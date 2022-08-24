LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol has released the identity of a man who died in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks. According to their report, 29 year old Daniel Cortez of Kansas City, Missouri, was killed when the boat he was riding in hit a wake near the 13-mile mark of the main channel. He and others were ejected when the boat crashed. Investigators say everyone else on the boat is accounted for and were not hurt. Troopers advise boaters to reduce their speed.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO