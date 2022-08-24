INVESTOR DEADLINE: Lottery.com, Inc. F/K/A Trident Acquisitions Corp. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Lottery.com Class Action Lawsuit - LTRY; LTRYW

Read full article on original website
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OM, U and MOLN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - BBBY
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ("Bed Bath & Beyond" or the "Company") BBBY. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of "a+" (Excellent) of the U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in New York, NY) AIZ. These companies are collectively referred to as Assurant P&C Group (Assurant P&C). At the same time, AM Best has revised the outlook to positive and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of "bbb+" (Good) and all associated Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) and indicative Long-Term IRs of Assurant. AM Best also has affirmed the Short-Term IR. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and Long- and Short-Term IRs.)
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 46.09%, 74.50% and 30.23% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Disclosure Update: Completion of Share Transfer with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") announced in a May 2, 2022 release entitled "Execution of Share Transfer Agreement with Change to Subsidiaries (Divestiture of Select Overseas Studios & IP)" that the Company signed a share transfer agreement with Sweden-based Embracer Group AB. Based on the agreement, the Company announced that share transfer was completed today.
The Gift That Keeps On Giving: 2 Dividend Kings Increasing Dividend For Over 50 Years
Northwest Natural Holdings Company is offering a dividend yield of 3.85% or $1.93 per share annually. American States Water Company has a amazing track record of increasing its dividends for 69 consecutive years. Stocks that are members of the S&P 500 and have raised dividends for 25 consecutive years are...
Labor Law Firms Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Silicon Valley Security & Patrol, Inc., Alleging Failure to Pay All Wages
SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 26, 2022. The Northern California labor law attorneys at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Silicon Valley Security & Patrol, Inc. ("Silicon Valley Security & Patrol"), for allegedly failing to provide meal and rest breaks. The class action lawsuit, Case No. 22CV015476, is currently pending in the Alameda County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
Strategic Leadership Changes At Cannabis Firms: What's New At Vertosa, Rubicon And Galexxy
Top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis industry will soon convene at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Sept. 13-14 in Chicago. In the meantime, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes within the space:. Vertosa Welcomes New Members. Cannabis company Vertosa has welcomed Cara Newkirk and Ryan Pinsky...
As One Of The Best Gold IRA Companies, Gold IRA Blueprint Provides Guidance Towards Precious Metals To Its Potential Investors
The company specializes in assisting people in investing precious metals to make the most out of the money. Throughout history, gold has been regarded as valuable as a currency and investment resource. Since it is no secret that gold is a valuable asset, its price has soared in recent years, making it an attractive investment option. To make the process easier, simpler, and more reliable, gold IRA accounts are granted to interested parties, allowing them to store gold in a secure location and make it easily accessible. Several companies, including Gold IRA Blueprint, have been established to assist people with investing. Using its in-depth knowledge and 20 years of experience, the company ensures investors receive a great return on their investment while guiding them throughout the process. The company takes pride in being one of the best gold IRA companies in the United States, using its expertise and creating a blueprint to help provide excellent results in the long run.
Jim Cramer Prefers McDonald's Over This Stock: 'I Think McDonald's Is Going To $300'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL did a "good job, not a great job. The stock is trading down a little bit." He added, "Demand is very good, they can’t meet all of it. They’ve got some supply issues. It’s not a perfect quarter."
Indian Billionaire Adds Nearly $1B In A Day, Outperforming Musk, Bezos Combined
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani added nearly $1 billion in a single day after his conglomerate Adani Group announced that it would snap a majority stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV). What Happened: Adani's net worth swelled by $928 million on Wednesday. Among his peers, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
Forward Water Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. FWTC (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated un-audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
New York's Medical Cannabis Companies Seek A Less Pricey Route To Go Recreational
Medical cannabis operators in New York are worried about having to pay an exorbitant fee in order to go recreational. According to the New York Times, in order to sell marijuana outside of a medical program, multi-state operators (MSOs) must pay a fee of $20 million. Winning bidders of the...
Dow, Nasdaq Futures Surge Ahead Of Jackson Hole Symposium
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday ahead of the three-day Jackson Hole economic symposium starting today, with Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell scheduled to speak on Friday. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Dollar General Corporation DG, Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR and Dell Technologies Inc. DELL.
The World's Largest Hedge Fund Bridgewater Associates Holds These 3 Dividend Stocks
Bridgewater Associates is an American hedge fund founded by billionaire investor Ray Dalio, it's the world’s largest hedge fund, with approximately $23.6 billion assets under management, as of August 2022. If you are looking to invest like Bridgewater Associates, here are three dividend stocks that offer future growth potential...
Want To Invest Like Kenneth Griffin? Here Is 1 Dividend Stock Citadel Has That Could Be A Nice Addition To A Portfolio
Broadcom is offering a dividend yield of 3.10% or $16.40 per share annually making quarterly payments. Citadel owns a large stake in Broadcom of 672,919 shares with a current market value of roughly $360 million. After the Citadel and Robinhood Markets Inc RH backlash over notable meme stock trades such...
VirTra Names Danielle Diaz As Finance Chief
VirTra Inc VTSI has appointed Danielle Diaz as chief financial officer, effective August 24, 2022. Danielle Diaz replaces chief accounting officer Marsha J. Foxx, who has departed the company. Diaz brings over 20 years of experience in financial and operating functions. Before VirTra, she held the CFO role at F&B...
Permian Basin Royalty: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Permian Basin Royalty PBT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 19.59 per share. On Tuesday, Permian Basin Royalty will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 19.59 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
3 High-Yield REITs Paying Monthly Dividends
Income investors love their dividends, but the one problem with most dividend-paying stocks is that the dividends are only paid quarterly, making it difficult for some investors to budget for regular bills like rent and utilities. However, a number of real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks solve this problem by sending out 12 monthly dividend payments per year.
