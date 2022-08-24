ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell filed with Secretary of State

Two critics of Mayor LaToya Cantrell are organizing a formal recall effort, according to a petition filed Friday with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. The petition, filed by former New Orleans mayoral candidate Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste and Eileen Carter, sister of former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, claims that Cantrell has shown a “failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Mayor Cantrell said she flies first and business class for her safety

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell is defending using city dollars on first class flights and expensive hotel rooms. Her travel has cost the city more than $60,000 in 2022, according to records. She often flies first and business class while her staff, including security, fly economy. Her ticket to Switzerland to sign a sister cities agreement cost $9,800. She was asked why during a news conference Wednesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
bizneworleans.com

City Park Announces Transition to a Nonprofit Operator Model

NEW ORLEANS – A year and half after New Orleans City Park CEO Cara Lambright began her tenure, the 170-year-old park has announced big changes to the way it will be managed and operated. The City Park Improvement Association announced this week that it voted to approve a long-term...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Viewpoint: How are victims of crime in New Orleans supported?

I am not a fan of ultra-conservative Fox television personality Tucker Carlson. Yet I could not ignore his 15-minute diatribe Tuesday evening (Aug. 23) on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent ill-advised actions, a diatribe that was viewed in prime time by millions across the world. Carlson’s premise was carjackings are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Is Mayor Cantrell contacting crime victims?

NEW ORLEANS — The recall filing follows public outrage over the mayor's travel expenses, and her support of a teenage carjacker. The mayor said this week she doesn't take sides in the carjacking case and supports victims of crime as well. So we checked in with victims of recent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Entergy holding energy fair on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans is holding an energy fair for New Orleans residents to help them with bill and payment information, energy efficiency education, electric vehicles, and hurricane preparedness. Entergy will hold the fair on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lyons Center...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
msn.com

Antoine's Restaurant matriarch passes

Antoine's Restaurant announced on Friday that their grand dame and matriarch died earlier this week. Yvonne Elaine Aliciatore Blount, 85, was born and raised in New Orleans and died on Aug. 20. Blount is a descendant of Antoine Alciatore, founder of Antoine’s Restaurant which is located in the French Quarter....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Westbank Heritage Festival Announces Lineup

WESTWEGO, La (press release) – The Westbank Heritage Festival is set to deliver a soulful Labor Day experience, September 4-5, 2022, with powerful musical performances that will resonate with all generations. Hip hop soul singer Musiq Soulchild, saxophonist Gerald Albright, Keith Frank, and Tucka “King of Swing” will headline the event taking place at the Alario Center (Segnette Field), 2000 Segnette Blvd in Westwego, La. Festival gates will open at 12 p.m. daily. The event is free of charge with paid parking at the Alario Center.
WESTWEGO, LA
myneworleans.com

2 Must-See Exhibitions for New Orleans Art and Design Lovers￼

A few weeks ago, I posted about free admittance to various museums this month and how it was a great way to avoid the oppressive heat. There are still a few days left to enjoy the freebies, and if you do, I recommend working the New Orleans Museum of Art into your schedule so that you can catch two exhibitions that will appeal to the design-minded among you.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Beignet Festival makes tasty return in September at City Park

Take a big bite out of local flavor and culture and help kids with a taste of the Beignet Festival, making a return Sept. 24 at the City Park Festival Grounds. The one-day event raises funds for kids on the spectrum with not just the sweet treats but there will be fluffy filled culinary creations with seafood, cheese and more.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
foodgressing.com

National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 October in New Orleans

The National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has announced a series of exciting changes and enhancements to mark its fifth-anniversary event October 1 – 2, starting with its new and expanded home along the New Orleans Lakefront. In addition to the new...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

