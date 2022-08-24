Read full article on original website
How to Bet: Mississippi State vs. Memphis Betting Odds, Point Spread
Where to put your money and how to bet as Mississippi State football takes on Memphis on Sept. 3.
kjluradio.com
Football player at CMU in Fayette shot and killed, one in custody
A football player at Central Methodist University in Fayette is shot and killed after a dispute with a roommate. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the shooting took place at an off-campus house on North Linn Street around 6:30 last night. A junior at CMU, Torrance Evans, from Memphis, Tennessee, was shot and killed by his roommate. The roommate has been identified as a fellow football player, Kundarrius Taylor, 23, also of Memphis. The Patrol says Taylor turned himself into police when they arrived on the scene.
“I wouldn’t lie, I never thought I’d be a Tiger.” But how did Penny land the top transfer in the land?
MEMPHIS – Have you ever wondered how Penny Hardaway was able to land the biggest name in the transfer portal this summer? At the expense of Kentucky coach John Calipari. Reigning AAC Player of the Year Kendric Davis says Hardaway was the first call he took, just minutes after he put his name in the […]
Mississippi gears up for Second Amendment Tax Holiday
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Tax-free holidays aren’t just for things like school supplies. This weekend marks Misississippi’s annual Second Amendment Tax Holiday. As FOX13 found out, it just about makes the state stand alone. “In the past, we have had ten percent sales, and that doesn’t do...
panolian.com
Support for Mike coming from all over county
It’s that time of the year again. The Shriners 100 Gun Raffle is exactly a month from today on Sept. 24 at the Wahabi Shriners Temple in Jackson. I hear they have started selling tickets hard down there already so they can finally beat that laughing, bragging fellow from Batesville.
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Aug. 10. Emily Hart Gilmore, 206...
desotocountynews.com
Music fans taking notice of The Current Situation
Photo: The Current Situation includes Mike Kistler, Reece Bittel, Carson Langdon, and Riley Bittel. (Courtesy photo) Born when a teenage guitarist was looking for a drummer to play in a band and found one and another guitarist at the same time from a phone tab in a Hernando guitar shop, the group called The Current Situation is now looking to the future with a new single release in hand and plans for an album.
DeSoto Times Today
Meridian Premiere Homes cuts ribbon on model home in new Horn Lake subdivision
Meridian Premier Homes celebrated the grand opening of its model home in Horn Lake on Friday. Builder Jeff King and wife and broker, Roxanne, were joined by Mayor Allen Latimer, city officials, and ambassadors from Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce to cut the ribbon. “We are really excited to have...
franchising.com
Guthrie’s Opens First Restaurant in Oxford, MS
Chicken finger restaurant bringing its unique take on golden fried chicken fingers and southern hospitality off University Avenue. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // Oxford, MS - Guthrie’s announced today that its first restaurant in Oxford, MS is now open at 1506 University Avenue. As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Oxford location is owned and operated by Tyrone Burroughs and Randy Washburn, who also operate two additional Guthrie’s restaurant in Memphis, TN and have plans to open a third and fourth Guthrie’s in Collierville, TN and Olive Branch, MS over the next several months.
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi
Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board
Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
actionnews5.com
One former police officer is using his old north Memphis high school to fight juvenile crime
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One former Memphis Police officer is using football to fight juvenile crime in the Bluff City. It’s a fight he’s been tackling for over three decades. Saturday morning, some future high school football players will hit the gridiron at Christian Brothers High School. It’s...
Whataburger opens second new Mid-South store in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Excitement is in the air. Whataburger is opening its second store in Southaven, Mississippi. The company said the new store at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven opened Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. This comes just a few weeks after Whataburger opened its first Mid-South store in years at 176 Goodman Rd. E, also in Southaven.
No state takeover of county clerk’s office, comptroller says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The state will not take over operations of the Shelby County Clerk’s office. The Tennessee Comptroller’s office issued a statement Friday, Aug. 26, saying it would not get involved after the Shelby County Commission requested state assistance for all clerk’s office operations earlier this month.
desotocountynews.com
Governments add school resource officer coverage
Schools in the DeSoto County School District (DCS) will have a school resource officer (SROs) at each school campus this year in what has become a cooperative effort between the district, county supervisors, and city governments. In most cases a local police officer is on staff during the school day,...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS - Injuries Reported in Car Accident on Molly Barr Rd
Oxford, MS (August 26, 2022) - On Friday, August 26, a serious car crash in Oxford required the aid of emergency responders. The collision was first reported that morning at around 7:35 a.m. on Molly Barr Road. At least one person involved was hurt following the crash. The injured parties were transported to local hospitals to be treated for sustained injuries.
Workplace romance leads to shots fired at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A workplace romance at an East Memphis hotel led to shots fired inside the building Tuesday evening. It happened at the DoubleTree Memphis Hotel on Sanderlin Road around 6:20 p.m. Police said initially the call came across as an active shooter but that wasn’t the case. A hotel manager told officers 36-year-old Antonio […]
'A very emotional day' | Wooddale Middle family grieves after student killed, administrators reiterate safety improvement needs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, administrators and parents grieved and demanded pedestrian safety improvements near their campus. This, after a truck hit and killed a seventh grader Wednesday at the busy Winchester and Castleman intersection in southeast Memphis, where many students cross each day. Memphis Police said the driver Luciano...
