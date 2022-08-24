ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, OR

Woman arrested for allegedly covering floor of Oregon cannabis dispensary with teriyaki sauce

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after covering the floor of a cannabis dispensary in Newport, Oregon with teriyaki sauce, police say. According to a news release from the Newport Oregon Police Department, officers were called out to a dispensary after a woman making a purchase took a pack of an unknown sauce and began spreading it over the counter, throwing it at staff.
