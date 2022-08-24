ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

CNN

Man makes rare discovery while fishing

A man in South Dakota found a 90-million-year-old fish fossil while competing in a fishing tournament. HLN’s Robin Meade shares details of Andy Moore’s historic catch.
HOBBIES
The Independent

Maye Musk 'sleeps in the garage' when she visits son Elon in Texas

Elon Musk's mum has admitted she sleeps in the garage when visiting her billionaire son in Texas, shortly after he reveals he couch surfs, despite being worth $229 billion.“You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site,” she told The Times, adding that he's not interested in material possessions "at all."It's thought that Musk's primary residence is a rental from SpaceX worth $50,000, and he's said he would give up all of his belongings to devote his life “to Mars and Earth.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TEXAS STATE

