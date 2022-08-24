Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Perry County
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — The November election is just a few months away, and the candidates are out campaigning, hoping to rally their base and sway undecided voters. Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro stopped in Perry County on Saturday, Aug. 27. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
Centre Daily
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
abc27.com
Housing cooldown? Not in central Pa. – or at least, nothing dramatic so far
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nationally, it’s no longer a question: The dramatic pandemic-era housing market boom is over. “This is a story from just last night,” said Wendell Hoover, a real estate agent with Iron Valley Real Estate of Central Pa. Hoover said was representing a buyer who had been looking for a home for nine months.
abc27.com
10K naloxone requests filled by PA mail-in program
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTRY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wolf administration announce Thursday a recent milestone in filling 10,000 requests for naloxone through a mail-based program. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP,) the Department of Health (DOH,) and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced that they have officially filled 10,000 requests for naloxone through Pennsylvania’s mail-based naloxone program.
abc27.com
Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party’s old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Idaho's Abortion Ban Takes Effect, Betsy's on the Ballot, and the White House ROASTS Marjorie Taylor Greene
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! How are you?...
Pennsylvania invests $3 Million to protect 18 farms in 9 Counties from future development
Pennsylvania protected 784 acres on 18 farms in nine counties from future development Thursday, investing more than $3.166 million in state, county and local dollars to ensure that prime farmland is not lost to development. Pennsylvania has now protected 6,094 farms and 614,668 acres in 58 counties from future commercial,...
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania City Among the Top Murder Capitals of America
Pennsylvania is a great state, but like any state, we have some areas where you have to be extra careful. As it turns out, one Pennsylvania city is considered to be one of the biggest murder capitals of America. At least, that’s according to a new national list. Considering there are 30 American cities on the tally and this Pennsylvania city falls inside the top 10, that’s a pretty big deal.
wmmr.com
Will Pennsylvania Get Pummeled with Snow This Winter?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its prediction for the winter months, and they say to expect a “Season of Shivers” for the entire U.S. The 2022 report says this season could bring “positively bone-chilling, below-average temperatures across most of the United States,” according to the almanac’s website. That doesn’t sound good to me, but hey, it’s winter, what do we expect? The brutal weather is also apparently going to last for a long time. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” Janice Stillman, editor of the almanac, said in a statement.
abc27.com
Dispute at mall ends when woman pulls out gun; no injuries
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls on Thursday ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety, authorities said. Police said no injuries were reported and no...
abc27.com
Pa. firefighters return after battling Idaho wildfires
(WHTM) — A Pennsylvania fire crew is back home after fighting wildfires out west. The Pennsylvania Liberty Crew helped firefighters in Idaho battle the Moose Fire. it is a fire near Little Moose Creek and has been burning since July 17. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
Pa.’s banned plant list adding chocolate vine, 2 other invaders
Chocolate vine, wild chervil and lesser celandine have been added to the Pennsylvania noxious weed list by the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee. Noxious weeds are plants determined to pose threats to public health, crops, livestock, agricultural lands or other property. They may not be sold, transported, planted or propagated in the state.
wtae.com
Meteor fragment captured on Pennsylvania home's camera
MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Lancaster County. Matt Moore, a former meteorologist at sister station WGAL, caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above....
msn.com
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
abc27.com
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
Bay Journal
More concerns emerge for Pennsylvania's abandoned oil, gas wells
In 2020, an employee for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection smelled crude oil while driving to work in the northwestern part of the state. Trusting his instincts, he asked agency crews to follow their noses. They found an old abandoned well leaking oil within 500 feet of a dozen year-round and seasonal residences. The oil was flowing directly into the South Branch of Tionesta Creek, which the state classifies as a cold-water, high-quality fishery, meaning it is among the most unpolluted in the state.
abc27.com
Construction to begin on Childrens Lake in September
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) Executive Director Tim Schaeffer will join Senator Mike Regan, Rep. Torren Ecker, official from South Middleton Township, PFBC Engineering staff, and other to begin the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Childrens Lake in Boiling Springs.
abc27.com
Maryland man charged after ‘wrong way’ fatal crash in Pennsylvania
EAST NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Maryland man was arrested and charged in relation to a wrong way fatal crash that left a Pennsylvania woman dead back in July. State Police stated that the operator of the vehicle, 25 year old Luke Richard...
abc27.com
Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival to take place in Lower Paxton Township
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will take place at George Park off Nyes Road on Saturday, September 10. According to Lower Paxton Township’s Facebook page, the Wish Upon a Food Truck Festival will benefit Make-a-Wish and will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at George Park, 300 N Nyes Road, Harrisburg, Pa., 17111.
