One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
howafrica.com
The Voodoo Priestess Of New Orleans Who Officiates With The Bible and African Traditions
Her voodoo practice dates back 200 years. Unlike the thematic portrayal of voodoo culture in mud thatch buildings with wooden objects sprinkled with blood and feathers with bottles loosely spread on the floor, the Voodoo Spiritual Temple in New Orleans depicts a flair of modernity in its outlook. A bible...
TMZ.com
'Katrina Babies' Doc Shows How Hurricane Created PTSD, Violence Among Children
Director Edward Buckles Jr. is taking a unique look at the lasting effects of Hurricane Katrina ... looking at the disaster through the lens of children who were traumatized by it. The film's director and New Orleans native joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday and talked about the lingering trauma...
Councilman on Cantrell travel: Where are the results?
Another controversial topic that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed was her recent travel to other countries, which has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
Eater
A Hugely Popular Chicago Arcade Bar Is Ready to Play in New Orleans
Emporium Arcade Bar, a small chain of Chicago-born arcade bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, is opening a seventh location in New Orleans next month. Since Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012, the locations in the Chicago and then the Bay Area and Vegas have drawn steady crowds of 20-somethings for its arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more, in addition to an extensive selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. Marks, who played gigs in the neighborhood while in school at Tulane, chose the former Art Market in St. Roch in part because of the foundation of art throughout, which he says he plans to build on with additional work by local artists (Sea Cave, the popular arcade bar nearby on St. Claude Avenue, is also known for its murals). Emporium Arcade Bar is set to open at 2231 St. Claude Avenue next month, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Mayor Cantrell responds to criticism of trips abroad | New Orleans News
Mayor Cantrell responds to criticism of trips abroad. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Mayor Cantrell’s travel has cost The City of New Orleans more than...
NOLA.com
The Waiting: Police emergency response times skyrocket as officers flee NOPD
Mark Mascar lay huddled with his dog, Lotus, under a van parked near his home in Mid-City, pleading on his cell phone for police. “I’m in danger! They’re chasing me with a gun!” he told a 911 dispatcher shortly before 9 a.m. on May 30. He’d been waiting nine minutes before he implored, “Is someone coming or not?”
Years after Hurricane Katrina, a new documentary asks: What happened to the children?
Around this time 17 years ago, Hurricane Katrina bore down on New Orleans, and permanently changed life for thousands of people across the country. The hurricane caused billions of dollars of damage to the city, and killed thousands. Many thousands more were displaced, and forced to leave everything they had ever known behind.
Advocates hold protest outside Orleans Parish School Board building demanding accountability from leaders
New Orleans Public School leaderes are accused of not following the law when it comes to stopping student violence. Parents and activists are protesting what's been happening at a charter school - Akili Academy in the 9th Ward.
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish school administrator on leave after incident with student
METAIRIE (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Public School officials confirm a John Q. Adams Middle School administrator is on leave after an incident with a student this past Tuesday (Aug. 23). The move comes after a mother of a school student posted a viral photo to Facebook showing an adult grabbing...
Victim's mother also disputes Cantrell's assertion she 'showed love' to victims
The day after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s news conference to explain why she appeared in court with the family of a convicted juvenile offender during sentencing, one of the victim’s mother’s is telling her story.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Brad Pitt's Hollywood touch was no match for New Orleans' harsh conditions
Actor Brad Pitt set out to make it right. Instead he made it wrong. Seventeen years have piled on since Hurricane Katrina, so it’s easy to forget how some of America’s biggest names reached out to help a wounded New Orleans. They showered the city with benefits and big ideas, and in many cases, they left behind a lasting legacy.
Family of OJC inmate concerned about lack of communication
Halfway through August, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office used what they said were flash bangs in an operation with the Department of Corrections to end a protest by inmates for better living conditions.
gueydantoday.com
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold
Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
WDSU
Entergy holding energy fair on Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans is holding an energy fair for New Orleans residents to help them with bill and payment information, energy efficiency education, electric vehicles, and hurricane preparedness. Entergy will hold the fair on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyons Center...
WALA-TV FOX10
New Orleans man admits to Mobile bank holdup that was part of robbery spree
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A New Orleans man pleaded guilty Friday to robbing a bank on Old Shell Road, part of a bank robbery spree in August 2017. John Rudolph,49, pleaded guilty U.S. District Court to conspiracy to commit bank robbery and brandishing a weapon during a violent crime as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors.
NOPD on scene of second homicide in Central City neighborhood, just blocks away
Just after 1:20 p.m., officers say they responded to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street on a call of shots fired in the area.
fox8live.com
Hutson pledges weekly public incident reports amid transparency concerns at Orleans jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said Friday (Aug. 26) her troubling approach to transparency would improve, starting with weekly jail incident reports that will be accessible by the public. “Change takes time -- and here at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, we are working every day...
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
