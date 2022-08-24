Read full article on original website
Blazing Their Own Trail: Only the 2nd community in the nation to officially commit to reparations for its Black residents, Amherst is in important and unchartered territory
When she was 10 years old, a fourth-grade teacher asked Debora Bridges during a classroom lesson “what it felt like to be a slave” as a “little colored girl.” It happened in 1961. In Amherst. Although her mother and grandmother were able to scrounge up an...
Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)
Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
Central MA Fall Fairs & Festivals!
September 9-10 Central Public Park, Clinton. Saturdays, Sundays and Columbus Day through October. For a full listing of family fun events, visit our calendar! Don’t miss a thing, subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter!
Ashfield man protests possible removal of two century-old oak trees at beach by climbing into one for a day
Mark Leue woke up at 3 a.m. on Monday. It was then that the resident of the small town of Ashfield with its population of fewer than 2,000 people, decided to take measures into his own hands. Gathering some materials and constructing a light platform, he scaled up the bigger...
Traffic Advisory for Parade in Worcester on Sunday
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, August 28, related to that Worcester Caribbean American Carnival. A parade associated with the festival is scheduled to begin in front of City Hall at 1:30 PM and end at Institute Park at 3 PM. Main Street, from...
Belchertown Select Board names acting police chief
BELCHERTOWN – During the Belchertown Select Board’s Aug. 15 meeting, the board acknowledged the retirement of a longtime town employee and agreed to name Belchertown Police Lt. Kevin Pacunas the acting police chief. As the meeting’s first order of business, board Chair Jen Turner announced that longtime Executive...
Charlton’s Old Home Day offers new twists yet again
While there are many fairs and festivals in South Country and Central Massachusetts in the fall, none are quite so unique in ushering in autumn than Old Home Day in the town of Charlton. A tradition, Old Home Day in Charlton will take place on Labor Day weekend, boasting almost...
Life Flight Requested After Accident On Mohawk Trail
(Greenfield, MA) Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, August 27th there was a multi-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on the Mohawk Trail by the rotary in Greenfield. There are reported injuries with a life flight requested. A landing zone was established at Greenfield Middle School. More details to come.
This Massachusetts Village Will Get Free Bottled Water
The town of Great Barrington implemented a ban on selling bottled water at supermarkets and convenience stores, but for one community they will receive single usage plastic water bottles free of charge due to constant discoloration problem in their H-2-O that comes out of the tap which has been a rampant problem for residents and merchants and now there seems to be a light at the end of tunnel.
Warning posted for State Park main beach
The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) posted a warning for the main beach at Hopkinton State Park. The warning is due to high bacteria levels in the water based on test results released Wednesday. The DCR noted that there may be a health risk associated with submersion or...
Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts
Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
Brimfield Antique Shows preps for final shows of 2022
The last Brimfield Antiques Shows of 2022 will take place Sept. 6-11, bringing to a close another set of three of what has become known as the largest outdoor antiques and collectibles show in the country. And for many, September provides the best weather for browsing and shopping. The six-day...
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico
SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
'Unacceptable' recycling will be left at curb, Worcester says
WORCESTER — Starting Oct. 1, the company that collects recycling for the city will no longer empty bins that contain any material deemed unacceptable. The changes by Casella Waste Management of Massachusetts Inc. are meant to reduce contamination in the recycling stream. ...
Massachusetts real estate transactions: See all homes sold in Hampden County from August 14-20
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Aug 14 to Aug 20. There were 115 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,418 square foot home on Brookfield Lane in Agawam that sold for $300,000.
How Many School Days Can You Miss in MA Before it Becomes an Issue?
Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
Health aides on probation after taking thousands from Westfield patient
WESTFIELD — Two home health care aides who each admitted to police that they had stolen thousands of dollars from the 80-year-old man suffering from dementia they had been hired to care for have been tried for larceny. In the three years since the duo was charged, one underwent...
Worcester County House of Corrections inmate-run farm has donated 250,000 pounds of produce in 10 years
WORCESTER, Mass. - Inmates at the Worcester County House of Corrections are helping grow produce at the jail's organic farm. It's a program they've participated in for the last ten years. Over that time, they've donated 250,000 pounds of produce to charitable organizations and senior centers. The food is also used to help feed inmates.
Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines and flooded streets after thunderstorms roll across Massachusetts Friday
Severe thunderstorms downed trees and power lines and flooded streets as they made their way across Massachusetts Friday. In Boston, a tree was struck by lightening and fell down onto Saxton Street, damaging a minivan. At 3:51 p.m., the Leicester Police Department warned that multiple roads were closed due to...
