Pendleton, OR

kykn.com

Portland General Electric’s Decommissioned Boardman Plant to Complete a Major Milestone

What: Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant – Oregon’s last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman’s role in Oregon’s energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.
PORTLAND, OR
nbcrightnow.com

New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
PASCO, WA
KHQ Right Now

Security photos sheds light on Wildhorse Casino robbery

Security photos shed light on what led up to the Wildhorse Casino robbery in Pendleton, Oregon. Javier Vigil, from Umatilla, is accused of trying to rob the casino, and shooting a bystander. Vigil was shot by police, but has since been released from the hospital and charged in federal court.
PENDLETON, OR
NEWStalk 870

Franklin CO HR Director Resigns, Cites “Toxicity,” “Bullying”

(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Human Resources Director Eric Wyant has resigned.In a blistering letter, Wyant says the decision to leave was not easy, but he cited a continuing strain of toxicity, outright hostility and bullying by elected officials. Wyant said he reached a point where he could not longer tolerate things, deciding to leave without another job lined up before he"finds himself on the wrong side of the politics in Franklin County."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
EDNPub

COVID-19 or summer heat? Local museums discuss reduced attendance

PENDLETON — More than two years since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, some local tourism and culture centers still feel the pain of reduced traffic. April Meadows, administrative assistant of the Heritage Station Museum, Pendleton, said this summer is better than last year, but numbers are not to pre-pandemic levels.
PENDLETON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Motor Vehicle Accident in Hermiston Sends 1 Person to Hospital

One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning following a motor vehicle accident in Hermiston. At 10:32 a.m. Umatilla County Fire District #1 (UCFD#1) responded to an accident at the intersection of Highway 395 and Sturgis Street involving a Ford Focus and a truck pulling a trailer. Upon arrival,...
HERMISTON, OR
EDNPub

EPA fine Smith Frozen Foods $100,000

WESTON — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that Smith Frozen Foods Inc. in Weston has agreed to pay a $100,000 fine for the violation of seven separate provisions of the Clean Air Act in 2016. “Our EPA enforcement officer did an inspection in 2016 and they were able...
WESTON, OR
ncwlife.com

Motorcyclist precipitates fatal accident on Highway 97

CHELAN — Police say a Richland man died after causing a Wednesday morning highway collision near the Lake Chelan Airport. The Washington State Patrol says Steven M. King, 75, was piloting a 2017 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, heading south on Highway 97 About 9:30 a.m. King made a U-turn to head north near milepost 239, and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by George A. Menard of Omak.
CHELAN, WA
NEWStalk 870

Richland Restaurant-Bar Sued Over Violent January Assault

A lawsuit has been filed against a Richland restaurant-bar and its security team over a violent January assault. The suit, filed in Benton County Superior Court, names the restaurant and the owner as well as Joe Brown aka Joe Hoff and Sean Birdine (according to court documents). They are listed as the security persons.
RICHLAND, WA
EDNPub

Jeff Wenholz, incoming Morrow County commissioner, subject of ethics investigation

HEPPNER — An incoming Morrow County commissioner is the subject of a state ethics investigation. The Oregon Government Ethics Commission on Aug. 19 voted to investigate Jeff Wenholz for possible violations. Wenholz in the May primary won a slim victory to serve in Position 2 on the Morrow County Board of Commissioners. He takes office for a four-year term in January 2023.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
EDNPub

Housing developments booming in Umatilla

UMATILLA — The city of Umatilla continues to experience a boom of major housing developments. Several large housing projects completed have added close to 200 homes off Powerline Road. Work recently started on a major project that will add 326 houses by the end of the year on an 81-acre site on Grant Avenue just west of the Latter-day Saints church.
UMATILLA, OR
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision near Chelan identified

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday morning near Chelan has been identified. State troopers say 75-year-old Richland resident Steven M. King was killed after being struck by a 2008 Dodge Dakota as King was attempting a U-turn on Highway 97 north of Chelan.
CHELAN, WA
EDNPub

Pendleton bus barn project in planning phase

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton reported it has met its funding goals for the $3 million Bus Barn Facility, receiving more than $2.5 million in grants. The Oregon Department of Transportation in May provided more than $2 million to the city for the project through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund. The grant funds are set aside for the construction phase of the project and will allow the city to move into the design phase this year.
PENDLETON, OR
