Natchez Democrat
Generous donation from Natchez native will mean new barn for city cemetery
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Cemetery Association has received a donation of $400,000 to construct a new barn facility. Grace Augusta Manning died Aug. 12, 2020, at her home in Dallas. She was born in Natchez in 1927. Manning left the donation to the cemetery association, specifying it be used...
Natchez Democrat
Vision for the Basilica: Several restoration projects are underway at historic Natchez landmark
NATCHEZ — Many St. Mary Basilica parishioners are unaware of the concerning state of the third floor of the church’s rectory, Rev. Aaron Williams said. Above the carefully maintained halls and offices of the rectory is an abandoned story that seems to have decayed over several decades. Parts of the ceiling are falling apart and deep cracks crawl up the walls. A space that formerly provided three bedrooms is now unsuitable for human habitation, Williams said.
Designer selected for Mississippi monument that will honor contributions of U.S. Colored Troops in Civil War
A Mississippi native has been selected as the artist who will design a monument that will honor and bear the names of more than 3,000 African American men who served with U.S. troops in the Civil War. A Vicksburg native has been selected as the artist who will design the...
Natchez Democrat
NAPAC museum awarded mini-grant for map of civil rights sites in Natchez
NATCHEZ – The Mississippi Humanities Council recently awarded $1,450.00 through a mini-grant to the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture for the creation of a map of the civil rights movement in Natchez. The map will be a joint project between the museum and the Natchez Civil...
Natchez Democrat
Billy Joe Overby
Billy Joe Overby, 86, was born on March 27, 1936, in Quentin, Mississippi, and died on Aug. 19, 2022, in Natchez, Mississippi. He graduated from Meadville High School in 1954. He then went on to join the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1967 which gave him the opportunity to work on his beloved airplanes. He became a Bomb Navigator Technician on B-52 Bombers.
Natchez Democrat
Under the Lights: Natchez vs Wilkinson County
NATCHEZ — It was a great night for the Bulldogs as they opened their season with a 55-0 win over Wilkinson County High School. Here are some highlights from the action if you missed it.
MEMA reports 15 counties received flood damage
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is working with local emergency managers to access and validate the damage caused by the ongoing flash flooding that began on August 22. Mississippi experienced record rainfall, some areas received 14 inches of rain within a 72-hour timeframe endangering lives and property. Currently, one […]
Natchez Democrat
GALLERY: Mother’s Natchez celebrates grand opening and ribbon cutting
Mother’s Natchez, located at 520 Franklin Street, celebrated an official ribbon cutting and grand opening with the Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce on Friday evening. Mother’s Natchez, previously located in the loft at Conde Contemporary, now has a store filled with natural scents and self-care items and fun...
Natchez Democrat
NEW LIFE: Funds secured by Williams Dumas Building Foundation for revitalization project
NATCHEZ — On the side of the buildings addressed 707 and 709 Franklin St, faded paint on the decaying mortar reads “Dumas Drug Store.”. This is what the building is known as to the community. Rosalind Williams, who has owned 707 and 709 since the Dumas family had...
Natchez Democrat
Gloria J. Cameron Calcote
Services for Gloria J. Cameron Calcote, 67, of Natchez, MS who died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS were held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Pentecostal Explosion Ministry at 2130 Washington Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180 with Pastors Paula and Leonard Calcote officiating. Burial was followed at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.
listenupyall.com
Natchez tourism on upswing; designer picked for Black Union soldiers monument
NATCHEZ, Miss. – The mayor and aldermen received a report Tuesday showing tourism is rebounding from the COVID-induced lulls of 2020 and 2021. “As we enter the 2023 fiscal year, with the effects of the pandemic slowly fading away, we are poised to resurge,” Visit Natchez executive director Devin Heath stated in his report. “In 2021, Natchez tourism travel expenditures rebounded with an increase of 27.6 percent over 2020. Occupancies and visitation continued to grow in 2022. More events are occurring, and visitors are seeking opportunities to travel once again.”
Natchez Democrat
U.S. Colored Troops monument committee chooses designer
NATCHEZ — A Vicksburg native has been selected as the artist who will design the U.S. Colored Troops monument in Natchez. Robert Pernell, who chairs the monument committee, presented information about Thomas Jay Warren of Warren Sculpture Studios and photos and information of Warren’s work to the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week.
Natchez Democrat
No one does fall like Natchez
Football, food, music and more await in the coming months and we can’t wait. After Hallmark Christmas movies were filmed here, some have boasted of Natchez being one of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in America. We would venture to say that Natchez might be the Number One place to be in the fall.
Natchez Democrat
Now that’s a melon! Natchez grower produces 109-pounder
NATCHEZ — Alvin Hawkins grinned as he opened up the back of his SUV to show off his first 109-pound watermelon. The Natchez resident said he dreamed about growing the novelty-size watermelon called a Carolina Cross, which can grow larger than 200 pounds. This year, he decided to try.
mississippifreepress.org
Brookhaven: Black FedEx Driver Who Said He Was Shot At Receives Death Threat
Seven months after 24-year-old D’Monterrio Gibson said the white father-and-son duo of Gregory Case and Brandon Case chased and shot at him in Brookhaven, Miss., the young man says he received a letter alleging that a Louisiana white supremacist had threatened to kill him. Gibson provided the letter to...
Mississippi River communities mourn death of high school employee. Police investigate as homicide pending autopsy.
Residents of a Mississippi river community are mourning as police investigate the death of a beloved high school employee who was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Police in Vidalia, Louisiana, responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive.
Natchez Democrat
Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker
MANCHESTER, TN – Teresa Lynn Flowers-Tucker, age 60, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Teresa was born in Natchez, Mississippi on April 16, 1962, to her late parents Pernell and Flora Mae Flowers. She relocated to Manchester in 2013. Teresa was the cornerstone of a blended family. She could comfort a grumpy grandchild, find deductions on your taxes that you didn’t even know existed, and make the best fettuccine Alfredo you’ve ever had and still have daylight left to put on her floppy straw hat and cruise around the yard on the mower. Teresa had a love for all animals, especially horses and dogs. You never knew what furry friend she was going to rescue and bring home next. She was a serial shopper and could spot a markdown tag at 50 yards. She used that talent to excel at being the most thoughtful gift-giver.
Natchez Democrat
Cathedral, AC return to Natchez for home openers
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School (1-0) and Cathedral (0-1) enter Friday night with the same goal in mind, win their home opener. Both schools were on the road last Friday night. MRA put away the Green Wave with a 50-7 win and ACCS overcame a 7-0 deficit to...
bobgermanylaw.com
Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett
Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
Home cameras help police apprehend two people suspected of shooting at Mississippi homeowner in his driveway
Law enforcement officers in Adams County have arrested a woman and a man, suspected of being responsible for the gunfire early Monday morning at a residence in the Woodhaven subdivision in Natchez. The woman was allegedly the driver of a Honda CRV, whose image was captured on a neighbor’s home...
