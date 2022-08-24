Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO