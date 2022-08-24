Read full article on original website
Related
Portland General Electric’s Decommissioned Boardman Plant to Complete a Major Milestone
What: Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant – Oregon’s last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman’s role in Oregon’s energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.
Oregon police reopened a nearly 50-year old cold case out of La Grande, Oregon
Oregon police reopened a nearly 50-year old cold case out of La Grande, Oregon. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Investigators are trying to identify the...
Goodwill pledges to match over-collected sales tax with donation to local agency
In an email Friday afternoon, Maddison wrote that the company had not yet reached out to the College Place Police Department because it was not clear how much would be donated. He did not clarify what organization, specifically, would receive the donation.
‘Came out of nowhere,’ Former employees blindsided by layoffs at Lynx Healthcare
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Thursday, August 25th, started out like any other for this Tri-Cities healthcare worker. “I went into work like normal — I get there about 7:15 to start my day,” the woman said. Then, this former Lynx Healthcare administrator found herself in a room with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
Hundreds of watermelons flood the streets of Pasco from collision
PASCO, Wash. — Afternoon commuters ran into a “sticky situation,” as described by responding Pasco police officers when a two-vehicle collision destroyed 150 watermelons that were spread across the sidewalk Thursday. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, a car crashed into a...
Security photos sheds light on Wildhorse Casino robbery
Security photos shed light on what led up to the Wildhorse Casino robbery in Pendleton, Oregon. Javier Vigil, from Umatilla, is accused of trying to rob the casino, and shooting a bystander. Vigil was shot by police, but has since been released from the hospital and charged in federal court.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Franklin CO HR Director Resigns, Cites “Toxicity,” “Bullying”
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Human Resources Director Eric Wyant has resigned.In a blistering letter, Wyant says the decision to leave was not easy, but he cited a continuing strain of toxicity, outright hostility and bullying by elected officials. Wyant said he reached a point where he could not longer tolerate things, deciding to leave without another job lined up before he"finds himself on the wrong side of the politics in Franklin County."
COVID-19 or summer heat? Local museums discuss reduced attendance
PENDLETON — More than two years since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, some local tourism and culture centers still feel the pain of reduced traffic. April Meadows, administrative assistant of the Heritage Station Museum, Pendleton, said this summer is better than last year, but numbers are not to pre-pandemic levels.
BREAKING: Fire crews are on scene of a fire in Benton County this afternoon
FINLEY, Wash.- Fire crews are on scene of fire in Benton County off S Meals Rd and S Priet Rd. Captain Ron Fryer, BCCFD#1 tells us the wind is not helping contain the fire. Straightbank Rd is being evacuated at this time. The official cause of fire is unknown. We're...
Emergency Board to receive $800K ask to help Boardman resident with water crisis
BOARDMAN — Boardman residents needing better water filters and more well testing due to nitrate contamination could get state help this fall. The Oregon Health Authority plans to ask the Legislature’s Emergency Board in September for $800,000 to help address the water crisis in northern Morrow County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motor Vehicle Accident in Hermiston Sends 1 Person to Hospital
One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning following a motor vehicle accident in Hermiston. At 10:32 a.m. Umatilla County Fire District #1 (UCFD#1) responded to an accident at the intersection of Highway 395 and Sturgis Street involving a Ford Focus and a truck pulling a trailer. Upon arrival,...
EPA fine Smith Frozen Foods $100,000
WESTON — The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that Smith Frozen Foods Inc. in Weston has agreed to pay a $100,000 fine for the violation of seven separate provisions of the Clean Air Act in 2016. “Our EPA enforcement officer did an inspection in 2016 and they were able...
Motorcyclist precipitates fatal accident on Highway 97
CHELAN — Police say a Richland man died after causing a Wednesday morning highway collision near the Lake Chelan Airport. The Washington State Patrol says Steven M. King, 75, was piloting a 2017 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, heading south on Highway 97 About 9:30 a.m. King made a U-turn to head north near milepost 239, and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by George A. Menard of Omak.
Richland Restaurant-Bar Sued Over Violent January Assault
A lawsuit has been filed against a Richland restaurant-bar and its security team over a violent January assault. The suit, filed in Benton County Superior Court, names the restaurant and the owner as well as Joe Brown aka Joe Hoff and Sean Birdine (according to court documents). They are listed as the security persons.
Jeff Wenholz, incoming Morrow County commissioner, subject of ethics investigation
HEPPNER — An incoming Morrow County commissioner is the subject of a state ethics investigation. The Oregon Government Ethics Commission on Aug. 19 voted to investigate Jeff Wenholz for possible violations. Wenholz in the May primary won a slim victory to serve in Position 2 on the Morrow County Board of Commissioners. He takes office for a four-year term in January 2023.
Housing developments booming in Umatilla
UMATILLA — The city of Umatilla continues to experience a boom of major housing developments. Several large housing projects completed have added close to 200 homes off Powerline Road. Work recently started on a major project that will add 326 houses by the end of the year on an 81-acre site on Grant Avenue just west of the Latter-day Saints church.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in collision near Chelan identified
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.) — A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a pickup truck Wednesday morning near Chelan has been identified. State troopers say 75-year-old Richland resident Steven M. King was killed after being struck by a 2008 Dodge Dakota as King was attempting a U-turn on Highway 97 north of Chelan.
Pendleton bus barn project in planning phase
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton reported it has met its funding goals for the $3 million Bus Barn Facility, receiving more than $2.5 million in grants. The Oregon Department of Transportation in May provided more than $2 million to the city for the project through the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund. The grant funds are set aside for the construction phase of the project and will allow the city to move into the design phase this year.
