I’m a vet – the reason why your dog buries treats in the garden and it will break your heart

By Abigail Wilson
 3 days ago
IF you think you know your pet pooch better than anyone else, it’s time to have a re-think.

Veterinary expert Dr Linda Simon at pet wellness brand Pooch & Mutt, has set the record straight on the myths about canines that are commonly mistaken for facts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24S0Dl_0hTzh4Xe00
Prepare to have your heart broken, as Veterinary expert Dr Linda Simon reveals why dogs bury their treats Credit: Getty

This canine expert reveals what it means when dogs lie on their backs and bunks a common myth on why some pooches wag their tail.

And prepare yourself, as Dr Linda reveals the real reason why dogs bury their treats in the garden, and it’s enough to make you shed a tear.

The vet has shared the popular misconceptions about canines and some of them might just surprise you.

So if you have a pooch and think you understand why they behave how they do, Dr Linda is here to set the record straight.

Dogs bury treats because they think they'll be taken away

According to Dr Linda: “Yes, this is true and it is actually a survival skill that wild dogs used long before they became pets.

“Burying it meant they'd have food for later and other dogs or predators could not take it from them.

“This is now replicated in domesticated dogs, as they will hide treats they consider to be of high value in fear that they will be taken away from them.”

Lying on their back means they want their belly rubbed

Dr Linda explained: “This is not always true.

“Whilst it is nice to think your dog is asking for a belly rub when laying on its back, it can actually be a sign of submission and anxiety.

“Often it means that they are worried and approaching them could make them worry more.

“Keep an eye on the type of body language that is displayed alongside this to better gauge how they are feeling, and how you should or shouldn't respond.”

A wagging tail means your dog is happy

The veterinary expert added: “It depends on the other body language the wagging tail is accompanied by.

“If your dog is wagging their tail but is at the same time exhibiting tense or nervous body language, then this could be a sign of anxiety or even aggression.

“However, if your dog seems calm and relaxed and its tail is wagging, then yes, you have one happy pooch!”

