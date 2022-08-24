Read full article on original website
Man makes rare discovery while fishing
A man in South Dakota found a 90-million-year-old fish fossil while competing in a fishing tournament. HLN’s Robin Meade shares details of Andy Moore’s historic catch.
Maye Musk 'sleeps in the garage' when she visits son Elon in Texas
Elon Musk's mum has admitted she sleeps in the garage when visiting her billionaire son in Texas, shortly after he reveals he couch surfs, despite being worth $229 billion.“You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site,” she told The Times, adding that he's not interested in material possessions "at all."It's thought that Musk's primary residence is a rental from SpaceX worth $50,000, and he's said he would give up all of his belongings to devote his life “to Mars and Earth.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Alan Jackson Postpones Show After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Alan Jackson called off his concert at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Aug. 27 after testing positive for COVID-19. “I’m so sorry I can’t be there tonight,” said Jackson in a statement published by the T-Mobile Center. “I hate to disappoint my fans.”
