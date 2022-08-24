ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield, MA

Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)

Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!

September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
Traffic Advisory for Parade in Worcester on Sunday

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, August 28, related to that Worcester Caribbean American Carnival. A parade associated with the festival is scheduled to begin in front of City Hall at 1:30 PM and end at Institute Park at 3 PM. Main Street, from...
Belchertown Select Board names acting police chief

BELCHERTOWN – During the Belchertown Select Board’s Aug. 15 meeting, the board acknowledged the retirement of a longtime town employee and agreed to name Belchertown Police Lt. Kevin Pacunas the acting police chief. As the meeting’s first order of business, board Chair Jen Turner announced that longtime Executive...
Charlton’s Old Home Day offers new twists yet again

While there are many fairs and festivals in South Country and Central Massachusetts in the fall, none are quite so unique in ushering in autumn than Old Home Day in the town of Charlton. A tradition, Old Home Day in Charlton will take place on Labor Day weekend, boasting almost...
Life Flight Requested After Accident On Mohawk Trail

(Greenfield, MA) Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, August 27th there was a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on the Mohawk Trail by the rotary in Greenfield. There are reported injuries with a life flight requested. A landing zone was established at Greenfield Middle School. More details to come.
This Massachusetts Village Will Get Free Bottled Water

The town of Great Barrington implemented a ban on selling bottled water at supermarkets and convenience stores, but for one community they will receive single usage plastic water bottles free of charge due to constant discoloration problem in their H-2-O that comes out of the tap which has been a rampant problem for residents and merchants and now there seems to be a light at the end of tunnel.
Warning posted for State Park main beach

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) posted a warning for the main beach at Hopkinton State Park. The warning is due to high bacteria levels in the water based on test results released Wednesday. The DCR noted that there may be a health risk associated with submersion or...
Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts

Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
Brimfield Antique Shows preps for final shows of 2022

The last Brimfield Antiques Shows of 2022 will take place Sept. 6-11, bringing to a close another set of three of what has become known as the largest outdoor antiques and collectibles show in the country. And for many, September provides the best weather for browsing and shopping. The six-day...
How Many School Days Can You Miss in MA Before it Becomes an Issue?

Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
