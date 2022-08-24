Read full article on original website
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
valleyadvocate.com
A stunning sight: Easthampton man commissions dragon painting on his downtown home as an anniversary gift
Stephen Parmenter married his wife Nina on a special, palindromic date: Nov. 11, 2011. Read another way: 11/11/11. So as the couple’s 11th anniversary approaches, Parmenter knew his anniversary gift to his wife had to be special. Nina is originally from Vietnam, having grown up in the area near Ha Long Bay. The name Ha Long means “descending dragon” in Vietnamese, so that’s exactly what Parmenter decided to get her: a dragon.
Seven Awesome Corn Mazes to Visit in Western Massachusetts
Labor Day is right around the corner and for most folks in Massachusetts, it's the (unofficial) start of the Fall season. Though it doesn't technically begin until September 22 most people are already in the autumn spirit. Even Dunkin', the unofficial season keeper of Massholes everywhere, rolls out their Pumpkin...
It’s The Event That Berkshire Residents Rave About
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, it's exciting to know that Motorama is officially making a return this weekend! Let's all admit, we missed seeing hundreds of classic cars, trucks, and even motorcycles scatter the city streets of North Adams. It all starts on Saturday with a concert...
NECN
Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England
Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region. In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. A fire also broke out at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown. Authorities are investigating whether lightning was...
franklincountynow.com
Life Flight Requested After Accident On Mohawk Trail
(Greenfield, MA) Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, August 27th there was a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on the Mohawk Trail by the rotary in Greenfield. There are reported injuries with a life flight requested. A landing zone was established at Greenfield Middle School. More details to come.
Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)
Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and flooded streets after thunderstorms roll across Massachusetts Friday
Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and flooded streets as they made their way across Massachusetts Friday. In Boston, a tree was struck by lightening and fell down onto Saxton Street, damaging a minivan. At 3:51 p.m., the Leicester Police Department warned that multiple roads were closed due to...
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
theyankeexpress.com
Charlton’s Old Home Day offers new twists yet again
While there are many fairs and festivals in South Country and Central Massachusetts in the fall, none are quite so unique in ushering in autumn than Old Home Day in the town of Charlton. A tradition, Old Home Day in Charlton will take place on Labor Day weekend, boasting almost...
WWLP 22News
August 1774 Deerfield Bars Fight relics found at Memorial Hall Museum
(Mass Appeal) – Living in this area during the mid-1700’s was a very dangerous place. You had pioneering settlers and Indigenous people of the area in conflict, sometimes resulting in vicious and horrific confrontations. Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, is here to talk about one little known incident and the museum’s artifacts from that day.
communityadvocate.com
Southborough mom competes for Mrs. America title
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nicole Sigler is no ordinary mom. When she’s not raising her daughter Isabella, exercising or working on a children’s book, she competes in beauty pageants. Sigler recently ventured to Las Vegas, Nev., to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. She began competing in beauty pageants...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
New Big E foods review: From Chicken & Waffles Milkshakes to Spicy PB&J Burgers
Summer will soon be coming to a close, which means it will be time to put away the swimsuits and bust out your stretchy pants. It’s time to take a look at the crazy new foods coming for the 2022 Big E. Once again, a colorful cavalcade of vendors...
Route 20 flash flooding submerges cars as storms wreak havoc in Central Mass.
WORCESTER — Under lightning flashes, a one-person Bobcat excavator scraped the mud and grass Friday afternoon from a notorious stretch of Route 20. The Bobcat's plow screeched on the concrete as it cleared debris deposited from a flash flood that shut down the east- and westbound lanes under the Grafton Street (Route 122) overpass after torrential rain and...
hopkintonindependent.com
Warning posted for State Park main beach
The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) posted a warning for the main beach at Hopkinton State Park. The warning is due to high bacteria levels in the water based on test results released Wednesday. The DCR noted that there may be a health risk associated with submersion or...
Get 3 Table Talk Snack Pies for $1 on Customer Appreciation Day
Table Talk Pies is hosting a Customer Appreciation Sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 and offering customers three 4" snack pies for just $1. The offer is available from 9 AM to 5 PM at The Pie Store at Table Talk Pies at 153 Green St. in Worcester. Table Talk snack...
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
Amherst College sends out accidental emergency alert notices to campus community members on Friday afternoon
The Amherst College emergency AC alert system malfunctioned on Friday afternoon and sent out emergency notices to multiple members of the Amherst College community. “Please note there is no emergency,” Amherst College posted on its Twitter account. “Members of our community may have received an AC alert. Please be advised that this was a system malfunction. There is no event occurring.”
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
10 Crandall Street: Bryan Phillips of Adams to Janice L. Bordelon, $193,000 on 08/12/2022. 82-84 Friend Street: Paul M. Richardson and Vicki L. Richardson of Adams to Mandy L. Shephard, $145,000 on 08/08/2022. Alford. 16 Whites Hill Road: Suzanne F. Rosenberg of Alford to Neal S. Simon and Joyce M....
The Landmark
Rutland taking steps to address foundation issues
RUTLAND — Whether the town will conduct revaluations on homes with foundations contaminated by pyrrhotite, and how local assessors will handle that, was covered briefly at the Aug. 8 meeting of the Select Board. Assistant Assessor Amy Evanowski said the issue of crumbling concrete foundations due to the mineral...
