Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council’s Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
valleyadvocate.com
‘Social equity’ applicants making inroads, gradually, in cannabis business
The first time lifelong Holyoke resident Damaris Aponte sold marijuana, she was 14 and growing up in a city deeply impacted by the so-called war on drugs. She saw many people she knew get arrested on drug charges, and her own brother was killed in the city’s drug-related violence.
Community Preservation Committee tours new walking path at Springfield’s Venture Pond; Sixteen Acres hidden fishing hole eyed for more recreational uses
SPRINGFIELD -- If you’ve never seen Venture Pond in Sixteen Acres, you are probably not alone. “It’s probably something that’s not well known in Springfield,” said Robert McCarroll of the Community Preservation Committee. The pond is tucked in just off Wilbraham Road just east of Western...
reportertoday.com
Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk
The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
thereminder.com
Phase 1 of Carriage Grove development set for 2023 construction start
BELCHERTOWN – The redevelopment of the Belchertown State School, dubbed the Carriage Grove project by MassDevelopment, seeks to bring new mixed-use developments to the former site of the state school. According to the MassDevelopment website, the project covers 24 acres and up to 581,000 square feet of mixed-use development.
This Massachusetts Village Will Get Free Bottled Water
The town of Great Barrington implemented a ban on selling bottled water at supermarkets and convenience stores, but for one community they will receive single usage plastic water bottles free of charge due to constant discoloration problem in their H-2-O that comes out of the tap which has been a rampant problem for residents and merchants and now there seems to be a light at the end of tunnel.
ABC6.com
Chain of RI nail salons sued for retaliating against employees, unpaid wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — VIP Nails and Spa, a chain of nail salons in Rhode Island, has been sued by the U.S. Department of Labor for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) for employment violations and unpaid wages. According to...
Springfield Gardens tenants protest conditions of apartments
A group of dissatisfied tenants gathered on School Street in Springfield Thursday protesting conditions at the Springfield Gardens Apartments.
thereminder.com
Belchertown Select Board names acting police chief
BELCHERTOWN – During the Belchertown Select Board’s Aug. 15 meeting, the board acknowledged the retirement of a longtime town employee and agreed to name Belchertown Police Lt. Kevin Pacunas the acting police chief. As the meeting’s first order of business, board Chair Jen Turner announced that longtime Executive...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Easthampton, Wilbraham, and Southampton. The town of Southampton has announced they will be offering Earth Machine backyard composters. Transfer station permit holders can now buy the Earth Machines for $25 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents can contact the highway department...
West Springfield petition drive for referendum on retail marijuana sales falls short; Councilor Daniel O’Brien says battle may not be over yet
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The effort to gather enough signatures for a November ballot question seeking to restore the ban on retail marijuana sales fell short, but Town Councilor Daniel M. O’Brien says he is heartened by residents’ response. “Although we did not get enough signatures, it has...
Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)
Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico
SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
Enfield residents say more work needed to address racism
ENFIELD — Residents who attended the community conversation on race, diversity, equity, and inclusion Tuesday said later that evening at the Board of Education meeting that elected school officials must do more to combat longstanding problems. A few said they appreciated how quickly town officials reacted to a racial...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
10 Crandall Street: Bryan Phillips of Adams to Janice L. Bordelon, $193,000 on 08/12/2022. 82-84 Friend Street: Paul M. Richardson and Vicki L. Richardson of Adams to Mandy L. Shephard, $145,000 on 08/08/2022. Alford. 16 Whites Hill Road: Suzanne F. Rosenberg of Alford to Neal S. Simon and Joyce M....
Amherst College sends out accidental emergency alert notices to campus community members on Friday afternoon
The Amherst College emergency AC alert system malfunctioned on Friday afternoon and sent out emergency notices to multiple members of the Amherst College community. “Please note there is no emergency,” Amherst College posted on its Twitter account. “Members of our community may have received an AC alert. Please be advised that this was a system malfunction. There is no event occurring.”
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)
On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
NECN
5 Amazon Warehouses in Mass. Slated to Close
Five Amazon warehouses in the Bay State are slated to close down, a company spokesperson said. The warehouses are located in Dedham, Everett, Mansfield, Milford and Randolph, according to Amazon, as first reported by The Boston Globe. A representative said that employees will be able to transfer to other Amazon...
Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts
Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
