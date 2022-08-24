Read full article on original website
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Sacramento
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Sacramento from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Elk Grove Citizen
Community gets a closer look at potential Elk Grove zoo
With the city of Elk Grove and the Sacramento Zoological Society currently exploring the possibility of moving the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove, the community was invited to share their thoughts on this proposal during a special Elk Grove City Council meeting. This well-attended gathering was held at the District56...
ucdavis.edu
UC Davis MIND Institute camp for kids with neurodevelopmental disabilities a big success
(SACRAMENTO) — TheUC Davis MIND Institute was home to a unique day camp this summer. All activities were geared toward kids with autism, fragile X syndrome, Down syndrome and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. This year was the first in-person camp since 2019. Virtual camp activities were offered for the last...
wanderwithwonder.com
Off the Beaten Path: California Gold Country
California Gold Country stretches east of the state's capital city of Sacramento. Natural beauty defines the area, and it is rich in history, art, and culture. We sped down a highway past numerous road signs to small cities on Highway 80. Thanks to Visit Gold Country, I had the opportunity to slow down and explore the California Gold Country east of Sacramento. You cannot help but wonder how many Sacramento residents don't know what beauty there is to explore in such proximity to the city.
How one South Sacramento resident is fighting blight through code enforcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A collapsing ceiling, dry rot, water damage and much more—inspectors with Sacramento's building and code enforcement recently described one home in the Pocket area of Sacramento as an "attractive nuisance and blight." Neighbors told ABC10 that they grew restless over the past year because of...
sjvsun.com
After 355-mile march, UFW staring down another defeat at Newsom’s hands
As its members complete a 355-mile march from Delano to the California Capitol Building in Sacramento, it appears that the United Farm Workers will, for the second straight year, be spurned by Gov. Gavin Newsom. At the heart of the farmworkers’ march is a bill sitting on Newsom’s desk that...
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area high school student found with gun on campus
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Sacramento-area student was reported to have had a firearm in their backpack this week, the Folsom Cordova Unified School District confirmed to KCRA 3. The student was found vaping in the bathroom of Cordova High School. During a routine search of their backpack a...
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin water hydrant rupture: Photos captured by Rocklin High School Teacher
Rocklin, Calif. – A water hydrant ruptured near the Walgreens and Wells Fargo Bank on Sunset and Park in Rocklin this morning. Local resident and Rocklin High School teacher Eric Sturgeon happened upon the scene and took some terrific pics to share. The Rocklin Fire Department arrived onsite and...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Casinos in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
KCRA.com
'We don’t have to do this alone': Folsom event remembers service members' lives lost
FOLSOM, Calif. — A remembrance event for fallen service members drew dozens to Folsom Friday evening. The gathering, hosted by the nonprofit organization Warfighter Overwatch – a veterans and first responders support group – was a tribute to 13 American service members who died in a suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan exactly one year ago. Those remembered also included Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee of Roseville.
6 People Injured, Including Five Children, In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
Authorities reported a multi-vehicle crash that injured six people, including five children, Thursday evening in eastern Sacramento County. The crash happened in the 10200 block of Jackson road, near [..]
msn.com
'We are Roseville': Mayor highlights victories, challenges in State of City address
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the city of Roseville held a public, in-person State of the City address on the campus of West Park High School. The site of the speech on Friday was picked to highlight the long-awaited school campus that continues to take shape in West Roseville and to allow students to witness and engage in the civics process.
Elk Grove Multicultural Festival happening Saturday
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Escape to a different world without the travel headache this weekend at the Elk Grove Multicultural Festival. One of the groups highlighting the city’s diversity is the Gokul Dance Academy. The dancers took ABC10 on a journey to India for a preview downtown just steps from the Tower Bridge.
A guide to the California Capital Airshow 2022: The planes, shows and prices to expect
CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area this fall with a showcase of historical and modern airplanes that display the evolution of aviation in the United States. Where: 10425 Norden Avenue, Mather Airport, Mather Dates: Sep. 30 to Oct. 2 Tickets One of the show-stopping aircraft that will appear in […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Capt. Keith Wade reported that a motor vehicle crash occurred early Thursday morning in Sacramento’s Central Oak Park neighborhood. The official stated that a car collided with an [..]
KCRA.com
'It's become a problem again': Sacramento businesses nervous after RV fire, return of encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An RV fire in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon is sparking renewed concerns over safety in a Sacramento business park. The vehicle was parked on Commerce Circle, right along Highway 160, and threatening nearby businesses. "When the fire erupted, it was certainly a scary time for a...
What are those cones under California freeways?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
KCRA.com
Stolen Airpods in Grass Valley leads to arrest of Sacramento County man with stash of stolen goods
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man was arrested in Grass Valley this week after a woman tracked her stolen Apple Airpods and led police to the suspect, authorities said. A woman reported to police her car was broken into on Wednesday in the area of the 200...
Sacramento Police Department searching for missing teen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for an “at-risk” missing teen. The police department describes Ameerah Shotewell, 16, as being 5’2″, thin, with braided hair. According to the police department, Shotewell was last seen leaving a residence on Del Paso Boulevard wearing all black clothing. Police said she may […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento deputies detain felony suspect, reopen roads near Haggin Oaks Golf Complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A major road in Sacramento County near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex was closed for hours while deputies searched for a wanted felony suspect. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was wanted by the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office but it has not clarified why the person was wanted.
