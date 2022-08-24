ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police command changes include appointment of new chief of staff

Command changes at the Baltimore Police Department announced Friday includes the appointment of a new chief of staff. Michelle Wirzberger, who is currently the department's director of government affairs, was promoted Monday to chief of staff. Wirzberger has held several BPD leadership positions. "Michelle has been a fixture in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Park Heights residents demand accountability from city government after mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- It's been just over 48 hours since Wednesday's mass shooting in Park Heights, when two suspects jumped out of a Lexus, opening fire on a group of people.One person is dead and six others were injured.At a press conference Friday, about a dozen leaders in the neighborhood vowed to hold this city's elected officials accountable, because this isn't the first shooting here. It isn't even the first mass shooting here; five people were shot just blocks away, off Boarman Avenue, back in May.Now, they're looking for answers."As of today, I'm putting the mayor, the city council, the city...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Two decades later, Ed Norris demands his city pension

The former Baltimore police commissioner – now local radio host – was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2004. Now at issue: a fund worth $200,000. He did his time. Now Ed Norris wants the pension money former Mayor Martin O’Malley promised him 20 years ago as he left the Baltimore Police Department to become superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

American Governors’ Border Strike Force Initiative Results In 27 Arrests With More Expected

(Pikesville, MD) – A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout the state, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating in the American […]
MARYLAND STATE
Lima News

Interns see police with fresh eyes

BALTIMORE — During an internship with the Baltimore Police Department this summer, Yasmine Bryant met the mother of a city homicide victim struggling with acute grief and growing frustration: Despite repeated attempts to contact detectives about their open investigation, she heard nothing from law enforcement in more than five months.
BALTIMORE, MD
multihousingnews.com

SCG Breaks Ground on Baltimore Project

South Street Centre will offer both affordable and senior housing once completed. SCG Development Partners has begun is development of South Street Centre Apartments, a five-building, mixed residence, 152-unit affordable housing community located at 110-130 W South St. in Frederick, Md. SCG is building the community in a partnership with New Harbor Development and the Maryland and U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development. Morgan-Keller Construction will lead the fabrication of the new buildings. The project was funded in part through Low Income Housing Tax Credits and a Multifamily Bond Program.
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland US Attorney announces 'unprecedented' bid to curb violent crime

BALTIMORE -- The chief federal law enforcement officer of Maryland announced steps Wednesday to expand its partnership with both state and Baltimore City agencies to quell violent crime. Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron touted a three-pronged approach to violent crime supported by $45 million in state funding to devote more federal resources to local and state law enforcement agencies."Unlike any other time in the history of my office, we are going after violent offenders in new ways and by any legal means necessary," Barron said. "This unprecedented level of state funding demonstrates that our federal, state and local law enforcement partnership...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family Of Man Killed By Squeegee Worker Filing Suit Against Baltimore City

BALTIMORE --- The family of Timothy Reynolds, who was killed in July by a squeegee worker is filing a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Baltimore City leaders for gross negligence.The family believes Reynolds death "would have been prevented" if Baltimore City Leaders had "done their job", according to a press release from the families attorney.The lawsuit intends to seek damages from not only Baltimore City but also numerous city leaders.Reynolds' widow and his three children and parents claim the city leaders failed to protect the citizens, residents and visitors of Baltimore from a known danger."Unfortunately, these issues in Baltimore City are out of control," says Michael B. Snyder, counsel for the Reynolds' family. "City officials can't stand by and allow this illegal activity to continue anymore. Choosing not to enforce laws, make arrests and prosecute offenders, who knowingly put the public at risk, is beyond negligence, it's gross negligence."Timothy Reynolds was killed after he was involved in an altercation with a squeegee worker at Light and Conway Streets.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

West Baltimore students benefit from back-to-school supply drive

BALTIMORE -- Over 100 backpacks have been stuffed with classroom materials and will be given to students to help them with the start of the new school year.This year, WJZ teamed up with the University of Maryland Baltimore for a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday.Brian Sturdivant, the director for strategic initiative and community partnerships for the University of Maryland Baltimore, said the supply drive could help some families overcome a few of the difficulties they face. "There's so many challenges nowadays for families . . . for something as simple as school supplies shouldn't be an impediment," he said.One seventh-grade student...
BALTIMORE, MD

