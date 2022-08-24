Read full article on original website
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
MedicalXpress
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
scitechdaily.com
Common Medication Found Effective at Reducing Odds of Serious Outcomes for COVID-19 Patients
Trial compared the effect of ivermectin, fluvoxamine, and metformin in randomized double-blinded placebo- controlled trial. Scientists have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication, lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent; and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study, which was published on August 18 in the New England Journal of Medicine, also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine. The research was led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
People With This Condition Appears To Be 35% More Likely To Develop Dementia
An increased risk was observed even in those who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, both of which are known to be associated with dementia. The latest study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that structural or functional abnormalities in the heart’s left atrium, with or without symptoms, may increase a person’s risk of dementia by 35%. Even among people who had neither atrial fibrillation nor a stroke, which are known to be linked to dementia, the risk of dementia went up.
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years
Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
Healthline
What We Know About Long COVID and How Long Symptoms Last
Health experts are discovering that there’s a multitude of symptoms that patients can have after their initial diagnosis of COVID-19. Symptoms of long COVID can include fatigue, chest pain, cough, and depression, among other impairments. Researchers are still learning who is at risk for long COVID. While many of...
healio.com
Analgesics in combination with gabapentin just as effective as opioids for dental pain
A combination of analgesics prescribed with gabapentin after dental procedures was shown to be just as effective for treating pain as opioids, researchers reported in JAMA Network Open. Qirong Huang, DDS, MS, of the Eastman Institute for Oral Health at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York, and...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
COVID's long shadow: Symptoms may last 2 to 18 months
A pair of studies published today detail long COVID, with US researchers finding that more than one in four pediatric patients hospitalized for COVID-19 or multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) had persistent symptoms or impaired activity 2 to 4 months later, and a Norwegian study revealing that nearly half of patients with mild COVID-19 still had symptoms after 1 year.
Covid-19 testing for people without symptoms to be ‘paused’
Covid-19 testing among NHS and care home staff with no symptoms in England is to be “paused” at the end of August, officials have announced.The Department of Health and Social Care has announced said that the decision to stop all “asymptomatic testing” comes as cases of the virus continue to fall.Routine asymptomatic testing for the general population stopped earlier this year and tests were no longer free to access for the general public. From 31 August, we will pause routine asymptomatic testing in most high-risk settingsHealth Secretary Steve BarclayBut health and social care leaders called for testing among NHS and...
Long Covid symptoms experienced by one in eight patients, research suggests
One in eight adults are likely to develop long Covid symptoms after being infected with Covid-19, a new study suggests.New research has compared common symptoms of long Covid, such as chest pain, breathing difficulties, loss of taste and smell, in thousands of people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 during the Alpha wave with those who hadn’t been infected. Professor Judith Rosmalen from the University of Groningen, lead author of the study, said: “There is urgent need for data informing the scale and scope of the long-term symptoms experienced by some patients after Covid illness.“However, most previous research into long...
pharmacytimes.com
Common Antibiotic Associated with Rare, Severe Adverse Effects for Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease
A new study warns that fluoroquinolone could increase the risk of altered mental status and hospitalizations for advanced chronic kidney disease patients, though it is rare. Older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were administered fluoroquinolone at higher than recommended doses were more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study published in JAMA Open Network.
Nature.com
Overweight and obesity are not associated with worse clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose 6"‰mg dexamethasone
International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. A fixed 6"‰mg dexamethasone dose for 10 days is the standard treatment for all hospitalised COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen. Yet, the pharmacokinetic properties of dexamethasone can lead to diminishing systemic dexamethasone exposure with increasing body mass index (BMI). The present study examines whether this translates to overweight and obesity being associated with worse clinical outcomes, defined as ICU admission or in hospital death, in COVID-19 patients treated with fixed-dose dexamethasone.
MedicalXpress
Shorter menstrual cycles may indicate earlier menopause and worse symptoms
Since menopause symptoms can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, much research has focused on identifying risk factors associated with menopause symptoms. A new study suggests that menstrual-cycle length may predict the severity of menopause symptoms, as well as the age at menopause. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
I’m a doctor and here’s why delaying the menopause could help you live longer
DELAYING the menopause could help women live longer, an award-winning scientist has claimed. Dr Jennifer Garrison, who leads the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, said the hormonal change caused by the menopause triggered “faster” aging across the rest of the body. Dr Garrison told the Life Itself...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Bariatric surgery may result in less sight-threatening diabetic retinopathy
One systematic review and meta-analysis finds bariatric surgery associated with fewer cases of diabetic retinopathy overall and of sight-threatening progression. Reviewed by Dr Caberry Weiyang Yu. Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a threat to vision in patients with type 2 diabetes and a cause of lost sleep for ophthalmologists when they...
studyfinds.org
Smoking even worse for heart health than previously thought
BARCELONA, Spain — Cigarettes have become synonymous with lung cancer, but troubling new research finds a daily smoking habit is even more damaging to the heart than previously thought. Studies have shown for some time that smoking can damage blood vessels and block arteries, but this latest work reveals smoking actively harms the heart itself.
MedicalXpress
'Polypill' reduces cardiovascular mortality by 33% in patients treated after a heart attack
A three-drug medication known as a "polypill," developed by the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) and Ferrer, is effective in preventing secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 percent in this patient population. These are findings from the SECURE trial led by Valentin Fuster, MD, Ph.D., Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.
MedicalXpress
Higher risk of blood clots in COVID-19 outpatients, largely reduced after vaccination
Researchers at NDORMS have studied the association between ambulatory COVID-19 and short-term risk of venal thrombosis and the clinical and genetic risk factors predisposing them to developing post–COVID-19 thrombosis. Ambulatory COVID-19 patients (those diagnosed as outpatients) face an elevated risk of venal thrombosis (blood clot in a vein) than...
Nature.com
Annual decline rate in FEV1s in community-dwelling older adults diagnosed with mild to moderate COPD
Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 30 (2022) Cite this article. Information about the decline rate in forced expiratory volume in 1"‰s (FEV1s) in older adults with COPD is scarce. A total of 4082 community-dwelling older adults from the population-based study Good Aging in SkÃ¥ne were followed for 12 years and 143 participants developed COPD. The average FEV1s decline is estimated to be 66.3"‰mL/year, (95% CI [56.4; 76.3]) and 43.3"‰mL/year (1.7%/year, 95% CI [41.2; 45.5]) for COPD and non-COPD participants, respectively.
healio.com
Transcarent partners with Hospital for Special Surgery to provide access to care
Transcarent announced a new collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery that will allow employees of self-insured employers and their families access to the hospital’s orthopedic and musculoskeletal specialists. Through the collaboration, employees of self-insured employers and their families will have limited or no out-of-pocket responsibilities, with Transcarent handling all...
