Read full article on original website
Related
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)
On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield officials welcome educators to new school year
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Next week, students all around western Massachusetts will be returning to the classroom. On Friday, Springfield educators gathered to kick-off the start of the school year. Students will be back in class on Monday and Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Dan Warwick said he’s hopeful it will...
westernmassnews.com
Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Stormy weather hit western Mass. Thursday afternoon. and now, the cleanup is underway for many. Friday’s storms hit Hampshire and Berkshire counties hard. Just over the border in Connecticut, a tornado warning caused a scare for many people. We were in Easthampton Friday afternoon, where much...
westernmassnews.com
Storm damage reported in Easthampton
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Storms have knocked down multiple trees and wires in Easthampton, with police telling us there is damage located in the downtown area as well as throughout the city. Several roads are closed to traffic. “...We are responding to multiple calls for trees and power lines down...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
msn.com
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 4 $100,000 prizes won Friday
At least four people in Massachusetts went home $100,000 richer Friday. Four Massachusetts State Lottery prizes, each worth $100,000, were won Friday. The lucky ticket-holders scored their prizes from three different games: “$100,000 Money Multiplier,” “Mass Cash” and “MILLIONS.”. From Boston to Western Massachusetts, the...
westernmassnews.com
Burnett Road in Chicopee closed due to downed pole
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Burnett Road in Chicopee was closed Friday afternoon due a pole being down in the area of the Ludlow town line, according to Chicopee Police. People were asked to seek alternative routes while crews responded to the situation. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Western Massachusetts agricultural fairs bring citizens together and tradition to life (Editorial)
Absence can make the heart grow fonder, and fairs that have been part of Western Massachusetts for decades or even longer are no exception. The Littleville, Westfield and Hardwick Community fairs have already delivered wonderful community fun over the past few weeks. Today, the gates will open for the latest edition of the Cummington Fair. The Three County and Blandford fairs will arrive on Labor Day weekend, and Belchertown and Franklin County fairs, along with the most spectacular of all, the Eastern States Exposition, are lined up for later in September.
RELATED PEOPLE
Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council’s Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
Massachusetts unsolved homicides: 12 cases that are still searching for leads
Of the 9,686 homicides that took place in Massachusetts from 1965 until 2019, there are 3,749 that remain unsolved, according to statistics from Project: Cold Cases. Some of the cases reappear on anniversaries, gathering headlines with pleas from friends and family for leads and tips in search of finding long sought-after justice. While other cases remain relatively unknown, out of the public eye but of equal importance.
Community Preservation Committee tours new walking path at Springfield’s Venture Pond; Sixteen Acres hidden fishing hole eyed for more recreational uses
SPRINGFIELD -- If you’ve never seen Venture Pond in Sixteen Acres, you are probably not alone. “It’s probably something that’s not well known in Springfield,” said Robert McCarroll of the Community Preservation Committee. The pond is tucked in just off Wilbraham Road just east of Western...
spectrumnews1.com
Dry summer keeps Massachusetts' tallest fire tower busy
PRINCETON, Mass. - Across Massachusetts, over three dozen fire towers play a key part in preventing wildfires from getting out of control. Amid this summer's drought, they've been particularly busy. Alex Belote, fire program coordinator with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said there have been 840 wildfires this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Severe weather sweeps through Massachusetts, parts of New England, leaving thousands without power
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thunderstorms and heavy rain rolled across Massachusetts from the west to the east on Friday, leaving at least 17,500 people without power at the height of the severe weather. Lightning strikes during the wild weather were believed to have caused a few fires including at a house...
State Rep. Carlos González will host Massachusetts ID and license workshop for residents born in Puerto Rico
SPRINGFIELD — Some longstanding difficulties Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have faced acquiring state licensing or identification may get easier. Residents can register for a workshop that will provide technical assistance on navigating through documentation issues. The workshop will be held on Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at the...
westernmassnews.com
Local woman buys Springfield girl brand-new bike after theft
School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass. Updated: 9 hours ago. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
Two pedestrians in crosswalk hit by car in Springfield
Two women were taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Springfield Thursday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amherst Rotary Fair open all weekend long
The Amherst Rotary Fair kicked off Friday and will be open throughout the weekend wrapping up on Sunday.
Fall Massachusetts fairs: The Big E, Marshfield Fair, Topsfield Fair and more bring fair foods, fun to the commonwealth
As summer draws to a close and fall begins to ramp up, several beloved annual fairs are returning across Massachusetts. The Big E and other agricultural fairs return to Massachusetts with entertainment, games and food, including chocolate covered bacon, deep-fried Oreos and “German fries.”. See below to learn more...
Vigil held for victims of a pedestrian accident in Easthampton
Two pedestrians that were struck and killed by a car on Route 10 in Easthampton earlier this month were remembered by their community Thursday evening.
How Many School Days Can You Miss in MA Before it Becomes an Issue?
Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
Comments / 0