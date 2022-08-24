ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Get Letters: Puzzled

I’m puzzled why Stephen Lipira mischaracterized my comments at the August 10th Planning Commission in his August 22 Letter to the Editor. He insinuated that I was insulting the residents of Northwest Pasadena. In fact, in criticizing the intrusive design of the housing development proposed at Fair Oaks and Villa, I referenced the injustice of the 210 Freeway being deliberately routed fifty years ago to divide the city, part of an historic policy to isolate Black and Brown residents of our city that I wrote about last year in Pasadena Now: “How a Black Pasadena Family’s Challenge to White-only Real Estate Covents Culminated in the U.S. Supreme Court’s Landmark Ruling Outlawing Them Across America.”
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Moves to One Day Watering Schedule

On August 15, Pasadena City Council approved new water restrictions that will limit outdoor irrigation. Beginning September 1, 2022, outdoor watering is limited to one day per week to further stretch critical water supplies during this unprecedented drought. For customers who have even-numbered street addresses, watering is on Mondays only....
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

32 Great Things To Do in Pasadena on Saturday

EVENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 27, 2022 — Saturday, August 27, 2022. Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pasadena Farmers’ Market at Victory Park click for more information ». As a Certified Farmers’ Market, Pasadena Farmer’s Market provide visitors with fresh, nutritious, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. They are proud and active members of the California Federation of Certified Farmers’ Markets. Everyone will love the experience of buying directly from the farmer…
PASADENA, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Internationally acclaimed chef Tony He celebrates grand reopening in Pasadena

Within a month of opening his first U.S. Chef Tony location in February 2020, Tony He was forced to close his doors due to the pandemic. Two years later, the internationally acclaimed Cantonese chef, who also opened Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant in Rosemead in 2003, is excited to welcome guests back and celebrated with a grand reopening on June 25.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Interim City Manager and School Superintendent Issue Joint Statement in Aftermath of San Rafael School Incident

Pasadena Interim City Manager Cynthia Kurtz and Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Brian McDonald released a joint communique Friday afternoon. “Much has transpired after the incident at San Rafael Elementary School. There have been many difficult conversations in the City and in the District that have surfaced pain points and areas where we can and must grow. It’s now time to look to the future and to put to work what we have all learned together.
PASADENA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council approves new eviction protections

Qualifying rent-controlled tenants living in Santa Monica who cannot afford to pay rent increases over 3% due to COVID-19 will be protected by a new emergency temporary eviction moratorium beginning Sept. 1. Earlier this summer, the Santa Monica Rent Control Board reluctantly approved a maximum 6% monthly rent increase for...
SANTA MONICA, CA
myburbank.com

Water: Liquid gold in Burbank

The city of Burbank does not have any rights to water. The water we use is purchased from Metropolitan Water District (MWD). MWD supplies Burbank with its water using two sources: the State Water Project (SWP) and the Colorado River. We are currently in year three of a severe drought....
BURBANK, CA
pasadenanow.com

Eight Pasadena Parks Eyed as Locations for Community Composting Hubs

Pasadena’s Public Works Department has identified proposed locations for community composting hubs where residents would be able to drop off their vegetative food scraps to be turned into soil amendments or into biogas, which could ultimately be converted to electricity and vehicle fuel. The proposed parks identified are Brookside,...
PASADENA, CA
boatlyfe.com

10 Best Marina del Rey Restaurants on the Water to Get to by Boat

Marina del Rey is a small seaside harbor in Los Angeles County, California. This major boating and water recreation destination attracts boaters worldwide. Marina del Rey also offers many great dock-and-dine opportunities for local boat owners and renters. Here are the top 10 most popular Marina del Rey restaurants on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

How to Stay Connected to the L.A. Food Scene

You're going to blink 15 to 20 times in the next minute, and that's probably how many new restaurants open up every month. So how can you keep track of the L.A. food scene when there's always something new in your line of vision? Find out about some of the events happening this September that will help you do just that.
LOS ANGELES, CA

