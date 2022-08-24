Read full article on original website
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Peloton.
Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max has slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
NASDAQ
Why Shopify, Amazon, and Apple Stocks Slumped Friday Morning
A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled on Friday, as the market focused on macroeconomic conditions and how the Federal Reserve Bank plans to address them. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was off by as much as 7.4% Friday morning, e-commerce provider Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 4.3%, and iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) slipped as much as 3.2%. As of 2:47 p.m. ET, the trio were still trading lower, down 6.1%, 4.1%, and 3%, respectively. These stocks followed broader market declines, as the S&P 500 gave up 2.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite declined more than 3.3%.
Munster Sees This Business Emerging As 'Fourth Leg' Of Amazon Growth Story
Healthcare could still be very much on Amazon's radar, according to Munster. This is despite the reported decision to wind down primary healthcare service, the analyst said. Apple and Amazon could also partake in a $4 trillion U.S. healthcare opportunity. Amazon, Inc. AMZN is reportedly planning to shut down its...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
AOL Corp
Nordstrom: Shoppers won't even buy clearance items right now
Most analysts would agree Nordstrom has arguably the best-looking department stores and customer service in the game. Even those great attributes don't appear to be enough currently, though, as U.S. consumers shun discretionary purchases like apparel with inflation raging. The stress on consumer budgets has reached a point where a trip to the sales rack at a Nordstrom store or the clearance section at a Nordstrom Rack are off the table for the time being, execs hinted on an earnings call late Tuesday.
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Unstoppable Stock Is One to Hold Forever
An American classic, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has been refreshing customers since 1886. Its blue-chip stock has surged more than 4,100% in the past 50 years. And with over 40% of the soft drink market, the beverage giant generated some $38 billion in sales last year. The company is ranked No. 93 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list and has a market cap in the range of $277 billion.
Should Investors Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock?
Down 26% year-to-date, will the electric car mogul return to the $1 trillion club in the future?
InvestorPlace
3 Hot Growth Stocks Poised to Triple by 2027
Growth stocks have paid the biggest price amid the 2022 bear market. In actuality, many of these names topped out in early 2021, with the bear market wearing on for more than 18 months now. That has investors wondering if any of these hot growth stocks can bounce back. I...
These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run
Nobody knows when the next bull market is coming, but now is the time to position your portfolio for when it does.
Macy's, Nordstrom cut profit views as excess inventory prompts discounts
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) and Macy's Inc (M.N) cut their annual earnings expectations on Tuesday as a slump in demand from inflation-hit customers left the department store chains with excess inventory that would require steep discounts to move.
NASDAQ
Could This Dark Horse Cryptocurrency Be the Unexpected Beneficiary of Ethereum's Merge?
Most interested observers are by now aware of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) upcoming Merge event, in which the second-largest crypto by market cap will make its long-awaited transition from a proof-of-work consensus mechanism to proof of stake. As enthusiasm for the Merge has grown, Ethereum has staged a furious comeback this summer, rallying 90% since its cycle low of $897.06 on June 18th.
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Walmart vs. Target
Walmart and Target have both flourished during the pandemic. Both retailers are grappling with post-stimulus slowdowns, rising inventory levels, and inflationary headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga
Why Apple, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Are Falling Today
Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are all trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading lower as stocks fall after Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will remain aggressive in its monetary policy stance to fight inflation. Higher rates lower the value of future cash flows and can impact growth stock valuations.
NASDAQ
Why APA, Centennial Resource Development, and Obsidian Energy Were Rising by Double Digits This Week
Shares of North American oil and gas producers APA (NASDAQ: APA), Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV), and Obsidian Energy (NYSEMKT: OBE) were surging this week, up 10.9%, 12.6%, and 11.1%, respectively as of noon ET on Friday. Each of these companies is a North American shale producer, although APA has...
NASDAQ
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Alphabet Stock?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) delivered less-than-ideal second-quarter earnings results at the end of July, with multiple segments just missing analyst projections. Although the company's stock persevered and soared in the first two weeks of August, prices have recently dipped. Here's why now could be the best time to invest in Alphabet...
Benzinga
TJX, Target And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite dipped more than 300 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
NASDAQ
Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/27/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. VF CORP (VFC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry....
Is Tesla's Hypergrowth Story Over Or Just Getting Started? Here's What 2 Top Analysts Say
Tesla bear Gordon Johnson says Tesla growth story is over and the stock will come under pressure when investors realize that. But bull Daniel Ives feels if Tesla can ramp up production significantly the bear thesis will be thrown out of the window. As Tesla Inc TSLA shares began trading...
NASDAQ
Why Micro Focus Stock Exploded Higher Friday Morning, While Open Text Slumped
Shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) charged sharply higher on Friday morning, surging as much as 96.8%. At the same time, shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) slumped as much as 13.4%. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Micro Focus stock was still up 94.2%, while Open Text was down 12.8%.
