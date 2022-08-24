Read full article on original website
Tropical Milkweed Sales Banned in Marin County
San Rafael, CA – Nurseries and retail centers in Marin County are now prohibited from selling tropical milkweed, a variety not native to the area and harmful to monarch butterflies. Marin County Agricultural Commissioner Stefan Parnay issued a memo to the local retail centers August 24 to prohibit the...
Doctors Can Now ‘Prescribe’ Marin Kids a Free Book
San Rafael, CA – Local libraries are partnering with Marin Community Clinics (MCC) and First 5 Marin to provide free books and a “Prescription for a Library Card” to young children who visit the doctor for their well-checks. The Marin County Free Library (MCFL), San Rafael Public...
