidated Government will hold a recruitment and hiring event at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 500 jobs with the city government will be available in multiple departments. Visitors don’t have to register ahead of […]
WTVM
Columbus to apply for $238k grant to fund programs to keep kids off the street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local crime is still a huge topic of concern for many people across the Chattahoochee Valley. During Tuesday’s Columbus City Council meeting, city leaders discussed ways to use state funding to curtail the problem. For over 20 years, Dr. Gail Burgos has been a part...
WTVM
Ga. Health Dept. to issue eWIC vouchers to West Central counties
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “As a mother, and I have 6 kids, it will be more convenient for me,” says Omeshia Lockhart. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children that provides free health services such as a breastfeeding peer counselor, health screenings, and even Hemoglobin checks to name a few. WIC also includes vouchers for free, healthy foods at approved retailers.
WTVM
Harris Co. officials, law enforcement address reported online threats to Harris Co. High School
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Harris County Schools. Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were spotted on multiple online chat sites late Thursday night on August, 25. HCHS administrators, Harris County School District (HCSD) administrators, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) swiftly went to...
capitalbnews.org
How LaTosha Brown Is Rewriting the Playbook for Engaging Black Voters
LaTosha Brown has spent the last quarter century focused on community organizing and other political work in the South. Brown is the 51-year-old voting rights activist and multitasking grandmother from Selma, Alabama, who co-founded Black Voters Matter in 2012 along with fellow activist Cliff Albright. BVM is a nonpartisan voting rights and community empowerment organization that engages and mobilizes Black folks to help increase their electoral power, particularly in the South.
Social Benefits Programs To Give You Up To $350
The state of Georgia plans to do more for its citizens. The state has tax refunds set for eligible taxpayers. And the Governor wants to do more to help other residents. This one-time financial support will go to Georgian citizens in social benefit programs. This direct payment aims to help people with inflation and other economic challenges.
opelikaobserver.com
The Excellence of Opelika Main Street
OPELIKA — Opelika was awarded six prestigious Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence during the 2022 Main Street Alabama LAB Conference. During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator, Mary Helmer Wirth, and Assistant State Coordinator, Trisha Black, honored projects and individuals that made tremendous impacts in their respective communities. Alabama Municipal Electric Authority sponsored the event.
‘Let’s talk about District 4 issues’: Construction timelines & 5 year pool closure
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus leaders came together to address the pressing concerns of City Council District 4 residents. City Councilwoman Toyia Tucker and School Board Member Naomi Buckner – both representatives of district 4 – called a Town hall, titled “Let’s talk about District 4 issues”. Tucker says there’s no better way to address […]
$7.8 million worth of liquid meth found on Georgia property
Two people were arrested when law enforcement raided a large methamphetamine lab in northeast Georgia.
auburnvillager.com
Auburn Roundup: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office holding fundraiser for EAMC's Spencer Cancer Center
The Lee County Sheriff's Office has launched a t-shirt fundraising campaign to benefit EAMC Foundation’s Spencer Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund. This fund is used to provide wigs, prosthetic bras, and assist with other financial aid needs of patients at Spencer Cancer Center in Opelika.
Online threat made against Harris County High School
HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were discovered on multiple chat websites late Thursday night, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and administrators from HCHS and the Harris County School District (HCSD) soon responded to eliminate the […]
Georgia: 14-count indictment charges 12 Georgia residents in alleged armed multi-drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced that 12 Georiga residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their involvement in the armed distribution of substantial quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other controlled substances. According to a press release from the attorney’s office, arrest […]
Paws Humane Society to give out free pet food, pet supplies Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Times are tough for many people right now, including pet owners. On Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Pets for Life program at Paws Humane Society will host a drive through pantry for anyone who needs cat food, dog food and other supplies for their pets, according to […]
opelikaobserver.com
Russell County Seeking Help to Restore Historic Church
RUSSELL COUNTY — The Russell County Historical Commission is asking for the surrounding community’s help in its endeavor to restore the historic Uchee Chapel Methodist Church. Located directly on the historic Old Federal Road (now known as Russell County Road 22), the earliest record of the church’s congregation...
