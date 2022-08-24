Elon Musk's mum has admitted she sleeps in the garage when visiting her billionaire son in Texas, shortly after he reveals he couch surfs, despite being worth $229 billion.“You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site,” she told The Times, adding that he's not interested in material possessions "at all."It's thought that Musk's primary residence is a rental from SpaceX worth $50,000, and he's said he would give up all of his belongings to devote his life “to Mars and Earth.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

TEXAS STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO