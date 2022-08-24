Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Entertainment In The Mix: CSRA schools talent show, food festivals, and more!
New plans and policies are coming to some of our local school districts. Columbia County looks for public input on future 10-year plans, and Aiken County implements a new clear bag policy for sports events. We have the details, plus more. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Grovetown plans for new community center at old train depot
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the city of Grovetown continues to expand, they are looking to hold onto the town’s history. One way they are doing that is by rebuilding a place that once held a huge piece of Grovetown’s history. They will begin rebuilding the old train...
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service, Augusta Transit to hold job fairs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. The U.S. Postal Service is preparing now for another busy holiday season, as online shopping and shipping continue to increase and package growth expands.
augustaceo.com
Augusta Tech Awarded $1.6M Grant
Augusta Technical College has been awarded a United States Department of Education Predominantly Black Institutions Formula grant in the amount of approximately $1.6 million over five years. The grant project is entitled VARiETy (Virtual and Augmented Reality in Engineering Technology), and its purpose is to enhance student engagement and improve educational outcomes in Electrical and Computer Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology, and Nuclear Engineering Technology, as well as encourage women to pursue Engineering Technology as a viable career option.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: One-stop shop for homeless opens in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta commission approved forming a homeless task force a year ago as the city’s homeless population skyrocketed 150 percent in just a few months during the pandemic. Now a new plan is being put into action to combat the homeless and affordable housing crisis...
wgac.com
SRNS Recruitment Fair at USC-Aiken Friday
Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) is hosting an Engineering and Project Controls Recruitment Fair this Friday, August 26, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the USC-Aiken Student Activity Center. SRNS officials say they’re looking for those with Engineering Skills: Chemical/Process; Civil/Structural; Electrical/Power/High Voltage; Instrumentation and Controls; Distributed Control Systems;...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County board candidates express their hopes for the future
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In November, Richmond County voters have a lot on the line, including who will represent your kid on the school board. Candidates in districts three and six are running unopposed, which means after the election, they’ll step into their new roles. “How do we know...
augustaceo.com
Augusta Sees Drop in July Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Augusta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.4 percent in July, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.3 percent. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark...
WRDW-TV
Student brings shock device to Columbia Middle School
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia Middle School student on Thursday brought a personal defense device capable of emitting a low-voltage shock, officials said. Columbia County School District police responded immediately to investigate and confiscated the device, the district reported. “At no time was a threat made to students or...
WRDW-TV
Local resident shares her experience with college debt
[FULL] Morning Mix - Augusta art displays, National Burger Day, and more!. There’s a sigh of relief for millions of Americans and many in the CSRA struggling to pay back student loan debt. We break down the loan forgiveness plan, plus we hear from the family of a woman killed in a recent Augusta shooting. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 26
New plans and policies are coming to some of our local school districts. Columbia County looks for public input on future 10-year plans, and Aiken County implements a new clear bag policy for sports events. We have the details, plus more. Here are your top headlines.
augustaceo.com
Augusta University Music Student Attends International Conference
For the first time in Augusta University’s history, a student attended a National Association of Music Merchants show to represent the Department of Music and its new online music industry studies program. Michael Mahoney is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration from Hull College of Business along with a...
WRDW-TV
Shots fired at Hampton Inn on Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, August 27th at 6:44 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the Hampton Inn at 306 Timbercreek Lane, in the 2100 block of Gordon Highway. Upon arrival, Deputies found a man who had been shot in his arm while...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County’s pickleball classes are a smash hit
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, and it’s taking Columbia County by storm. Parks and rec is offering a new class and it’s booked for the fall. But what is the sport all about?. Michele Singletary is about to teach a new...
WRDW-TV
Sheriff Roundtree responds to recent deadly shootings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another deadly shooting on Fifth Street in Augusta pushed the total to three in four days. The coroner says Tuesday morning’s victim is Cynthia Wright. Deputies say they found her near the Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center with a gunshot wound around 6 a.m.
Hotel shooting in Augusta leaves man injured
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A hotel shooting left one man injured. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Hampton Inn on Timbercreek Lane, near Gordon Highway just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found a man shot in his arm inside his hotel room. Investigators say the suspect is a man who was […]
Real time crime center being installed in Columbia County
APPLING, Ga (WJBF)- Soon, in Columbia County, law enforcement will be able to better respond to emergencies. Construction is underway for a new “Real Time Crime Center”. It will allow law enforcement and emergency responders to react more quickly to crimes and emergencies. If you’re a fan of crime dramas you’ve likely seen something like […]
Columbia County student brings weapon on school property
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County student brings a weapon on to school property. The incident happened on Thursday, August 25th at Columbia Middle School. According to Columbia County School District Police, a student brought a personal defense device that is capable of emitting a low-voltage shock. Authorities say that the device was […]
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Watch out for student loan scams
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even if you don’t have a student loan, you’ve probably gotten a phone call from a scammer saying they can help you take care of it. These scams have been around for years, and you can bet scammers will use the new Student Loan Forgiveness Program to take money from people who are hoping to get their loans forgiven.
WRDW-TV
Officers search for teens in Columbia, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two missing teens in unrelated cases. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old missing teen. Alexis Van Guilder was last seen at...
