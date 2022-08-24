Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change
I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
wmmr.com
These Pennsylvania State Parks Will Take Your Breath Away
Pennsylvania has claim to a range of beautiful parks and outdoor areas that are a major tourist attraction for locals and those outside of the state. It’s easy to find state parks, campgrounds and outdoor recreation areas throughout the state, which makes it simple to find outdoor things to do in Pennsylvania.
philasun.com
As Pennsylvania goes…
With the 2022 midterm elections coming up, last weekend’s Netroots Nation conference in Pittsburgh was a strategy session. ABOVE PHOTO: 1Hood Power CEO Jasiri X speaks at Netroots Nation on August 20, 2022. (Photos courtesy Netroots Nation) By Denise Clay-Murray. When the 2020 presidential election was called in favor...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Airbnb Named One of America’s Best
Travel season is still going strong, and one popular trend is going to an Airbnb in or near travelers’ destinations. Actually, even when the summer travel season is over, chances are Airbnb stays will continue to be popular, because traveling in the off season can be even more enjoyable than during peak times. So, which Pennsylvania Airbnb is the most popular in the state?
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Investment to Increase Plumber and Pipefitter Apprenticeships in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding to help Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 354 meet the demand for a certified, well-trained workforce in 14 Pennsylvania counties. “Supporting Local 354’s apprenticeship program will help develop talented workers for...
‘Honest mistake’: Pennsylvania school accidentally receives box of guns | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
khqa.com
Satanic Temple approved for event at Pennsylvania school district
YORK COUNTY, Penn. (WHP) — Directors of a school district in Pennsylvania announced that an application was approved for "the Satanic Temple to use our facility as we were required to do so by Board police No. 707." A statement goes on to say an event will be held...
Pennsylvania Ranks Among States That Could Most Benefit from Easy-Breezy Energy Source
Pa. could greatly benefit from increasing its use of wind-powered energy generation.Image via iStock. Pennsylvania has great wind energy potential, but it is currently using only a fraction of what it could. A new Stacker report illustrated the gap.
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
wmmr.com
Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
Gov. Wolf was right to veto a bill that would undermine the integrity of elections in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed PA Senate Bill 573 this summer. The legislation would have “empowered poll watchers” by allowing any registered voter to serve as a poll watcher at any precinct in the state. The bill also allows candidates to request that three, rather than two, watchers observe the pre-canvassing and counting process.
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Pennsylvania Heritage Festival • September 17 and 18
Enjoy a fun family-oriented day at the annual Pennsylvania Heritage Festival September 17 and 18 on the grounds of the Heritage Village and Farm Museum, Alparon Park, Troy, PA. The festival is a step back in time with living history demonstrations, exhibits and tours of the village’s historic buildings. This...
therecord-online.com
Inflation’s toll on Pennsylvania agriculture: making current problems worse
HARRISBURG, PA – The effect of inflation on Pennsylvania’s agricultural sector has been to exacerbate already-existing problems, driving up costs and squeezing business owners. Since March, the monthly consumer price index in Pennsylvania has averaged 8.4%. Large amounts of federal spending, along with the Russian invasion of Ukraine,...
WJAC TV
Local woman gains social media following for showcasing her love of Pennsylvania
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown-area native has gained quite the following on the social media platform TikTok for showing her love of the commonwealth. Cat Janisko is no stranger to showing her love for Pennsylvania. She competed in Miss Pennsylvania for 10 years and now has taken...
Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
In Cost v. Quality Ranking, Two Pa. Universities Rise to List of 50 Best Public Colleges in Nation
Two Pennsylvania universities are among the best public colleges in the nation in 2022. But they also represent some of the most expensive options on the list, according to a new ranking from Stacker. Stacker sourced data from Niche’s 50 top public colleges of 2022 list and then ranked the...
wcn247.com
Dispute at Pennsylvania mall ends when woman pulls out gun; no injuries
UPPER MARION, Pa. (AP)-- Authorities say a dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety. Police reported no injuries and no shots were fired Thursday at the King of Prussia mall in Upper Merion. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute, though a witness said the woman told police it stemmed from a disagreement over who was or wasn’t in line at the restaurant. The woman also reportedly told officers she felt threatened. The woman was handcuffed and taken into custody. It's not clear what if any charges she faces.
