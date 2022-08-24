Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
World poker player bets his Lake Norman mansion sells for $16 million. Look inside.
A top “World Series of Poker” player known in the 1980s as “Cold Call Cowboy” is betting that his and his wife’s longtime Lake Norman mansion will sell for an unprecedented $16 million. Robert and Sonya Stevanovski listed their 15,000-square-foot waterfront estate in The Peninsula...
iredellfreenews.com
Dr. Merrill retiring after devoting more than four decades to Taylorsville community
After a 45-year career in medicine, Dr. Steven Merrill with Taylorsville Family Medicine is retiring. “I consider my time at Piedmont HealthCare to be the most enjoyable over the many years I have been practicing in the Taylorsville community,” Merrill said. “I am thankful I could continue seeing my patients in a stress-free environment and leave them a place they can be happy to call their ‘doctor’s office’ for years to come.”
msn.com
Yes, NC grade school students can be spanked in class. What state law says about discipline
Until the late 1980s, it was common for students to be spanked when they misbehaved in school. This controversial method of discipline is known as corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is when a supervising adult inflicts pain upon a child with a hand, cane, paddle, or yardstick in response to unacceptable behavior, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
Waterbean Coffee to open 8,000-square-foot coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Waterbean Coffee announced earlier this week that they will open a massive coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia. The coffee shop said it will open an 8,000-square-feet coffee shop and distribution center in the area. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dr. Jessica Fox opens internal medicine practice in Mooresville
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. Jessica Fox, DO, to Fox Internal Medicine, previously known as Full Circle Family Medicine. After more than 35 years serving the Mooresville community, the founder of Full Circle Family Medicine, Dr. James McNabb, has retired. McNabb worked hard for nearly four decades to create the old...
wccbcharlotte.com
Governor Cooper Appoints News DA For Cabarrus County
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Ashlie Shanley to serve as District Attorney in Prosecutorial District 25, serving Cabarrus County. Officials say she will fill the seat to be vacated by the Honorable Roxann L. Vaneekhoven, who is retiring at the end of...
Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
WBTV
Longtime Hickory High employee honored by school
CATS has 3,104 stops, but many blank spots are left that the service does not cover. After going for more than 10 years without any new homes being built, there are now dozens of new homes either completed or going up in East Spencer. Exploring plans for the future of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
For Ukrainian family in N.C., new school year is more than just getting back to class
BOONE, N.C. — Monday was the first day of school for many of the mountain counties, including Watauga. For one family though, it wasn’t just their first day of the year but their first day of school in the United States. Anna Bohoslavska, who came with her family...
focusnewspaper.com
Tickets Available For Farm To Fork Annual Fundraiser, 9/10
Hickory – Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market (DHFM) announce their partnership to host the 6th Annual Farm to Fork fundraiser. As stated by Linda Wade, GHCCM Director of Development, “This year we are thrilled to announce that the event will return to in-person. Thus, the theme for this year is Farm to Fork, Returning to Our Roots”.
iredellfreenews.com
Video: Iredell Health System CEO discusses impact of Davis Regional closing
Davis was purchased by Community Health Systems in 2019. A Chinese billionaire owner 22% of CHS. Just a fact found on Google. The whole deal is an underhanded deal for Iredell County. Beverly Holt says:. Expand the 24/7 Medical Expertise at the Iredell Mooresville location. So many here travel to...
ourdavie.com
Another CWD-infected deer reported in Yadkin County
Officials with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed last week that a second white-tailed deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease has been found – on a farm in Yadkin County less than one mile from where the first CWD-positive deer was killed last December. Because the second CWD-positive deer...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Fall Carnival in Gastonia Oct 22
The City of Gastonia is presenting a Fall Carnival on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m., at CaroMont Health Park, 800 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of fall festivals, a big list of Halloween parties, Trick or Treat events, and our list of pumpkin patches, haunted trails and corn mazes!
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
'It makes no sense' | Mooresville residents say water bills are inaccurate
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors are looking for answers from the town of Mooresville government after many people opened up their water bills to find they would have to pay double. The catch, those neighbors told WCNC Charlotte, is that the usage recorded is not accurate. Hannah Wyatt's mother has...
Luke Combs returns to the NC bar that started it all for him at a sold-out hometown show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American country music singer and songwriter, Luke Combs, returned to Charlotte, North Carolina to play at the bar that gave him his start in country music. Combs played to a sold-out show of thousands back in July for a future live stream concert on Apple Music....
WCNC
These 4 chores can make your house more valuable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home improvement projects can make a major difference when it comes to the value of your home. Did you know that focusing on the exterior can be beneficial when it comes time to sell your home? Here are four exterior home improvement projects that will add value, according to Realtor.com:
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $307,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION now available for PRE-SALE. 1534 Sqft, 1-Story home in quiet established neighborhood in Catawba. This beautiful 3 bedroom / 2 bath home sits on a .48 acre lot and features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Dishwasher & Micro. Large Master suite features big walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Engineered laminate in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Covered front porch and a nice large side deck accessed from breakfast/dining area. 2-car attached garage. Close to both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.
Sherwin-Williams distribution center is first big win for Statesville development
STATESVILLE, N.C. — More details on a critical piece of The Sherwin-Williams Co.’s $324 million expansion in Statesville are now known. Sherwin-Williams announced plans earlier this year to expand its existing Statesville manufacturing facility and build a large distribution center in the city. At the time, the exact location of the distribution center was not disclosed. Sherwin-Williams confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal this week that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.
WCNC
Lincoln County shelter hopes to find homes for 50 animals this weekend
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Animal Services' annual Clear the Shelters campaign will begin Friday, Aug. 26. This is a national campaign with NBC to help animal shelters nationwide lower their numbers to make room for more rescues. Lincoln County Animal Services is just one of many shelters in the Charlotte area that will be participating this weekend. Officials said they hope to adopt out 50 animals into their forever homes.
