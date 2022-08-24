ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, MO

2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Angela Sinclair, 55, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol has released the identity of a man who died in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks. According to their report, 29 year old Daniel Cortez of Kansas City, Missouri, was killed when the boat he was riding in hit a wake near the 13-mile mark of the main channel. He and others were ejected when the boat crashed. Investigators say everyone else on the boat is accounted for and were not hurt. Troopers advise boaters to reduce their speed.
Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County early Friday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, the crash happened on Avalon Way near Huff and Puff Lane. Troopers say, five people were riding in the UTV when it went off the road, The post Two dead, three hurt after UTV crash in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington woman, 68 year old Robin L. Grindel, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a two vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Thursday evening at 6:42. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol Grindel was driving west on Hildebrecht Road at the intersection with Highway 67. She pulled into the path of an SUV being driven south on Highway 67 by 43 year old Cheryl A. Smith, of Farmington, and the two vehicles collided. Grindel and Smith, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington, Grindel was wearing a safety device when the crash occurred, Smith was not.
MSHP cancels silver alert after 75-year-old in Warsaw is found

WARSAW, Mo. — UPDATE: Roy Gene Adair has been located and is safe. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 75-year-old is missing in Warsaw, Missouri. MSHP issued a Silver Alert for Roy Gene Adair, 75, on Thursday. Troopers say Adair was last seen asleep around midnight Wednesday at...
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff’s Department SUV on Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A wrong-way driver hit a Boone County Sheriff's Department SUV north of Columbia on Thursday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted to Twitter about the crash on Highway 63 near Peabody Road around 11:10 p.m. First responders are on scene of a two vehicle crash on northbound US 63 near The post Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff’s Department SUV on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
TWO INJURED IN RURAL PETTIS COUNTY ATV ACCIDENT

A 69-year-old Hughesville man was seriously injured and a 60-year-old Hughesville woman suffered minor injures in an ATV accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, August 24. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when an ATV driven by Michael Cornine was traveling through a cattle pasture when he struck a drainage ditch, abruptly stopping the ATV and ejecting both he and Jenny Cornine.
Missouri State Highway Patrol prepares for Shootout Boat Race at the Lake

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing for the Shootout Boat Race on the Lake of the Ozarks. Races will begin at 10:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. On both days, the Highway Patrol will enforce no wake and idle speed restrictions beginning at 9:00 a.m. The restricted area will be south of Camdenton, between the Lake’s 31.5 and 36-mile markers.
Fall Festivals in Missouri

Cooler temperatures, colorful leaves and pumpkins galore – fall is here and communities across the state are ready to celebrate. Seasonal festivals and events featuring mouthwatering treats, entertaining performances, fascinating history and beautiful art are held across the Show-Me State. Augusta Harvest Festival, Sept. 16-17, Augusta. Savor a gourmet...
