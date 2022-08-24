Read full article on original website
Review | Returning to ‘The Attic’ at the Salish Lodge and Spa After a Long Absence
One of my favorite Valley spots has always been the dining room at the Salish Lodge & Spa. I love it SO much; I sometimes forget the existence of another yummy spot, and I really shouldn’t. Last week when my friend Susan and I were looking for a place...
Find food and fun at The Evergreen State Fair - What's Up This Week
Hip-hop artist and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar is out on the road with his first album in five years. His Big Steppers tour walks into Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday night. Evergreen State Fair / Aug. 25 - Sept. 5 / Monroe. It's the biggest county fair in the...
These Are The Top 5 Burger Joints In Seattle
Yelp pinpointed the highest-rated burger joints in the city.
All-Access: Street Fair, Block Party, and Blues Fest
The 7th annual Hilltop Street Fair in Tacoma’s Hilltop Neighborhood is being held this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live performances, family-friendly activities, a book giveaway, and more than 100 vendors. Learn more here. South Sound Block Party. Enjoy a series of outdoor concerts...
Here's The Best Italian Restaurant In Washington
Taste of Home found the best Italian restaurant in each state.
3834 175th Ave NE #E50
A Lake Lover's paradise in this STUNNING top floor contemporary-classic pied- -terre. Designed with modern flare, every thoughtful detail shows throughout from new appliances, fixtures, paint, roller shades, flooring, kitchen & bathroom updates. Savor captivating Lake views from your living room or soak in the afternoon sun from your privacy back deck. Light & bright interior, full sized W/D, pantry, along with great storage throughout for everything you need & more. Updated H20 tank & new electrical panel, reserved parking included. Coveted Lakewood Shores Offers Private Boat Launch+Beach+Volleyball Court+Fire Pit. Close to 520, Microsoft, new light rail, Idylwood & Marymoor Park. The Sammamish Lake Life doesn't get better than this!
This Washington Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Crispy, fluffy waffles are always welcome when it comes to breakfast. Top it with some butter, syrup, and other goodies, and you're sure to have an amazing meal. You can usually find waffles on the menus of restaurants serving up breakfast and/or brunch. You can even do some creative things with them, like make a sandwich or serve it with a side of chicken.
Live out your medieval fantasies at Washington’s Midsummer Renaissance Faire
BONNEY LAKE, Wash., August 23, 2022—Deep in the fields of Bonney Lake, Washington, rests the town of Merriwick: a town of merchants, jesters, knights, and royal court spending their days at the tournament arena watching jousters fight to become the day’s champion. In many ways, you could say Merriwick is stuck in time – the 16th century to be precise – where nobles, knights, and clergy from all the land come to feast on turkey legs, purchase swords from blacksmiths, and sing chanties while swinging their ale horns full of mead.
After three tries, pet cemetery becomes historical landmark
KENT, Wash. — After three attempts to get a local pet cemetery designated a historic landmark, a community group has finally found success. The King County Landmarks Commission designated the Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery a historic landmark on Thursday. Community members and advocates have been trying to protect the cemetery,...
Here Are The Top 5 Restaurants In Seattle
Yelp outlines the highest-rated restaurants in the Emerald City.
Breaking News: It’s Finally Happening at the Guild 45th
After years of decline, speculation, and tagging; and weeks of neighborhood wondering what’s next with that big backhoe out in front, demolition of the old Guild 45th theaters has begun. I went up to have a look this morning in the hope that I might catch the work crew in action to see if they would provide any clues as to what comes next for the site, but no one was around. We at Wallyhood have long been curious about what comes next at the site. I reached out to the contracting company with their banner on the front façade, and to the person listed as owner on the most recent documents from the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections, but have not heard back. Several months ago, I happened upon a guy who was securing the fencing around the buildings that had been compromised (and set on fire!) by squatters, and he told me the owners were waiting for permits to renovate into a new theater development. That seemed and still seems dubious, given market conditions. BUT—if any of our intrepid readers notice people working around the venerable theaters, please see what you can find out and either email us or post what you learn in the comments! Of course, if we hear anything, we will let you know.
Portland to Seattle: How to Survive the Drive on Interstate 5
Hippie sandals, squirrel bridges, playgrounds, a car museum, hot pot, skydiving ... take a few breaks on the drive between Portland and Seattle. The inevitable Nisqually wreck, the mysterious JBLM slowdown, the interminable Tacoma traffic jam—it won't take many trips on Interstate 5 between Portland and Seattle to turn most people into major Amtrak fans. But sometimes you can't avoid the drive. What you can do, though, is plan to take a little more time and spot for more than just gas and pee breaks. Here are some suggestions.
Magnolia residents begging for help as coyotes continue spree of cat, dog killings
A recent spree of cat and dog killings put residents in Magnolia on edge, many becoming victims to coyotes. “We saw him go around the side and 20 to 30 seconds later a couple of coyotes came running down the street and he didn’t come home the next morning,” said Anson Fatland, a resident in Magnolia whose cat was killed by a coyote.
Six easy hikes to unique spots only in the Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE — The trek to Sol Duc Falls is one of our favorite short hikes — it's only one-point-six miles round trip. If you pick Saint as your hiking buddy, don't put him in charge of food. When he went with Jose, he brought exactly one cookie — and ate most of it before offering 1/8th to his hiking buddy.
Evergreen State Fair 2022, Everything You Need to Know!
MONROE, Wash., August 24, 2022 – We are so excited to be opening the fair gates as “The Show Must Go On” for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair! The full fair is back this year with your new and returning vendors, carnival rides, animal barns, displays and exhibits, entertainment and more.
Be on the lookout for oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers in Everett area
EVERETT, Wash. — People who live in the Everett area are being asked to report sightings of an unusually large grasshopper with distinct striped eyes. Earlier this year, an Everett resident reported seeing an Egyptian grasshopper (Anacridium aegyptium). Entomologists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture recently confirmed that sighting was the first detection of the grasshopper in the state.
Enumclaw skateboarder headed to Argentina on Team USA
At the starting line, clad in leather armor, Marcie Morgan is sometimes serene, sometimes nervous. She climbs on her skateboard and adopts the proper form: Body crouched. Chest forward, head up. Front foot forward, carrying her weight. Like a truck hauling a trailer, she’ll fishtail if her center of gravity is too far back.
Seattle Man Mysteriously Disappears, Woman Finds His Dog Alone On Road
The 42-year-old man was visiting his friends' house earlier this month, and his mother hasn't heard from him since.
Universal free school lunch is ending — but not for all WA students
Joy Champion has a system for making about 100 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in a matter of minutes: She dollops tablespoons of peanut butter while explaining the benefits of the federally funded summer meals program, which provides two meals a day to kids in need during the summer. “For...
Deadly pedestrian-involved accident in Shoreline
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A deadly accident involving a pedestrian has Hwy 99 S in Shoreline blocked. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com...
