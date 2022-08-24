ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
ABC News

Biden announces student loan forgiveness: 9 things to know

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that his administration is forgiving some student loan debt for U.S. borrowers and extending the federal student loan repayment pause until Dec. 31, both actions that have been highly anticipated and closely watched by millions of Americans. The move comes a week before the pause...
The Hill

Biden student loan plan leaves Black borrowers wanting more

In 2016, South Side Chicago native James Alford proudly became the first in his family to graduate from college. But that sense of pride was marred by student loans. When Alford graduated with his Bachelor of Arts in political science with a minor in Black studies, he was around $50,000 in debt.
CBS News

White House calls out Republicans who criticized student loan cancellation but had thousands in PPP loans forgiven

The White House is not taking criticism of the decision to forgive student debt lying down. After some Republican lawmakers tweeted or went on broadcasts to condemn the decision, the White House Twitter page responded by quote tweeting their comments – and sharing just how much each of them benefited from having their Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
thecentersquare.com

Michiganders react to Biden canceling some student loan debt

(The Center Square) – The reactions of Michiganders to President Joe Biden’s effort to forgive some student loan debt range from predicting an economic boom to even higher inflation. Michiganders earning less than $125,000 will have $10,000 in student loan debt cancelled. Married couples earning less than $250,000...
Daily Beast

Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt

President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education. “I made a commitment that we provide student debt...
