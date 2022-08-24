ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Centre Daily

Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change

I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

These Pennsylvania State Parks Will Take Your Breath Away

Pennsylvania has claim to a range of beautiful parks and outdoor areas that are a major tourist attraction for locals and those outside of the state. It’s easy to find state parks, campgrounds and outdoor recreation areas throughout the state, which makes it simple to find outdoor things to do in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

As Pennsylvania goes…

With the 2022 midterm elections coming up, last weekend’s Netroots Nation conference in Pittsburgh was a strategy session. ABOVE PHOTO: 1Hood Power CEO Jasiri X speaks at Netroots Nation on August 20, 2022. (Photos courtesy Netroots Nation) By Denise Clay-Murray. When the 2020 presidential election was called in favor...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Airbnb Named One of America’s Best

Travel season is still going strong, and one popular trend is going to an Airbnb in or near travelers’ destinations. Actually, even when the summer travel season is over, chances are Airbnb stays will continue to be popular, because traveling in the off season can be even more enjoyable than during peak times. So, which Pennsylvania Airbnb is the most popular in the state?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wmmr.com

Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Pennsylvania Heritage Festival • September 17 and 18

Enjoy a fun family-oriented day at the annual Pennsylvania Heritage Festival September 17 and 18 on the grounds of the Heritage Village and Farm Museum, Alparon Park, Troy, PA. The festival is a step back in time with living history demonstrations, exhibits and tours of the village’s historic buildings. This...
TROY, PA
therecord-online.com

Inflation’s toll on Pennsylvania agriculture: making current problems worse

HARRISBURG, PA – The effect of inflation on Pennsylvania’s agricultural sector has been to exacerbate already-existing problems, driving up costs and squeezing business owners. Since March, the monthly consumer price index in Pennsylvania has averaged 8.4%. Large amounts of federal spending, along with the Russian invasion of Ukraine,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police welcome 64 new troopers

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960. Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wcn247.com

Dispute at Pennsylvania mall ends when woman pulls out gun; no injuries

UPPER MARION, Pa. (AP)-- Authorities say a dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety. Police reported no injuries and no shots were fired Thursday at the King of Prussia mall in Upper Merion. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute, though a witness said the woman told police it stemmed from a disagreement over who was or wasn’t in line at the restaurant. The woman also reportedly told officers she felt threatened. The woman was handcuffed and taken into custody. It's not clear what if any charges she faces.
MARION, PA

Community Policy