POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Are Student Loans Being Forgiven After 10 Years?
President Joe Biden announced the much-anticipated administration's plan for loan forgiveness on Aug. 24 and one of the provisions is that it will forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments --...
How to Get Student Loan Forgiveness Under Biden's Plan
A White House fact sheet explained that the Education Department would set up a "simple" application process for the relief.
Here's who could benefit if Biden cancels $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower
Relief could be coming for those with student debt who earn less than $125,000 a year if President Joe Biden takes new action. But only about 19% of households that have total incomes below that threshold have student loan debt, per one estimate.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Ex–Obama adviser blasts Biden’s ‘reckless’ student loan forgiveness as ‘pouring roughly half trillion dollars of gasoline on the inflationary fire’
Economists are at odds over how Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will affect inflation.
Millions of Borrowers Could See up to $50,000 in Student Loan Relief as White House Confirms Decision Next Month
The Biden Administration has granted more than $25 billion dollars in student loan relief since taking office last year. However, as many students have seen their debts wiped away, millions are still left with hundreds of thousands in loan payments.
Biden Cancels Student Loans: How to Know If You Qualify for Forgiveness
Those making less than $125,000 annually could see $10,000 or more trimmed from their federal student loan debt, depending on financial need.
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
ABC News
Biden announces student loan forgiveness: 9 things to know
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his administration is forgiving some student loan debt for U.S. borrowers and extending the federal student loan repayment pause until Dec. 31, both actions that have been highly anticipated and closely watched by millions of Americans. The move comes a week before the pause...
President Joe Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions
President Joe Biden announced his long awaited plan to tackle student loan debt on Wednesday, cancelling $10,000 of debt for millions of people, and up to $20,000 of debt for those who received Pell Grants.
Biden student loan plan leaves Black borrowers wanting more
In 2016, South Side Chicago native James Alford proudly became the first in his family to graduate from college. But that sense of pride was marred by student loans. When Alford graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in Black studies, he was around $50,000 in debt.
Big U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America are pretty ‘meh’ on Biden’s student loan forgiveness
When President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday plans to waive up to $20,000 in federal student debt for millions of borrowers, he ignited a discussion among lawmakers and economists about its impact on the economy. While prominent Democrats immediately praised the decision, Republicans argued it will contribute to already record...
Student loan forgiveness: Plan will refund money borrowers paid during pause
Those who paid off all or part of their federal student loans during the pandemic will have that money refunded under the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Department of Education on Thursday clarified that if the payments were made or if...
White House calls out Republicans who criticized student loan cancellation but had thousands in PPP loans forgiven
The White House is not taking criticism of the decision to forgive student debt lying down. After some Republican lawmakers tweeted or went on broadcasts to condemn the decision, the White House Twitter page responded by quote tweeting their comments – and sharing just how much each of them benefited from having their Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
Biden cancels up to $20K in student loans for Pell Grant recipients, $10K for millions of others
The Biden administration is canceling up to $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for individual borrowers who make under $125,000 per year, and it's extending the pause on repayments by four months, the White House announced on Wednesday. Why it matters: The decision —...
Biden cancels up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, extends payment pause
Washington — President Biden said Wednesday he is taking action to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for millions of Americans and an additional $10,000 for low-income borrowers while extending a pause on monthly payments, delivering long-awaited relief just weeks before the midterm elections. Under the...
thecentersquare.com
Michiganders react to Biden canceling some student loan debt
(The Center Square) – The reactions of Michiganders to President Joe Biden’s effort to forgive some student loan debt range from predicting an economic boom to even higher inflation. Michiganders earning less than $125,000 will have $10,000 in student loan debt cancelled. Married couples earning less than $250,000...
Daily Beast
Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt
President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education. “I made a commitment that we provide student debt...
White House leaning toward canceling $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000
(CNN) — White House officials have been weighing -- and leaning toward -- the cancellation of up to $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower tied to an income threshold, with an official announcement set for Wednesday, CNN has learned. According to multiple sources familiar with the discussions, the...
