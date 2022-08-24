ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins Bounce Back with Sweep of Cal Poly

LOGAN, Utah – The No. 12-ranked UCLA women's volleyball team defeated Cal Poly in straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-18) in the Wayne Estes Center Saturday afternoon. The Bruins (1-1) got back on track as they notched 43 kills at .243 across the three sets to conclude the Utah State Invitational. UCLA now leads the all-time series with Cal Poly (0-2) by a 14-3 margin.
Women’s Golf Announces 2022-23 Schedule

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA women's golf program on Friday officially announced its schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Bruins will play in a total of 10 regular season tournaments, beginning at the USF Intercollegiate at the historic Olympic Club in San Francisco on Sept. 12-13. In its second event of the season, UCLA will compete at the highly anticipated Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. from Oct. 3-5. The 54-hole stroke play event will feature 11 of the top women's teams across the country and will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT.
