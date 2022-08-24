ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporium Arcade Bar, a small chain of Chicago-born arcade bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, is opening a seventh location in New Orleans next month. Since Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012, the locations in the Chicago and then the Bay Area and Vegas have drawn steady crowds of 20-somethings for its arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more, in addition to an extensive selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. Marks, who played gigs in the neighborhood while in school at Tulane, chose the former Art Market in St. Roch in part because of the foundation of art throughout, which he says he plans to build on with additional work by local artists (Sea Cave, the popular arcade bar nearby on St. Claude Avenue, is also known for its murals). Emporium Arcade Bar is set to open at 2231 St. Claude Avenue next month, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.
