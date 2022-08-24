ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DDD & IHSNO Welcome Back Students to Only Downtown High School

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Downtown Development District (DDD) President Davon Barbour and the DDD’s public safety rangers greeted more than 400 students at the International High School of New Orleans on their opening day of school. IHSNO is the only school in downtown New Orleans and newly appointed IHSNO Head of School Dr. Adierah Berger joined the DDD officials and rangers in welcoming back the high schoolers on the Carondelet Street main entrance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#K12#Highschool#Ihsno#New Orleanian#Tropical Medicine#Communication#Xavier University
