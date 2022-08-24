Read full article on original website
We Get Letters: Puzzled
I’m puzzled why Stephen Lipira mischaracterized my comments at the August 10th Planning Commission in his August 22 Letter to the Editor. He insinuated that I was insulting the residents of Northwest Pasadena. In fact, in criticizing the intrusive design of the housing development proposed at Fair Oaks and Villa, I referenced the injustice of the 210 Freeway being deliberately routed fifty years ago to divide the city, part of an historic policy to isolate Black and Brown residents of our city that I wrote about last year in Pasadena Now: “How a Black Pasadena Family’s Challenge to White-only Real Estate Covents Culminated in the U.S. Supreme Court’s Landmark Ruling Outlawing Them Across America.”
Pasadena Law Firm Chosen As Preferred Provider Of the Year by California Rural Water Association
Pasadena-based law firm Lagerlof, LLP, has been recognized as the Preferred Provider of the Year by the California Rural Water Association (CRWA) for 2022, citing their “quality of work, ability to convey legal concepts to the membership in easily understandable ways, and the firm’s excellent responsiveness to clients.”
Pasadena Moves to One Day Watering Schedule
On August 15, Pasadena City Council approved new water restrictions that will limit outdoor irrigation. Beginning September 1, 2022, outdoor watering is limited to one day per week to further stretch critical water supplies during this unprecedented drought. For customers who have even-numbered street addresses, watering is on Mondays only....
32 Great Things To Do in Pasadena on Saturday
EVENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 27, 2022 — Saturday, August 27, 2022. Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pasadena Farmers’ Market at Victory Park click for more information ». As a Certified Farmers’ Market, Pasadena Farmer’s Market provide visitors with fresh, nutritious, locally-grown fruits and vegetables. They are proud and active members of the California Federation of Certified Farmers’ Markets. Everyone will love the experience of buying directly from the farmer…
Internationally acclaimed chef Tony He celebrates grand reopening in Pasadena
Within a month of opening his first U.S. Chef Tony location in February 2020, Tony He was forced to close his doors due to the pandemic. Two years later, the internationally acclaimed Cantonese chef, who also opened Sea Harbour Seafood Restaurant in Rosemead in 2003, is excited to welcome guests back and celebrated with a grand reopening on June 25.
Interim City Manager and School Superintendent Issue Joint Statement in Aftermath of San Rafael School Incident
Pasadena Interim City Manager Cynthia Kurtz and Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Brian McDonald released a joint communique Friday afternoon. “Much has transpired after the incident at San Rafael Elementary School. There have been many difficult conversations in the City and in the District that have surfaced pain points and areas where we can and must grow. It’s now time to look to the future and to put to work what we have all learned together.
Altadena Main Library Celebrates 55th Anniversary Sunday With a Performance from INCA
To celebrate Altadena Library’s 55th anniversary and thank the community, the Altadena Library District will be hosting crafts, outdoor games, a Fiesta Fantastic balloon artist, and a live performance from INCA, The Peruvian Ensemble, on Sunday, Aug. 28, starting at 11 a.m. at the Main Library at 600 E Mariposa Street.
Eight Pasadena Parks Eyed as Locations for Community Composting Hubs
Pasadena’s Public Works Department has identified proposed locations for community composting hubs where residents would be able to drop off their vegetative food scraps to be turned into soil amendments or into biogas, which could ultimately be converted to electricity and vehicle fuel. The proposed parks identified are Brookside,...
