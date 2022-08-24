Read full article on original website
Related
Two New Mexico women accused of beating, chaining children to bed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico woman are facing a long list of child abuse charges, the women are accused of beating and chaining up children in their care. Six children between five and 16-years-old were living in the Texico home with Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena. The children included Sena’s children, Kushman’s family members […]
SWAT situation in Los Chavez ends after several hours
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County neighborhood was evacuated for hours as police searched for two fugitives who barricaded themselves in a home. Police swarmed the Los Chavez neighborhood near Juan P. Sanchez Road and Highway 314 while trying to get two men out. It appears that they are in custody. It started around 1:30 Friday […]
Comments / 0