Chicken finger restaurant bringing its unique take on golden fried chicken fingers and southern hospitality off University Avenue. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // Oxford, MS - Guthrie’s announced today that its first restaurant in Oxford, MS is now open at 1506 University Avenue. As the first restaurant in the country to build a menu only around scratch-made chicken fingers, the new Oxford location is owned and operated by Tyrone Burroughs and Randy Washburn, who also operate two additional Guthrie’s restaurant in Memphis, TN and have plans to open a third and fourth Guthrie’s in Collierville, TN and Olive Branch, MS over the next several months.

OXFORD, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO