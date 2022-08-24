Read full article on original website
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
'We're a part of this movement, too.' Transgender and nonbinary people say they feel excluded from the abortion fight
Amid discourse surrounding women's rights and bodily autonomy in the two months since the federal reversal of the right to an abortion, transgender and nonbinary advocates say their communities are often excluded from conversations about abortion care and reproductive healthcare.
Howard University receives 2 bomb threats in a week as some HBCU students say they feel forgotten after no arrests in previous threats
As Howard University students returned to campus on Monday for the start of the fall semester, the university received two bomb threats just months after the school and other historically Black colleges and universities had to lock down or postpone classes because of similar threats.
'You are more powerful than you think.' Why one man says it's too soon to write off democracy in America
While some fear American democracy is collapsing, Eric Liu says it's too soon to write off the US. The author and activist says the country has one huge edge over rivals like China and Russia.
From the Uvalde fallout to student debt, five stories we can't stop talking about
The fallout from the Uvalde shooting is one issue at the juncture of race and equality to keep a close watch over. But there are others. Here are five stories to follow in the weeks ahead.
