Davis, CA

msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Sacramento

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Sacramento from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Community gets a closer look at potential Elk Grove zoo

With the city of Elk Grove and the Sacramento Zoological Society currently exploring the possibility of moving the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove, the community was invited to share their thoughts on this proposal during a special Elk Grove City Council meeting. This well-attended gathering was held at the District56...
ELK GROVE, CA
wanderwithwonder.com

Off the Beaten Path: California Gold Country

California Gold Country stretches east of the state's capital city of Sacramento. Natural beauty defines the area, and it is rich in history, art, and culture. We sped down a highway past numerous road signs to small cities on Highway 80. Thanks to Visit Gold Country, I had the opportunity to slow down and explore the California Gold Country east of Sacramento. You cannot help but wonder how many Sacramento residents don't know what beauty there is to explore in such proximity to the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento-area high school student found with gun on campus

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A Sacramento-area student was reported to have had a firearm in their backpack this week, the Folsom Cordova Unified School District confirmed to KCRA 3. The student was found vaping in the bathroom of Cordova High School. During a routine search of their backpack a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Casinos in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

'We don’t have to do this alone': Folsom event remembers service members' lives lost

FOLSOM, Calif. — A remembrance event for fallen service members drew dozens to Folsom Friday evening. The gathering, hosted by the nonprofit organization Warfighter Overwatch – a veterans and first responders support group – was a tribute to 13 American service members who died in a suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan exactly one year ago. Those remembered also included Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee of Roseville.
FOLSOM, CA
msn.com

'We are Roseville': Mayor highlights victories, challenges in State of City address

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the city of Roseville held a public, in-person State of the City address on the campus of West Park High School. The site of the speech on Friday was picked to highlight the long-awaited school campus that continues to take shape in West Roseville and to allow students to witness and engage in the civics process.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove Multicultural Festival happening Saturday

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Escape to a different world without the travel headache this weekend at the Elk Grove Multicultural Festival. One of the groups highlighting the city’s diversity is the Gokul Dance Academy. The dancers took ABC10 on a journey to India for a preview downtown just steps from the Tower Bridge.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

What are those cones under California freeways?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Have you ever seen what appears to be upside-down cones underneath Sacramento freeways?. They're called exclusion devices. According to Caltrans, these cheap tools keep birds and bats safe during road construction. The exclusion devices first went up in Aug. 2020 in Sacramento and were originally used...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police Department searching for missing teen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is looking for an “at-risk” missing teen. The police department describes Ameerah Shotewell, 16, as being 5’2″, thin, with braided hair. According to the police department, Shotewell was last seen leaving a residence on Del Paso Boulevard wearing all black clothing. Police said she may […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

