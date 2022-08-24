Read full article on original website
Opinion: Denver law banning declawing of cats leaves me scratching headDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may spend $2.4 million to spur downtown foot trafficDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertainDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Opinion: Homeless coalition client interviews retiring CEO ParvenskyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
14th Annual Handmade In Colorado Expo In Bond Park
The 14th annual Handmade in Colorado Expo takes place in downtown Bond Park, August 26, 27 & 28, and is a juried event showcasing some of Colorado's best fine art and contemporary craft. The event will feature a vast array of independent designers producing original handcrafted goods from a wide...
Colorado’s Denver Biscuit Company is a Breakfast Lover’s Dream
Whether you're a fan of breakfast, lunch, or anything in between, making a trip to Denver Biscuit Company is sure to satisfy any craving. DBC is in the business of serving up Southern-style comfort food, that blends traditional dishes with creative twists. The restaurant's mouthwatering and award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit on an episode of Triple D.
Golden tells businesses to curb their outdoor dining spaces
On a warm Friday evening, people looking for a drink and a little food fill in the tables outside Miners Saloon and the Golden Moon Distillery and Speakeasy."I think this is a beautiful use. Because we are getting to sit outside," said Susan Prochaska who had come down from Evergreen with her husband. Their dog sat outside with them as they had a drink. "It would be terribly sad for this experience to shut down." But that's what the city of Golden has told the bars. After Labor Day, they'll have to roll back inside their spaces and out of...
The Affordable Arts Festival Welcomes 50 New Artists to its 2022 Show
Sponsored by Affordable Arts Festival Come see the best place to find affordable art in Denver at the 2022 Affordable Arts Festival, presented by Ent Credit Union! Over 160 artists from around the country come to Colorado to offer art enthusiasts a rare opportunity to buy fine art, all for $100 or less. A favorite […]
10 Fun, Weird Facts About Denver You Probably Never Heard Of Before
Denver has got some really interesting origin stories, from the birthplace of the cheeseburger to the tradition of hanging lights. Here are 10 really cool and weird facts about Denver that you’ve probably never heard of before. 1. The Coors Field mascot has a prehistoric origin story. The Denver...
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Denver
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Mile High City.
LOOKING BACK: Unlikely rescue saved alleged Colorado killer on remote mountain pass
In 1982, a chain of unlikely events led to a man being saved on a treacherous Colorado mountain pass. Close to 40 years later, the man that was rescued would be accused of committing two murders on the same night that he narrowly escaped freezing to death. On January 6,...
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Colorado Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat-out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been more...
2022 Colorado Dragon Boats Arrive at Riverdale Regional Park on Aug 27
In a partnership between the Colorado Dragon Boat, Adams County Parks, Open Space & Cultural Arts, and Colorado Dragon Boat Alliance (CODA), the ever-anticipated Riverdale Dragon Boat Regatta is returning to Riverdale Regional Park on Saturday, August 27th. The Adams County Riverdale Dragon Boat Regatta pays tribute to the generations...
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Denver
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Colorado ranch experiences major issues with graffiti, destruction, and poaching
MacGregor Ranch, located in the Black Canyon Creek area of Estes Park, has recently experienced a high volume of vandalism and trespassing, according to a recent Facebook post from the ranch. "Litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching have been recent issues making the educational and preservation efforts...
Downtown Denver restaurant opens new DIA location
DENVER — The newest restaurant at Denver International Airport (DIA) has opened its doors. Mercantile Dining & Provision held a grand opening celebration for its newest Denver location: in the center of DIA's Concourse A. James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Seidel has helped create the new café and grab-and-go...
Watch: Passengers throw punches in Denver airport brawl
New video shows a group of people getting into a fight in the middle of a Denver airport train.
John Elway misses cut, Guy Boros takes lead at 23rd Inspirato Colorado Senior Open
DENVER — John Elway’s time at the 23rd Inspirato Colorado Senior Open is over. And a mainstay on the PGA Tour Champions tops the leaderboard after the second round at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club on Thursday. Elway, playing as an amateur out of Cherry Hills Country Club,...
Boulder’s Top 3 Rated Recreational Dispensaries
In Colorado, you must be at least 21 years old to purchase adult-use marijuana or participate in weed-friendly activities. Adults are permitted to possess up to one ounce of marijuana at a time. To buy medical marijuana in Colorado, you must be a Colorado resident with a qualifying medical condition.
Did You Know Robert Redford Used to Be a Janitor in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot of celebrity connections. Tim Allen, Oprah Winfrey, and Kevin Costner all have homes in the Centennial State. Others — like Bridge to Terabithia star AnnaSophia Robb and SNL-alum Leslie Jones — went to school here. However, there's another famous individual...
This Colorado Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Colorado.
Drought has improved over Front Range
After picking up monsoon-produced thunderstorm over the last few weeks, the Front Range mountains and foothills of Colorado have seen the the drought threat go away for the first time since early April. That's according to this week's state drought monitor released by the National Drought Mitigation Center.At the same time conditions have also improved for cities along the northern I-25 corridor from the Denver metro area up through Fort Collins. Conditions are on the low end of the scale -- being abnormally dry to moderate.Other areas are not so lucky. From Denver International Airport north to Greeley and out...
10 places to get a gallon of gas for under $3.35 in Colorado
Gas prices are slowly dropping across the country, including right here in Colorado. The average price for a regular gallon of gas is now $3.84.
