Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationCar News | Celebrity NewsNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell filed with Secretary of State
Two critics of Mayor LaToya Cantrell are organizing a formal recall effort, according to a petition filed Friday with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. The petition, filed by former New Orleans mayoral candidate Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste and Eileen Carter, sister of former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, claims that Cantrell has shown a “failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position.”
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
Newell: Mayor Cantrell cements her legacy of utter ineptitude
Many waited with anticipation when Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she would address the issues around her appearance in juvenile court, her travels and her obligations as mayor. The city was curious to hear if she would actually take ownership or even a
Mayor Cantrell said she flies first and business class for her safety
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell is defending using city dollars on first class flights and expensive hotel rooms. Her travel has cost the city more than $60,000 in 2022, according to records. She often flies first and business class while her staff, including security, fly economy. Her ticket to Switzerland to sign a sister cities agreement cost $9,800. She was asked why during a news conference Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effort to recall New Orleans Mayor has begun
Organizers must get more than 50,000 registered voters to sign the petition within the next 180 days to force a recall election.
Councilman on Cantrell travel: Where are the results?
Another controversial topic that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell addressed was her recent travel to other countries, which has cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
bizneworleans.com
City Park Announces Transition to a Nonprofit Operator Model
NEW ORLEANS – A year and half after New Orleans City Park CEO Cara Lambright began her tenure, the 170-year-old park has announced big changes to the way it will be managed and operated. The City Park Improvement Association announced this week that it voted to approve a long-term...
gentillymessenger.com
Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?
I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
RELATED PEOPLE
WWL-TV
Is Mayor Cantrell contacting crime victims?
NEW ORLEANS — The recall filing follows public outrage over the mayor's travel expenses, and her support of a teenage carjacker. The mayor said this week she doesn't take sides in the carjacking case and supports victims of crime as well. So we checked in with victims of recent...
NOLA.com
Cantrell administration says road contractors are doing a totally adequate job
Five months after Mayor LaToya Cantrell launched a “report card” of road construction contracts and contractors to shame delinquent companies into compliance, her administration says nearly all of them are meeting or exceeding basic standards — even as roads across the city have fallen further into disrepair than ever before.
WDSU
Entergy holding energy fair on Saturday
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans is holding an energy fair for New Orleans residents to help them with bill and payment information, energy efficiency education, electric vehicles, and hurricane preparedness. Entergy will hold the fair on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyons Center...
wrkf.org
When should you evacuate during hurricane season? A Louisiana guide with tips, maps, more
When we asked for your questions about preparing for hurricane season back in June, a common theme emerged. You wanted to know: when a hurricane comes our way, how do you decide when to stay and when to evacuate?. The short answer: it’s complicated, and getting more so. The general...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
msn.com
Antoine's Restaurant matriarch passes
Antoine's Restaurant announced on Friday that their grand dame and matriarch died earlier this week. Yvonne Elaine Aliciatore Blount, 85, was born and raised in New Orleans and died on Aug. 20. Blount is a descendant of Antoine Alciatore, founder of Antoine’s Restaurant which is located in the French Quarter....
myneworleans.com
Westbank Heritage Festival Announces Lineup
WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival is set to deliver a soulful Labor Day experience, September 4-5, 2022, with powerful musical performances that will resonate with all generations. Hip hop soul singer Musiq Soulchild, saxophonist Gerald Albright, Keith Frank, and Tucka “King of Swing” will headline the event taking place at the Alario Center (Segnette Field), 2000 Segnette Blvd in Westwego, La. Festival gates will open at 12 p.m. daily. The event is free of charge with paid parking at the Alario Center.
myneworleans.com
2 Must-See Exhibitions for New Orleans Art and Design Lovers￼
A few weeks ago, I posted about free admittance to various museums this month and how it was a great way to avoid the oppressive heat. There are still a few days left to enjoy the freebies, and if you do, I recommend working the New Orleans Museum of Art into your schedule so that you can catch two exhibitions that will appeal to the design-minded among you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
The Waiting: Police emergency response times skyrocket as officers flee NOPD
Mark Mascar lay huddled with his dog, Lotus, under a van parked near his home in Mid-City, pleading on his cell phone for police. “I’m in danger! They’re chasing me with a gun!” he told a 911 dispatcher shortly before 9 a.m. on May 30. He’d been waiting nine minutes before he implored, “Is someone coming or not?”
Advocates hold protest outside Orleans Parish School Board building demanding accountability from leaders
New Orleans Public School leaderes are accused of not following the law when it comes to stopping student violence. Parents and activists are protesting what's been happening at a charter school - Akili Academy in the 9th Ward.
NOLA.com
Beignet Festival makes tasty return in September at City Park
Take a big bite out of local flavor and culture and help kids with a taste of the Beignet Festival, making a return Sept. 24 at the City Park Festival Grounds. The one-day event raises funds for kids on the spectrum with not just the sweet treats but there will be fluffy filled culinary creations with seafood, cheese and more.
foodgressing.com
National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 October in New Orleans
The National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has announced a series of exciting changes and enhancements to mark its fifth-anniversary event October 1 – 2, starting with its new and expanded home along the New Orleans Lakefront. In addition to the new...
Comments / 0