Baltimore, MD

WBAL Radio

Leaders host hearing to address growing violence among youth in Baltimore

Baltimore City leaders gathered Thursday evening to hear from the community about a rise in youth violence. Baltimore City Councilman Robert Stokes, D-District 12 said there will be many hearings they will have crime among the youth. Stakeholders said it's a pressing issue that seems to be getting worse. "It's...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police command changes include appointment of new chief of staff

Command changes at the Baltimore Police Department announced Friday includes the appointment of a new chief of staff. Michelle Wirzberger, who is currently the department's director of government affairs, was promoted Monday to chief of staff. Wirzberger has held several BPD leadership positions. "Michelle has been a fixture in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore declines Morgan State gubernatorial forum, Dan Cox accepts

Democratic governor nominee Wes Moore has declined an invitation to participate in a Gubernatorial forum at Morgan State University. Morgan State University's campus newspaper, The Spokesman, plans to host the forum at the school at the end of September. Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepted the invitation to participate. A...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Three injured in triple shooting Thursday night

Baltimore City police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in East Baltimore Thursday night. Officers said they found a man and woman shot on Kenwood avenue. Both were taken to the hospital. A third victim later arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. There's no word on a suspect...
BALTIMORE, MD

