Housing Rights Workshops
Fair Housing Workshop Palmdale Landlords
DATE:
Tuesday, October 25, 2022 6 PM - 7 PM
TOPICS:
- COVID-19 rent and eviction laws
- Fair housing laws, disability accommodations, best practices, and more
LOCATION:
Virtual (Zoom) RSVP to receive the Zoom link and call-in number: www.housingrightscenter.org/workshops
Fair Housing Workshop Palmdale Tenants
DATE:
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 6 PM - 7 PM
TOPICS:
- Emergency eviction protections
- Fair housing rights for families, immigrants, disability accommodations, and more
LOCATION:
Virtual (Zoom) RSVP to receive the Zoom link and call-in number: www.housingrightscenter.org/workshops
Question about either event?
Call 213/387-8400 EXT. 1018 or email OUTREACH@HOUSINGRIGHTSCENTER.ORG
